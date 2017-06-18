Community Ports 'Visual Studio Code' To Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi (infoworld.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: A community build project led by developer Jay Rodgers is making Visual Studio Code, Microsoft's lightweight source code editor, available for Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi boards, and other devices based on 32-bit or 64-bit ARM processors. Supporting Linux and Chrome OS as well as the DEB (Debian) and RPM package formats, the automated builds of Visual Studio Code are intended for less-common platforms that might not otherwise receive them. Obvious beneficiaries will be IoT developers focused on ARM devices -- and the Raspberry Pi in particular -- who will find it helpful to have the editor directly on the device they're programming against... Rodgers said the lure of Visual Studio Code for him was its user-friendly interface, making it approachable for new users.
Complaining on Slashdot is certainly much more productive. Carry on stalwart soldier!
Lame AC has never fixed a single bug in anything.
Its because Microsoft's entire playbook still only contains multiple variations of embrace/extend/extinguish.
People that are still being fooled by Microsoft (i.e. most purchasing managers) won't understand this so won't actually know that it isn't what it pretends to be, but will think this must be a good thing in some general way.
It has very little to do with Visual Studio
Which is a very good thing, because otherwise you'd have to port an MFC application to Chrome OS. Good luck with that.
On the other hand, the value proposition of VS Code on Raspberry Pi seems much lower due to both a more stringent memory limitation and less stringent language and runtime limitation.
The actual merit doesn't depend on the general idea, it depends on the specific project.
This is a waste of time. Surely everyone has something better to do than wasting their time on useless projects like this.
While I would agree that this is a waste of time, I would still encourage it, as well as encouraging others to use visual studio for their IOT development. I don't like competition, and this should ensure that I have less of it.
Community "ports" microsoft.com to Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi.
etc... You get the idea.
Visual Studio "Code" isn't Visual Studio. It's also not a real program. It's merely a JavaScript "app" website wrapped in a copy of Chromium.