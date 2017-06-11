Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming Data Storage Databases IT

Developer Accidentally Deletes Production Database On Their First Day On The Job (qz.com) 29

Posted by EditorDavid from the making-a-good-impression dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Quartz: "How screwed am I?" asked a recent user on Reddit, before sharing a mortifying story. On the first day as a junior software developer at a first salaried job out of college, his or her copy-and-paste error inadvertently erased all data from the company's production database. Posting under the heartbreaking handle cscareerthrowaway567, the user wrote, "The CTO told me to leave and never come back. He also informed me that apparently legal would need to get involved due to severity of the data loss. I basically offered and pleaded to let me help in someway to redeem my self and i was told that I 'completely fucked everything up.'"
The company's backups weren't working, according to the post, so the company is in big trouble now. Though Qz adds that "the court of public opinion is on the new guy's side. In a poll on the tech site the Register, less than 1% of 5,400 respondents thought the new developer should be fired. Forty-five percent thought the CTO should go."

Developer Accidentally Deletes Production Database On Their First Day On The Job More | Reply

Developer Accidentally Deletes Production Database On Their First Day On The Job

Comments Filter:

  • How the fuck (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gojira Shipi-Taro ( 465802 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @12:20AM (#54594555) Homepage

    How the fuck does a new hire have that kind of access? that's not even enough time for on-boarding. The CTO should definitely get the shitcan, as should anyone in HR involved in that debacle.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The entire CXX staff level should be let go. Why a person fresh off the street had permission to even make a mistake of such magnitude is beyond me.

    • My recording school instructor/head... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ...supposedly erased an entire tape's worth of recordings (the only copy) at the Nashville studio he interned at.

  • Well... Maybe a brand new developer shouldn't be mucking about with the Production Database in the first place?

    But what about daily backups? Maybe twice daily? Was the the database replicated over load balanced servers? No? Can't have been all that big a web site / app...

    • He was given a worksheet with information regarding how to clone a test database onto his workstation. He ran a script when printed out the test DB's URL and login information but he just copied the info off the worksheet instead. The info on the worksheet was the production database with an account containing full write access. He overwrote the production database with the test data he was attempting to clone.

      Whoever gave a new hire a worksheet with a URL for the production server and login with full ac
    • Mebbe read the article?

  • "Their backups weren't working." (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @12:21AM (#54594559) Homepage Journal

    Okay, the guy fucked up ROYALLY.

    It happens. And he SHOULD get in a bit of trouble for it. That's how you learn "don't do that". I don't think they deserve to lose their job though.

    The CTO and all the people in charge of the backups need to be on the street YESTERDAY though. That the dev COULD do something like this is a major fuckup on their part. They simply didn't have their production system locked down properly.

    The fact that their backup system was non-functional is double-plus unforgiveable. The dev is merely the highlight for their massive cluster-fuck of a setup.

  • Pretty much any comment that might be posted in this thread was already posted in the original Reddit thread over a week ago. Nothing insightful or interesting will come from this being posted here now.
  • for wrongful dismissal. The fact that this F'd company's CTO left their *entire operation* vulnerable to such a simple and possible blunder means he should be fired, not the new hire. Someone tell that asshat, it's 2017... there is absolutely NO excuse for what happened being even remotely possible. And the fact that the new hire was following *verbatim* instructions in the setup doc and caused the issue is beyond laughable... I would fire the CTO for extreme incompetence. Whatta douchebag.
  • If a company looks at a non-working backups as a minor inconvenience, I think the CTO's ass should be on the firing line before this poor guy's. Yes, wat he did is inexcusable and in some cases, firing might be justifiable (as in, a junior developer on his first day in his/her job doing what on a production database case) but if someone assigned him/her to perform anything on the company-critical data, that person should be the one getting fired, not this guy's. I am a 20+ year experienced sysadmin and not
  • I've been in production management for 15 years... The first 5 years as a Sr. datacenter engineer. The next 7 years as a staff engineer and the past few years as a cloud architect. One thing that has NEVER changed is that developers are NOT allowed to touch production... and I mean not allowed to even log into any host at all...They don't even have a damn clue where the machines physically sit.

    Allowing a junior developer fresh out of college to log into production with privilege that makes even a minor c

  • I'm surprised that the firm has not been named - while I would think that any company that had this happen to them would want to keep this confidential, I would think that somebody would talk about it separately. I suspect that the "company" is some podunk startup in which the CTO is the CEO, CFO, head of development and probably the HR head and they've just hired a developer without thinking about access restrictions (or verifying that backups are actually happening).

    Some more information would help clari

Slashdot Top Deals

The decision doesn't have to be logical; it was unanimous.

Close