Java 9 Delayed Due To Modularity Controversy

An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Java 9 won't be released on July 27 after all. Oracle has proposed that Java 9 Standard Edition be delayed until September 21 so the open source community that is finalizing Java 9 can address the ongoing controversy over a planned but later rejected approach to modularity, said Georges Saab, vice president of software development in the Java platform group at Oracle and chairman of the OpenJDK governing board...
The [Java Platform Module System] measure was sent back to the proposal's expert group for further discussion. Since then, the group has reached consensus on addressing the modularity concerns, Saab said. But they cannot rework Java 9 in time for the original July 27 release date... If the revised JSR 376 approved, as expected, work can proceed on implementing it in the official version of Java 9 SE. This setback for Java 9s upcoming upgrade, however, should just be temporary, with Oracle expecting a more rapid cadence of Java SE releases going forward, Saab said.
That's still a thing? I thought we were all supposed to move to WebAssembly?!
Webassembly is supposed to replace javascript.
Java is still used for serverside technologies.
Weird how doing entry level jobs for 50k a year makes it so you don't learn useful things!
I haven't used Java since I got A.S. degree. These days I install Java updates on systems that won't play nice and I use Ant to automate some of my Python scripts at home. I keep hoping that I might have a reason to look at Java again but my hopes keep getting dashed by Slashdot nihilism.
From what I've read, it is a fancy way of saying modules will enforce the object oriented paradigm. In true object oriented languages like SmallTalk you can't change anything inside the object without accessor functions into the object, but languages like java and c++ have the idea of 'public,' which allows access and even changing things inside an object (and the reasoning is that it is much faster to just change x than have accessor functions like setValue(x) and getValue(x)). Not having modular code mak
But don't the standard access modifiers (public, protected, private and unmodified) already accomplish that...?
Set your class to public, but your class variables to private and they cant be called by anything other than code in the class itself... if you want to set defaults and sanity check values, you create getters and setters...
From what I've read, it is a fancy way of saying modules will enforce the object oriented paradigm.
Loooks like this might be the Java version of the Python package (a collection of modules) with a layer of access control. Being a Java implementation, it's going to be a fine mess.
https://softwareengineering.stackexchange.com/questions/311280/why-packages-and-modules-are-separate-concepts-in-java-9 [stackexchange.com]
They envisioned a way where one could package the parts of the standard library with a application without including the whole thing. Of course, to do this they decided to totally change how the classpath and classloader works (how the VM finds and loads libraries) and then break reflection (being able to inspect library code from the code using that library).
java medium security come back! lot's of IPMI and network hardware needs it.
People that make money use Java.
It is easy to refactor Java with Eclipse rename and extract. It has maven which makes 3rd party lib usage simple. It has auto formatter. Using threads is simple enough. Making libs is simple. It is fast. Debugging is easy. It has good static analysis support. It is easy to find people who know the language. The language has pretty good libs for many different things like GUI, calendar, 3D, regex... , JUnit makes testing easy, auto import works with it, it will by default give good info where it crashed and
And because it's not a user-driven feature, Snoracle went wild. They designed a complicated system that basically will force a significant redesign of every large Java-based system, all the while ignoring experience of OSGi, Maven and other modular systems. Here's a nice breakdown: https://developer.jbos [jboss.org]