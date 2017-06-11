Developer Accidentally Deletes Production Database On Their First Day On The Job (qz.com) 68
An anonymous reader quotes Quartz: "How screwed am I?" asked a recent user on Reddit, before sharing a mortifying story. On the first day as a junior software developer at a first salaried job out of college, his or her copy-and-paste error inadvertently erased all data from the company's production database. Posting under the heartbreaking handle cscareerthrowaway567, the user wrote, "The CTO told me to leave and never come back. He also informed me that apparently legal would need to get involved due to severity of the data loss. I basically offered and pleaded to let me help in someway to redeem my self and i was told that I 'completely fucked everything up.'"
The company's backups weren't working, according to the post, so the company is in big trouble now. Though Qz adds that "the court of public opinion is on the new guy's side. In a poll on the tech site the Register, less than 1% of 5,400 respondents thought the new developer should be fired. Forty-five percent thought the CTO should go."
How the fuck (Score:5, Insightful)
How the fuck does a new hire have that kind of access? that's not even enough time for on-boarding. The CTO should definitely get the shitcan, as should anyone in HR involved in that debacle.
The entire CXX staff level should be let go. Why a person fresh off the street had permission to even make a mistake of such magnitude is beyond me.
My recording school instructor/head... (Score:1)
...supposedly erased an entire tape's worth of recordings (the only copy) at the Nashville studio he interned at.
How the fuck does a new hire have that kind of access?
Having worked at some small businesses before it seems to me to be pretty common. The article said the business had a couple hundred people at most and 40+ developers. Quite likely the people there were there for a long time and they hired a handful of people since they now had a need for some help and finally some money to pay them. This is how things were done for years and not remembering what can happen if a newbie fucks up once in a while they thought nothing about handing over the documentation the
Why Was He Mucking With It In The First Place? (Score:2)
Well... Maybe a brand new developer shouldn't be mucking about with the Production Database in the first place?
But what about daily backups? Maybe twice daily? Was the the database replicated over load balanced servers? No? Can't have been all that big a web site / app...
Re:Why Was He Mucking With It In The First Place? (Score:5, Informative)
Whoever gave a new hire a worksheet with a URL for the production server and login with full access should be the one fired. This new kid showed the company that their new hire setup is completely insecure and that their backup infrastructure doesn't work. It's not this kids fault.
Having production databases that can be reached from developers workstations is always a bad idea. They were lucky, in a way, that the developer deleted the data and didn't just alter it slightly.
Firewalls, people, they're not just there to block wordpress exploit scanners. Danger can come from insiders, and that includes hostile employees as well as clueless morons.
Having production databases that can be reached from developers workstations is always a bad idea.
Welcome to DevOps
;)
Welcome to startups. It's very good experience straight out of school to know just how screwed up startups are and to avoid them for the rest of the career.
Ya no shit (Score:2)
When we bring someone on, they do NOT get root/admin to critical servers their first day. They have to be off probation first, which is 6 months where I work. Even then, credentials for things are not on a document. That is just asking for them to get lost or stolen. They are given on a wallet sized card, written specially for that person, and they are instructed to keep them safe until memorized.
The reason is, of course, to prevent fuckups, as well as to make sure we trust them fully. The idea of giving so
He wasn't mucking about with prod, per se. He was following the instructions he was given for creating a sandbox copy of prod, and those instructions at one point had an example login he was supposed to replace, and that example login was a valid admin login for prod. He used the example login, admitedly by mistake, and ran the scripts that were supposed to scrub the database and give him an empty sandbox copy of the prod db structure to play with. Those scripts, however, because of that bad example logi
"Their backups weren't working." (Score:5, Insightful)
Okay, the guy fucked up ROYALLY.
It happens. And he SHOULD get in a bit of trouble for it. That's how you learn "don't do that". I don't think they deserve to lose their job though.
The CTO and all the people in charge of the backups need to be on the street YESTERDAY though. That the dev COULD do something like this is a major fuckup on their part. They simply didn't have their production system locked down properly.
The fact that their backup system was non-functional is double-plus unforgiveable. The dev is merely the highlight for their massive cluster-fuck of a setup.
Re:"Their backups weren't working." (Score:5, Informative)
Okay, the guy fucked up ROYALLY.
I don't think he did. I actually RTFA this time, and the guy was following the onboarding directions he was given. Where it went south was that he copied-and-pasted the wrong database credentials. He was supposed to use the username and password that a command had spit out, but he instead used the ones from the onboarding docs.
I'll pause for a moment to let that sink in.
Some jackass had put actual prod root creds in the onboarding docs, then gave them to a new graduate fresh on his first day of his first job, then walked away while he onboarded himself without supervision.
This poor kid did absolutely nothing wrong except misreading some instructions. The engineering team responsible for the chain of events that led to this colossal fuck are completely and wholly to blame.
He's a new guy. And the onus is on him for attention to detail.
However, he's a new guy. Fuckups are to be expected.
I've had fuckups at new jobs myself. This is how we LEARN.
And yes, in that environment he was set up to fail.
Re: (Score:3)
The fact that their backup system was non-functional is double-plus unforgiveable.
In my experience, continuous SAN replication is often to blame for a poor backup strategy. It creates the illusion of security - yes, your DR site is synchronized with production within seconds or milliseconds, but guess what, mistakes are also replicated.
Replication -> floods, fire and similar disasters
Backups -> oops my bad
Both are needed.
The entire company should be fired and cease to exist. You should also be fired, chazz.
Thanks! Now I can go home and catch up on my sleep! Later!
*Burnout noises*
I think the company is hopelessly lost. It's not only the CTO that screwed up but the CEO who hired him. At that point, you run out of people to fire, and the company just goes out of business.
He should thank his lucky stars that he found out so quickly what a poorly run company had hired him.
just like the "supposed" rm -rf / last year
...
Something similar happened at Columbia Internet a while ago...
http://ars.userfriendly.org/ca... [userfriendly.org]
Nothing new (Score:2)
"Fire you? We just spent $2M educating you" (Score:1)
http://the-happy-manager.com/articles/characteristic-of-leadership/
A young executive had made some bad decisions that cost the company several million dollars. He was summoned to Watson’s office, fully expecting to be dismissed. As he entered the office, the young executive said, “I suppose after that set of mistakes you will want to fire me.” Watson was said to have replied, “Not at all, young man, we have just spent a couple of million dollars educating you.”
S/He should sue... (Score:1)
If backups are not working and this is known... (Score:2)
Yeah, they were doomed to fail without backups.
What if their server failed irreparably? What if some code went rogue and overwrote it? What if the server burns down because someone somewhere in the building left the stove on.
The CTO should be fired for total incompetency. You can have read-write access to database servers without having access to schema changes on the database. Personally, even though one of my creds actually gives me this access to some of our production databases, I never do it myself and
Allowing it to happen is wrong to begin with (Score:1)
Allowing a junior developer fresh out of college to log into production with privilege that makes even a minor c
So much this. It's a major PITA requiring permission from a director for me to get access to a machine that can access a production database. I am perfectly fine with this arrangement!
Some Company Information Please (Score:3)
I'm surprised that the firm has not been named - while I would think that any company that had this happen to them would want to keep this confidential, I would think that somebody would talk about it separately. I suspect that the "company" is some podunk startup in which the CTO is the CEO, CFO, head of development and probably the HR head and they've just hired a developer without thinking about access restrictions (or verifying that backups are actually happening).
Some more information would help clarify these questions and maybe better explain how such a situation could happen.
Sounds like a poorly run IT system (Score:2)
Seriously, a day 1 dev has direct production access? Hell, any dev has direct production access? No QA, no release management, no integration or functional test suite if they're doing some sort of continuous deployment?
It's a pain in the ass, but if they've got any sort of actual real database, they'll have had a real database admin, running it with archive logs they can use to restore their data?
... plus their backups are gone?
What sort of fly-by-night operation is this?
We need to have medals to give out. (Score:2)
I say if he succeeded in putting that company out of business, then he should get a medal for sacrificing himself to destroy the company.
My belief is when he saw on his first day, the badly written docs they handed him, with a printed (!) account/password having RW access, he instinctively threw himself on that grenade by destroying their production database. Only the most cowardly IT worker would have done otherwise.
Thank you, selfless IT worker from saving us from the horror of whatever product they were
I accidentally the whole database (Score:2)
be happy (Score:2)
You don't want to work at a company where the backups don't work and where a new hire can accidentally delete all their data. Don't beg to stay, instead be happy that you found out quickly how incompetent that company actually is.
Wish I had a mod point for you, my friend. That is exactly, 100% correct. Rookies make mistakes...sometimes even stupid mistakes. It happens.
If a rookie can wreck a company this badly, it's hardcore proof that the problem is a long, long way up the food chain.
THAT is where heads should roll.
Back in the day.... (Score:2)