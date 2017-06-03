Java 9 Delayed Due To Modularity Controversy (infoworld.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Java 9 won't be released on July 27 after all. Oracle has proposed that Java 9 Standard Edition be delayed until September 21 so the open source community that is finalizing Java 9 can address the ongoing controversy over a planned but later rejected approach to modularity, said Georges Saab, vice president of software development in the Java platform group at Oracle and chairman of the OpenJDK governing board...
The [Java Platform Module System] measure was sent back to the proposal's expert group for further discussion. Since then, the group has reached consensus on addressing the modularity concerns, Saab said. But they cannot rework Java 9 in time for the original July 27 release date... If the revised JSR 376 approved, as expected, work can proceed on implementing it in the official version of Java 9 SE. This setback for Java 9s upcoming upgrade, however, should just be temporary, with Oracle expecting a more rapid cadence of Java SE releases going forward, Saab said.
That's still a thing? I thought we were all supposed to move to WebAssembly?!
Webassembly is supposed to replace javascript.
Java is still used for serverside technologies.
From what I've read, it is a fancy way of saying modules will enforce the object oriented paradigm. In true object oriented languages like SmallTalk you can't change anything inside the object without accessor functions into the object, but languages like java and c++ have the idea of 'public,' which allows access and even changing things inside an object (and the reasoning is that it is much faster to just change x than have accessor functions like setValue(x) and getValue(x)). Not having modular code mak
java medium security come back! lot's of IPMI and network hardware needs it.