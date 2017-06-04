Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Insecure Hadoop Servers Expose Over 5 Petabytes of Data (bleepingcomputer.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the had-oops dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the security news editor at Bleeping Computer: Improperly configured HDFS-based servers, mostly Hadoop installs, are exposing over five petabytes of information, according to John Matherly, founder of Shodan, a search engine for discovering Internet-connected devices. The expert says he discovered 4,487 instances of HDFS-based servers available via public IP addresses and without authentication, which in total exposed over 5,120 TB of data.

According to Matherly, 47,820 MongoDB servers exposed only 25 TB of data. To put things in perspective, HDFS servers leak 200 times more data compared to MongoDB servers, which are ten times more prevalent... The countries that exposed the most HDFS instances are by far the US and China, but this should be of no surprise as these two countries host over 50% of all data centers in the world.

  • dumbass millennials (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And yet companies keep hiring younger people and getting rid of experienced pros that understand security

    also why is the article making it sound like a Hadoop issue when it's clearly the dumbass millennials that configured these so poorly?

    • why is the article making it sound like a Hadoop issue when it's clearly the dumbass millennials that configured these so poorly?

      Baby Boomers - Destroying the ecosystem.
      Gen X - Destroying the global economic system.
      Millennials - Not giving any fucks because they are the worst paid generation.

      I'm glad you're focused on the the right things here. ;)

    • Because nobody competent would be using Hadoop in the first place.

