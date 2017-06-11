Developer Accidentally Deletes Production Database On Their First Day On The Job (qz.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes Quartz: "How screwed am I?" asked a recent user on Reddit, before sharing a mortifying story. On the first day as a junior software developer at a first salaried job out of college, his or her copy-and-paste error inadvertently erased all data from the company's production database. Posting under the heartbreaking handle cscareerthrowaway567, the user wrote, "The CTO told me to leave and never come back. He also informed me that apparently legal would need to get involved due to severity of the data loss. I basically offered and pleaded to let me help in someway to redeem my self and i was told that I 'completely fucked everything up.'"
The company's backups weren't working, according to the post, so the company is in big trouble now. Though Qz adds that "the court of public opinion is on the new guy's side. In a poll on the tech site the Register, less than 1% of 5,400 respondents thought the new developer should be fired. Forty-five percent thought the CTO should go."
How the fuck (Score:4, Insightful)
How the fuck does a new hire have that kind of access? that's not even enough time for on-boarding. The CTO should definitely get the shitcan, as should anyone in HR involved in that debacle.
Re: (Score:1)
The entire CXX staff level should be let go. Why a person fresh off the street had permission to even make a mistake of such magnitude is beyond me.
My recording school instructor/head... (Score:1)
...supposedly erased an entire tape's worth of recordings (the only copy) at the Nashville studio he interned at.
Why Was He Mucking With It In The First Place? (Score:2)
Well... Maybe a brand new developer shouldn't be mucking about with the Production Database in the first place?
But what about daily backups? Maybe twice daily? Was the the database replicated over load balanced servers? No? Can't have been all that big a web site / app...
Re: (Score:3)
Whoever gave a new hire a worksheet with a URL for the production server and login with full ac
Re: (Score:2)
"Their backups weren't working." (Score:5, Insightful)
Okay, the guy fucked up ROYALLY.
It happens. And he SHOULD get in a bit of trouble for it. That's how you learn "don't do that". I don't think they deserve to lose their job though.
The CTO and all the people in charge of the backups need to be on the street YESTERDAY though. That the dev COULD do something like this is a major fuckup on their part. They simply didn't have their production system locked down properly.
The fact that their backup system was non-functional is double-plus unforgiveable. The dev is merely the highlight for their massive cluster-fuck of a setup.
Nothing new (Score:2)
S/He should sue... (Score:1)
If backups are not working and this is known... (Score:2)
Allowing it to happen is wrong to begin with (Score:1)
Allowing a junior developer fresh out of college to log into production with privilege that makes even a minor c
Some Company Information Please (Score:2)
I'm surprised that the firm has not been named - while I would think that any company that had this happen to them would want to keep this confidential, I would think that somebody would talk about it separately. I suspect that the "company" is some podunk startup in which the CTO is the CEO, CFO, head of development and probably the HR head and they've just hired a developer without thinking about access restrictions (or verifying that backups are actually happening).
Some more information would help clari