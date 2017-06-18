Community Ports 'Visual Studio Code' To Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi (infoworld.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: A community build project led by developer Jay Rodgers is making Visual Studio Code, Microsoft's lightweight source code editor, available for Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi boards, and other devices based on 32-bit or 64-bit ARM processors. Supporting Linux and Chrome OS as well as the DEB (Debian) and RPM package formats, the automated builds of Visual Studio Code are intended for less-common platforms that might not otherwise receive them. Obvious beneficiaries will be IoT developers focused on ARM devices -- and the Raspberry Pi in particular -- who will find it helpful to have the editor directly on the device they're programming against... Rodgers said the lure of Visual Studio Code for him was its user-friendly interface, making it approachable for new users.
Lame AC has never fixed a single bug in anything.
Community "ports" microsoft.com to Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi.
etc... You get the idea.
Visual Studio "Code" isn't Visual Studio. It's also not a real program. It's merely a JavaScript "app" website wrapped in a copy of Chromium.