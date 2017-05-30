As Computer Coding Classes Swell, So Does Cheating (nytimes.com) 95
An anonymous reader shares a report: College students have flooded into computer science courses across the country, recognizing them as an entree to coveted jobs at companies like Facebook and Google, not to mention the big prize: a start-up worth millions. The exploding interest in these courses, though, has coincided with an undesirable side effect: a spate of high-tech collegiate plagiarism. Students have been caught borrowing computer code from their friends or cribbing it from the internet. "There's a lot of discussion about it, both inside a department as well as across the field," said Randy H. Katz, a professor in the electrical engineering and computer science department at the University of California, Berkeley, who discovered in one year that about 100 of his roughly 700 students in one class had violated the course policy on collaborating or copying code. Computer science professors are now delivering stern warnings at the start of each course, and, like colleagues in other subjects, deploy software to flag plagiarism. They have unearthed numerous examples of suspected cheating.
Often it is extremely easy to determine, namely from patterns of mistakes. I once, as a TA, had a case where I refused points for some exercises to several students. They complained, and then I showed them how a comma had become a dash and then had become a quote over several generations of copying (with the dash and the quote making absolutely no sense in the given context). That shut them up pretty fast.
Of course, for simple and correct code fragments you cannot actually detect cheating reliably. The easy solution is to make the exercises more complex. Students are coddled far too often in coding courses anyways.
Sums it up. Or they get a friend to write it for them. I remember in college I was the only one in my computer science class to get a week long project right and have unique code. Everyone else either got it wrong, or all had the same code.
But I agree, kids are coddled in class. This is a very tough mental field. The campaigns to teach everyone to code make it seem like it's house work. Anyone can do it. I think they are finally realizing it's not so.
This is a very tough mental field. The campaigns to teach everyone to code make it seem like it's house work. Anyone can do it. I think they are finally realizing it's not so.
I sure do hope so.
Today everything is color coded and can't be installed in the wrong place or backwards, not like years ago when installing a stick of ram could fry everything if you put it in backwards... The barrier to entry is much lower for just about everything computer related and as kids now grow up with computers in their pockets from the time they are little, that barrier is going to just get lower. Eventually there will be few real programing jobs and a bunch of drop in ide code everywhere and it's not far off at
My family didn't own a fucking computer before I got to college. I wanted to work in the industry, but I new nothing. I passed my first three classes by cheating. The kids that aced had taken programming classes in high school and owned computers since they were in elementary school. By junior year I was all caught up.
Often it is extremely easy to determine, namely from patterns of mistakes.
It's even easier when it's a direct copy. I've had students who copied homework directly, including the same errors, and the same comments. One time, I had a student use another student's file and they didn't even bother to remove the other student's name out of the comments section. They both got 0's for the assignment, and it was a pretty hefty assignment to get a 0 on.
Basically that.
Copying, reusing, and not constantly try to reinvent the wheel is what computer science is about. That's why open source and copyleft are at the core of our daily jobs.
100 points for the cheaters from Slitherin.
But then again, it never was, in this case, about being a good CScientist, and more of a good cash cow student.
Borrowing, or reusing code, has always been the norm and is the basis for libraries of routines and procedures. Blatant ripoffs should be obvious but smaller scale plagarism (your word) is hard to determine.
In my classes, the students are expected to complete the assignments using the techniques covered to date. That is because what we learn in the next class often relies on understanding what we covered in the previous when. So when they use a solution that is beyond what they have already learned, they are putting themselves even further behind the curve.
You can't imagine how many times I've had students make a hamfisted attempt to insert something they found on Stack Overflow that uses techniques not yet covered in the course. Since they don't understand what that code is supposed to do, it often doesn't work correctly, or crashes because they thought they could copy & paste without even compiling. I have no problem giving those students a 0 on their assignments.
How many different ways can you solve a college level problem in a course assigned language? If you have 700 students, I guarantee successful assignments are going to look like they copied each other to varying degrees.
There may be a limited number of ways to solve the problem, but there are an unlimited number of variable names that can be leveraged to solve a problem.
No two should be identical. Though all will be similar.
if something like that happens, you just pull both students in independently and ask them to explain how the code works and ask a few pointed questions. In general the students who copy do it because they don't understand the problem or how to solve it, some won't even understand the language they are supposed to be working on.
Funny story in college I had an instructor end class early because he was so enraged by a cheating student. I think it was the complete lack of effort that did it, the student turne
There also some commonly used variables for loops with int i and st as stream and they are repeated all over but generic variables are a different problem.
an unlimited number of variable names
What? There are only 26 letters. a = b; b = c; and now I've already used up 3 variable names.
Re:How many different ways to solve problems? (Score:5, Informative)
The key is that there's nearly unlimited ways to solve a problem incorrectly, but when the exact same incorrect solutions keep coming up within the same sets of students it becomes very obvious to the teaching assistant what's going on.
The key is that there's nearly unlimited ways to solve a problem incorrectly,
Point of fact, there are a very small number of ways to solve simple, college level problems. Obfuscation is not a coding methodology we want to be encouraging, afterall.
You have a valid point about incorrect assignments, however.
I used to run diffs on everyone's code, piped to wc -l to see who had the smallest number of different lines. I'd check those. Usually they were identical down to the whitespace with only variable names changed. Sometimes only comments. Rarely, but it happened, no changes except the filename. Students heard that I automated grading so they assumed I wasn't checking. it was more work to make their code look different than to write it from scratch.
Re:How many different ways to solve problems? (Score:4, Funny)
Heh, I'd have been the dick who wrote an automated obfuscator. Flip the indentation from spaces to tabs ( or tabs to spaces ), randomly change ctime/mtime ( within acceptable range ), camelcase to underscore ( or reverse ), use a dictionary to change variables to their synonyms, add generic comments ( ala "palm reading" ), randomly placed returns ( where language appropriate ).
Figure that wouldn't take more than an afternoon to code up.
Could get even crazier by adding the ability to swap out loops ( foreach to while/for ), but those can impact overall grade and is language specific so it'd have to wait for v2.
Some things you only realize when you have to grade students' programs. Clueless programmers cheat in clueless ways, of course, because if they were clever at hiding that they copied, they could just use this skill to write the programs on their own. Also, the anti-cheating programs we use are way more sophisticated than inept programmers. I use the excellent VPL Moodle plugin (https://moodle.org/plugins/mod_vpl) which has this built-in.
buy my coursework
Wait, for how much? I may have found a new avenue for employment...
You say cheating, I say cargo cult programming (Score:2)
It's not like that's something new. Nor is it new that those that do it are not really the ones that will become the 7-digit-earners at Google or found million dollar startups.
All we get is more code monkey squeezing out insecure code. Or in the terms used by IT security consultants, job security.
Ah yes, for example the Java "programmers" that can only call existing functions and methods and can only do it with code copied from the web. The job-security aspect for IT security consulting is correct though, I am benefiting from that. Although when I have to explain to a web application programmer how to find out what his code does that is really demented. It is much more satisfying to do this in an academic setting, there I can just fail those that do not understand what they are doing.
In a consulting environment I can make sure that his boss notices that the dud should be fired. Out of a cannon, preferably.
the issue is not of creativity but of understanding. same applies to math.
Show me someone doing something creative today in code.
Those obfuscated- and underhanded-programmer ng contest entries come to mind.
Just give them two warnings and on the third time caught kick them out. And of course even on the first time caught, fail them for that course.
Oh wait, this is education for money, i.e. that form were even the most stupid cheater has to make it in order to keep the money flowing. Well, why not make all courses optional and just sell that degree directly?
...of his roughly 700 students in one class...
Can you effectively teach a class with that many students? That's a ridiculously high number.
Pretty standard. Large lecture (likely two times), small labs. TAs do 99% of the teaching.
I can't speak to the effectiveness of this system, but the purpose of course is to save money.
On the other hand, I've known some good programmers to come out of Berkeley, so maybe they're still getting the basics right. If you're learning a linked list, a graduate school advisor can probably teach it almost as well as Donald Knuth.
You can teach that many if you divide the class into multiple sections with a main lecture and the sections led by junior faculty or teaching assistants. Lower-level classes have been handled this way forever in large universities. Or you just teach it online with multiple instructors covering various subsets of the students. You don't think educational methods scale, too?
Welcome to industrialized "education" for money. Where I teach (on the side), they have an absolute class size limit of 30 for all classes, enforced by there simply not being more space in the classrooms. With that, you get actual interaction and that is incredible valuable. I think that somewhere beyond 150 participants or so you lose basically all of the advantages of direct teaching. But the university makes more money and that seems to be key here.
Paired Nicely with the article just below it. Excellent placement of plagiarized example articles.
A+
All of them steal my code!
function main()
{
}
and even using IF statements and DO WHILE! The freaking copycats!
If an instructor expects 30 students to do a bubble sort 30 different ways, he needs to be fired as a CS instructor.
I'll show them!
int main(int argc, char * const argv[])
{
printf("Hello world!\n");
return 0;
}
(WTF? doesn't work anymore? Even in <code> mode?)
asian culture is geared so that test / school cheating is very common and the schools really don't want to kick out full cost paying (some time more then out of state rates) foreign students.
It doesnt matter (Score:2)
IIT is an exception. Some of their grads are competent, but not all. Much better than the average Indian diploma mill.
I've never interviewed a moron from CalTech or MIT, but aside from those two schools they _all_ let some 'bad ones' through. I bet they do too, just very few.
The purpose of labs and other homework is to practice. If you cheat, it's a waste of time.
Proving your skills to the instructor needs to be done in a controlled environment. "Controlled" doesn't always mean audited: In a perfect world a student's sense of ethics would be enough self-control that take-home tests or graded projects would be allowed as nobody would collaborate or use others' work beyond the bounds imposed by the instructor.
If ethics is a problem, either do a better job of teaching ethics, ma
Any student caught cheating should have their name announced/posted in a prominent location so all of their classmates know who the cheaters are.
The rest of the students work too hard to allow cheaters to remain anonymous. They deserve to know who's trying to screw them over.
Back in the early Eighties, I took a programming course from a particular instructor who I later learned from a friend had "cheated" and used some of my work from the class as an example in later classes. Humor aside, cheating is hardly a new thing. Neither is programming.
Why is why I submit my homework with a copyright header and GPLv2 it. Written works like term papers are submitted and released under a CC license with no commercial use, explicitly being kept by TurnItIn.
Honestly, I don't think it will do any good, but it makes me feel just a little tiny bit better.
In Class Coding Tests (Score:2)
And even should they get through the interviews and receive an offer, their lack of ability will become quickly known with their first assignment. Unfortunately, you will always have other companies down the food chain who'll hire the dregs because the good people won't work there. It's my theory that this is how companies who make IoT devices get their programmers and why those devices are the shits.
Some things should be more team based as some of this goes back years of the ivory tower ways of being be hide the times and with professes who at times have little idea of the real world uses of what they are teaching.
boolean done = true;
...
while (!done) {
}
In a class of about 450, they were the only ones who made that fatal mistake. “This is pretty strong evidence that one had copied the other,” Mr. Dunsmore said. “They later both confessed to collusion.”
boolean done = true;
...
while (!done) {
}
In a class of about 450, they were the only ones who made that fatal mistake.
That's no mistake, that's a test of the compiler's optimizer.
Students have been caught borrowing computer code from their friends or cribbing it from the internet.
I wonder if the article writer is familiar with what professional coders do, or GitHub in general???
I mean at some point in your career you're going to have to figure out some problem on your own - and if you cheat during all that high priced training you might as well not even have gone.
India anyone? (Score:4, Interesting)
If these schools and profs want to get an early look at the kinds of problems they can expect when a massive swell in IT courses happens, look no further than India. What problems do they have?
My experience would suggest that their problems are lack of money and the inability to write computer code.
borrowing computer code from their friends or cribbing it from the internet
Shit, as long as I've been working, I get yelled at for trying to write my own code instead of "just googl(ing) it!" or "just get Ramesh to explain it to you!" These guys are going to be more prepared for the actual workforce than dorks like me who did 6 years of computer science working through everything the way you're supposed to.
The majority of posts here talk about how 'collaboration' and 'code recycling' are the absolute standards in professional programming. I agree of course. My question is how should the class be structured in order to allow for that, but still teach the class and measure the students grasp of it?
Does it come down to writing code by hand on paper? (Something I've never liked.)
Does the teacher have to 'warp' the assignments? "Do this project, but get the answer wrong in exactly this way that I've just ra
I taught programming at a well-known university in the 1990s. To prevent cheating on exams, I created three different versions of the exam. Call them A, B, and C. They had the same questions, but with different numeric values (and therefore different answers). I distributed the exams in the order A, B, C, A, B, C,
.... So no matter where a student was sitting, the other exams around him/her were different. I did not reveal this to the students.
Everyone who cheated from his/her neighbor got caught, because