Jean Sammet, Co-Designer of COBOL, Dies at 89 (nytimes.com) 21
theodp writes: A NY Times obituary reports that early software engineer and co-designer of COBOL Jean Sammet died on May 20 in Maryland at age 89. "Sammet was a graduate student in math when she first encountered a computer in 1949 at the Univ. of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign," the Times reports. While Grace Hopper is often called the "mother of COBOL," Hopper "was not one of the six people, including Sammet, who designed the language -- a fact Sammet rarely failed to point out... 'I yield to no one in my admiration for Grace,' she said. 'But she was not the mother, creator or developer of COBOL.'"
By 1960 the Pentagon had announced it wouldn't buy computers unless they ran COBOL, inadvertently creating an industry standard. COBOL "really was very good at handling formatted data," Brian Kernighan, tells the Times, which reports that today "More than 200 billion lines of COBOL code are now in use and an estimated 2 billion lines are added or changed each year, according to IBM Research."
Sammet was entirely self-taught, and in an interview two months ago shared a story about how her supervisor in 1955 had asked if she wanted to become a computer programmer. "What's a programmer?" she asked. He replied, "I don't know, but I know we need one." Within five years she'd become the section head of MOBIDIC Programming at Sylvania Electric Products, and had helped design COBOL -- before moving on to IBM, where she worked for the next 27 years and created the FORTRAN-based computer algebra system FORMAC.
By 1960 the Pentagon had announced it wouldn't buy computers unless they ran COBOL, inadvertently creating an industry standard. COBOL "really was very good at handling formatted data," Brian Kernighan, tells the Times, which reports that today "More than 200 billion lines of COBOL code are now in use and an estimated 2 billion lines are added or changed each year, according to IBM Research."
Sammet was entirely self-taught, and in an interview two months ago shared a story about how her supervisor in 1955 had asked if she wanted to become a computer programmer. "What's a programmer?" she asked. He replied, "I don't know, but I know we need one." Within five years she'd become the section head of MOBIDIC Programming at Sylvania Electric Products, and had helped design COBOL -- before moving on to IBM, where she worked for the next 27 years and created the FORTRAN-based computer algebra system FORMAC.
END-PERFORM (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
GOTO A900-GOLF-CLAP VIA A910-ROFL INTERTWINING B100-I-SEE-WHAT-YOU-DID-THERE OR SOMETHING-LIKE-THAT
Re: (Score:2)
I think you misunderstood the meaning of that quote. The "PHB" (as you call him) obviously realized that computers needed people specialized in programming in the future rather than the jack-of-all-trades people involved in the early stages of computer evolution. However programming wasn't well defined at the time, not even programming languages had developed to a well defined stage.
TL;DR IMHO more insightful than PHB-worthy.
Re: (Score:2)
A developer once wrote in a bug report: "I don't know what the problem was, but whatever the problem was it's now fixed."
*facepalm*
Re: (Score:2)
Funny that you should say that. Dilbert, circa Y2K had the PHB approach Bob the Dinosaur and ask if he could do COBOL, and the conversation went something like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, it's Scheme...your brain throttles you just to make you stop.
His card got punched (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
RIP (Score:2)
All those terrifying nightmares that language gave me in university turned out to be some fond memories, in retrospect. COBOL's inflexibility taught me to become impeccable and also how Zen can help programmers to overcome any obstacle.
It is a sad day, but he had a long life. RIP.
Re: (Score:2)
Do people even read TFS? C'mon guys... get it together.
Re: (Score:2)
Had to be a "he," I guess.
Did anyone watch Hidden Figures?
Women and Computers don't mix! (Score:4, Insightful)
This is why "brogrammers" disgust me. Yes, I've seen a lot of women drop out of the profession. Often to become parents, sometimes to move into management or project administration, sometimes for reasons unknown. But "J. Sammet" is an author or co-author of a lot of the historical computer literature in my library. You'll find her name in Knuth, in collections by Flores, and other places besides. She may not have been as publicly visible as Adm. Hopper or even Margaret Hamilton, but she helped build the foundations for modern-day IT.
In addition to valuable contributions in the field of programming language design, she was also the first female president of the Association for Computing Machinery, back when the real nerds all belonged to ACM.
Much of the testosterone-laden crap from Silicon Valley, as well as "normal" programming from the world all over would not have been possible without someone like Sammet to lead the way.
It's sad that she never got the full recognition she deserved from the world at large - even the appearance announcement here is 2 weeks late. Although her peers respected her greatly. We've lost a giant unawares.
Re: (Score:2)
Programming is male-centric. Most of math is as well. Those disciplines value individual effort and males gravitate towards them because their ego gets immediate feedback. Women, on the other hand, are very social. Solving a math problem simply isn't as interesting as being part of a team that solves it. They value the social process whereas males concentrate on the final result.
The consequence is that Silicon Value is Male-ville. Left to their own devices, males form a tribe and are quick to jump on anyone
Here we go again... (Score:2)
If it was a guy, they'd have wanted him to have five years experience in inventing COBOL
She's been dead for 2 weeks (Score:2)
What's a girl gotta do to get noticed around here?