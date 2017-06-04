Jean Sammet, Co-Designer of COBOL, Dies at 89 (nytimes.com) 38
theodp writes: A NY Times obituary reports that early software engineer and co-designer of COBOL Jean Sammet died on May 20 in Maryland at age 89. "Sammet was a graduate student in math when she first encountered a computer in 1949 at the Univ. of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign," the Times reports. While Grace Hopper is often called the "mother of COBOL," Hopper "was not one of the six people, including Sammet, who designed the language -- a fact Sammet rarely failed to point out... 'I yield to no one in my admiration for Grace,' she said. 'But she was not the mother, creator or developer of COBOL.'"
By 1960 the Pentagon had announced it wouldn't buy computers unless they ran COBOL, inadvertently creating an industry standard. COBOL "really was very good at handling formatted data," Brian Kernighan, tells the Times, which reports that today "More than 200 billion lines of COBOL code are now in use and an estimated 2 billion lines are added or changed each year, according to IBM Research."
Sammet was entirely self-taught, and in an interview two months ago shared a story about how her supervisor in 1955 had asked if she wanted to become a computer programmer. "What's a programmer?" she asked. He replied, "I don't know, but I know we need one." Within five years she'd become the section head of MOBIDIC Programming at Sylvania Electric Products, and had helped design COBOL -- before moving on to IBM, where she worked for the next 27 years and created the FORTRAN-based computer algebra system FORMAC.
GOTO A900-GOLF-CLAP VIA A910-ROFL INTERTWINING B100-I-SEE-WHAT-YOU-DID-THERE OR SOMETHING-LIKE-THAT
//COBBSTEP JOB CLASS=6,NOTIFY=&SYSUID
//
//STEP10 EXEC PGM=MYPROG,PARM=ACCT5000
//STEPLIB DD DSN=MYDATA.URMI.LOADLIB,DISP=SHR
//INPUT1 DD DSN=MYDATA.URMI.INPUT,DISP=SHR
//OUT1 DD SYSOUT=*
//OUT2 DD SYSOUT=*
//SYSIN DD *
//CUST1 1000
//CUST2 1001
/*
Never, ever, go full JCL.
I think you misunderstood the meaning of that quote. The "PHB" (as you call him) obviously realized that computers needed people specialized in programming in the future rather than the jack-of-all-trades people involved in the early stages of computer evolution. However programming wasn't well defined at the time, not even programming languages had developed to a well defined stage.
TL;DR IMHO more insightful than PHB-worthy.
A developer once wrote in a bug report: "I don't know what the problem was, but whatever the problem was it's now fixed."
*facepalm*
Proof?
It now compiles.
Funny that you should say that. Dilbert, circa Y2K had the PHB approach Bob the Dinosaur and ask if he could do COBOL, and the conversation went something like that.
Nah, it's Scheme...your brain throttles you just to make you stop.
RIP (Score:2)
All those terrifying nightmares that language gave me in university turned out to be some fond memories, in retrospect. COBOL's inflexibility taught me to become impeccable and also how Zen can help programmers to overcome any obstacle.
It is a sad day, but he had a long life. RIP.
Do people even read TFS? C'mon guys... get it together.
Had to be a "he," I guess.
Did anyone watch Hidden Figures?
Would you believe me if I said it was a typo? Because it was a typo... and I'm writing this on a COBOL laptop... so JCL dorped the s.
Women and Computers don't mix! (Score:5, Insightful)
This is why "brogrammers" disgust me. Yes, I've seen a lot of women drop out of the profession. Often to become parents, sometimes to move into management or project administration, sometimes for reasons unknown. But "J. Sammet" is an author or co-author of a lot of the historical computer literature in my library. You'll find her name in Knuth, in collections by Flores, and other places besides. She may not have been as publicly visible as Adm. Hopper or even Margaret Hamilton, but she helped build the foundations for modern-day IT.
In addition to valuable contributions in the field of programming language design, she was also the first female president of the Association for Computing Machinery, back when the real nerds all belonged to ACM.
Much of the testosterone-laden crap from Silicon Valley, as well as "normal" programming from the world all over would not have been possible without someone like Sammet to lead the way.
It's sad that she never got the full recognition she deserved from the world at large - even the appearance announcement here is 2 weeks late. Although her peers respected her greatly. We've lost a giant unawares.
Programming is male-centric. Most of math is as well. Those disciplines value individual effort and males gravitate towards them because their ego gets immediate feedback. Women, on the other hand, are very social. Solving a math problem simply isn't as interesting as being part of a team that solves it. They value the social process whereas males concentrate on the final result.
The consequence is that Silicon Value is Male-ville. Left to their own devices, males form a tribe and are quick to jump on anyone
Most early Computers were women (Score:3)
Before electronic computers, people used to compute things by hand. Following a well defined algorithm using a mechanical calculator. This was considered semi-skilled women's work, much like typing pools, to keep them employed until they could get married and stay at home and look after kids (when households could survive on a single income).
Unsurprisingly, some of the smarter women started designing the algorithms themselves, often solving tricky mathematical problems. So when electronic computers came
She's been dead for 2 weeks (Score:3, Insightful)
What's a girl gotta do to get noticed around here?
What's a girl gotta do to get noticed around here?
Run around naked and squawk like a chicken?
Hopper & COBOL (Score:3, Interesting)
Although different people give different accounts, the gist of what happened as I gather it was that the committee became on a whole argumentative and split into generally two groups: those who wanted to just finish the project, and the others who felt better theories were needed first before laying down a language.
Because time was running out, the get-it-done group borrowed heavily from existing languages, including Grace's languages. Because their mandate was to make COBOL "English-like", Grace's work was the furthest along in this regard, at least in a practical sense. Thus, COBOL borrowed a good many ideas from Grace's languages.
From the article: "COBOL was initially intended as a short-term solution to the problem of handling business data -- a technology that might be useful for a year or two until something better came along."
It makes me a little sad. (Score:2)
Six people developed COBAL during a set of 1959 allnighters in a NYC hotel room. One was a woman. Did any of the men get a NYT obit?
They were all important figures in their day but only one gets the Times treatment because the NYT is on a "Women in technology" kick. Death as newshook for an editorial.
They did the same thing with Grace Hopper. Now Grace was a shrewd, funny lady. I used to drive her to Mensa meeting in the 1970s. She lived in a high-rise in Arlington, Va and I lived nearby. One time,