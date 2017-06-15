Developers Who Use Spaces Make More Money Than Those Who Use Tabs (stackoverflow.blog) 78
An anonymous reader writes: Do you use tabs or spaces for code indentation? This is a bit of a "holy war" among software developers; one that's been the subject of many debates and in-jokes. I use spaces, but I never thought it was particularly important. But today we're releasing the raw data behind the Stack Overflow 2017 Developer Survey, and some analysis suggests this choice matters more than I expected. There were 28,657 survey respondents who provided an answer to tabs versus spaces and who considered themselves a professional developer (as opposed to a student or former programmer). Within this group, 40.7% use tabs and 41.8% use spaces (with 17.5% using both). Of them, 12,426 also provided their salary. Analyzing the data leads us to an interesting conclusion. Coders who use spaces for indentation make more money than ones who use tabs, even if they have the same amount of experience. Indeed, the median developer who uses spaces had a salary of $59,140, while the median tabs developer had a salary of $43,750.
Most of the respondents wouldn't have understand the question because they actually use whatever their IDE does.
I read some of the comments expecting amusement, I was not disappointed. One specifically thought spaces-favoring developers were using the space bar rather than the tab key.
No, what it means is that the major tech companies that employ a lot of people, and pay a lot of money all have coding guidelines that say to use spaces.
I know for a fact the two very big ones use WebKit's style guide as a basis for most of their work, and that it asks you to use spaces.
"considered themselves a professional developer"
... "with 17.5% using both"
wtf? a professional developer uses both? really?
if and when i find a file that has mixed spaces / tabs, not only that, but 3 spaces instead of 4 then a tab for the fourth character. I slap that dev so fast the dev will try to rewrite git history.
Probably means tabs for indentation, spaces for alignment. They're still morons though.
Ever work with code that uses 4 spaces for column one, 1 tab for column two, 1 tab and 4 spaces for column three, etc.?
Only dummies and newbs argue stupid shit (Score:2, Insightful)
Proof: neither side makes jack-shit as a coder
Damn, that's starting wages for someone right out of school! Maybe I should stop using tabs AND spaces.
Those are global averages. Keep reading and you'll see the region specific charts and numbers.
If the median salary was under $50k, then I'm not sure who they were surveying, but it wasn't professional developers.
At least not in this country... In some places $50K is good money...
At least not in this country...
Median household income in the US is $57,616 in 2016.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Household_income_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
CA median is over 60k$.
Si Valley median is over 90k$
In 2013, certainly higher now. That's median for everyone, competent techs should be north of that number.
That's median for everyone [...]
Median means that half make less and half make more. It doesn't mean everyone makes the median.
[...] competent techs should be north of that number.
Entry-level tech jobs in Silicon Valley starts off at minimum wage ($10 per hour/$20K per year).
If the median salary was under $50k, then I'm not sure who they were surveying, but it wasn't professional developers.
Those are global averages. Keep reading and you'll see the region specific charts and numbers. I think the averages for the US were around $100K and $80K.
Those idiots take four times longer or more to indent their code compared to those of us who use tabs and get home earlier thus working less hours.
The problem is you don't know what everyone's indent has been set to. I work with files that have tabs that were clearly set to 2, 3, 4, and 8 spaces. I favor 2, but don't really care one whit. If the file uses tabs, I use tabs - if the file uses spaces, I use spaces. My editors all handle this just fine (sometimes with a manual tweak). However, if the file is already a mix of tabs and spaces, then I go with spaces. My OCD would like to change them, but that makes the diff tools show waaaaaay too many chang
Personally, I don't care about tabs verses spaces, it doesn't make much of a difference to me.
Personally, I don't care about tabs verses spaces, it doesn't make much of a difference to me.
Unless you Python and get the two mixed up in the same file. That's why your text editor or IDE should have tab set to four spaces.
I press tab but the editor inserts whatever the project requires. Did the question account for this?
Haha, yup. This. Don't sweat the small stuff.
Correlation is not causation.
Yep, I'd be willing to take a bet on what the actual causation here is.
Large tech companies employ a lot of people, and pay a lot of money.
Most large tech companies use the WebKit style guide.
The WebKit style guide says to use spaces, not tabs.
Thus, most people who are getting paid big money are working at a shop that asks them to use spaces.
How about this (no clue if this is reasonable):
1) older programmers use spaces, younger use tabs.
2) older programmers have more seniority leading to higher salary (even if their job title doesn't change).
---> programmers that use spaces make more money.
I work at a company for which the above would be correct, but I'm not a programmer so I don't know if programming positions are similar (increases in pay with seniority while maintaining job title).
Did they take language into account? (Score:4, Interesting)
I used to be religious about using a 2 space indent, but I no longer program in Python, so, now, who gives a flip?
Now I just want my code to look good. In Visual Studio, I do Ctrl-A, Ctrl-K, Ctrl-F, and I don't even know if it does tabs or spaces, and I don't care.
Also, I agree that those surveyed are incredibly underpaid.
Anybody dare try a study about in code comments and Salary levels?
My guess is you will see the same difference between Emacs and VI users...
I work on several projects with hundreds of different contributors. I just use whatever is there (sometimes within the same file!). So count me as "both" - though I prefer 2 spaces in general. I have to admit using a lot of 4 spaces in Python since that's what the editors seem to default to and it looks nice.
Modern IDEs format code automatically and use spaces or tabs based on your settings. In addition, the auto formatter automatically adds whitespace when you go into the next line. It is most likely not a real dependency between whitespace and salaries, but it has more to do with which environment they use.
Let's say that using spaces was taught in the 70s, while tabs was taught in the 80s.
Now let's say we ask people for their style and their income. The older programmers that by now make more money will say they use spaces, while the younger programmers will say tabs. This would account for the differences.
In short, this survey isn't providing enough data to control for any factor, and the likelihood that tabs and spaces actually impact the earnings of any programmer is 0.
Also, any programmer that uses spaces
At these Salaries? The explanation is that only newbies answered the poll.
The tab/space 'debate' has been going on so long that 'tabs produce smaller files' was once a valid argument.
How much money do developers who let their damn IDE do the indenting for them make?
Good question. Not 100% sure I'd notice what some of the tools I use are doing wrt spaces vs. tabs. If a good formatting tool is available I will NOT manually format code. Don't care how unfortunate the result is; bang on the 'format source code' key and stop thinking about it. I don't think any one of webstorm, qtcreator, visual studio, vscode or netbeans are using tabs, but as I said; it's possible I might not notice if they did. The one thing I can affirm with metaphysical certitude is set ts=4;set
There is a lot of questions out there, that these numbers don't seem to show.
1. Which languages do they use primarily. Python for example while can handle tabs, your code needs to be consistent so using spacing is better. Normally you also set the IDE to replace tab with spaces. Other languages that don't care about white space may allow tabs and spaces to be mixed.
2. What type of projects are they working on. Larger projects with mutable developers need to keep their coding style more or less synchroniz
This is probably an excellent example of where cause and correlation are not the same thing.
Here is my suspicion, as an old programmer. The REASON why spaces are encourage over tables is for consistency of printing on a physical paper.
Which is unimportant or irrelevant if you are not. a) doing code reviews where you are passing out dead tree copies like may have been done 10 to 15 years ago OR b) submitting source code formatted on word docs as some part of documentation to a customer as government contrac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Sure, if you sell your soul to the devil you can make a ton of money working for the Banksters or the Military Industrial Complex.
Am I late for the holy war?