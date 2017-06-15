Developers Who Use Spaces Make More Money Than Those Who Use Tabs (stackoverflow.blog) 28
An anonymous reader writes: Do you use tabs or spaces for code indentation? This is a bit of a "holy war" among software developers; one that's been the subject of many debates and in-jokes. I use spaces, but I never thought it was particularly important. But today we're releasing the raw data behind the Stack Overflow 2017 Developer Survey, and some analysis suggests this choice matters more than I expected. There were 28,657 survey respondents who provided an answer to tabs versus spaces and who considered themselves a professional developer (as opposed to a student or former programmer). Within this group, 40.7% use tabs and 41.8% use spaces (with 17.5% using both). Of them, 12,426 also provided their salary. Analyzing the data leads us to an interesting conclusion. Coders who use spaces for indentation make more money than ones who use tabs, even if they have the same amount of experience. Indeed, the median developer who uses spaces had a salary of $59,140, while the median tabs developer had a salary of $43,750.
"considered themselves a professional developer"
... "with 17.5% using both"
wtf? a professional developer uses both? really?
if and when i find a file that has mixed spaces / tabs, not only that, but 3 spaces instead of 4 then a tab for the fourth character. I slap that dev so fast the dev will try to rewrite git history.
Probably means tabs for indentation, spaces for alignment. They're still morons though.
Proof: neither side makes jack-shit as a coder
If the median salary was under $50k, then I'm not sure who they were surveying, but it wasn't professional developers.
At least not in this country... In some places $50K is good money...
Those idiots take four times longer or more to indent their code compared to those of us who use tabs and get home earlier thus working less hours.
I press tab but the editor inserts whatever the project requires. Did the question account for this?
Correlation is not causation.
