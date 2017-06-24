Should Your Company Switch To Microservices? (cio.com) 22
Walmart Canada claims that it was microservices that allowed them to replace hardware with virtual servers, reducing costs by somewhere between 20 and 50 percent. Now Slashdot reader snydeq shares an article by a senior systems automation engineer arguing that a microservices approach "offers increased modularity, making applications easier to develop, test, deploy, and, more importantly, change and maintain."
The article touts things like cost savings and flexibility for multiple device types, suggesting microservices offer increased resilience and improved scalabiity (not to mention easier debugging and a faster time to market with an incremental development model). But it also warns that organizations need the resources to deploy the new microservices quicky (and the necessary server) -- along with the ability to test and monitor them for database errors, network latency, caching issues and ongoing availability. "You must embrace devops culture," argues the article, adding that "designing for failure is essential... In a traditional setting, developers are focused on features and functionalities, and the operations team is on the hook for production challenges. In devops, everyone is responsible for service provisioning -- and failure."
The original submission ends with a question for Slashdot reader. "What cautions do you have to offer for folks considering tapping microservices for their next application?"
Just makes reporting hell (Score:1)
For example, we moved personal info, HR, benefits, and payroll into separate microservices. What used to be a single join now takes dozens of REST calls. It's slow to run and hard to write and verify. We regret our decision.
But you have a whole string of the latest buzzwords and acronyms to put on your resume for your next job!
It's what your CEO approved the project.
Decision was not faulty;but design definitely was (Score:2)
And yes, you can always store the data from the the entire system on a common database or a multiple databases that you can run SQL queries across to do reporting. You can also
Could it be a bit slow? (Score:1)
Apart from the required developers skillset, I'd look closely at the performance hit that all those TCP stacks will cause.
Jeffrey Richter's answer was pretty good (Score:2)
He discusses the pros and cons fairly well.
Beware of strangers bearing buzzwords. (Score:1)
What is the problem? What technology should we use to solve it?
NOT!
What cool new technology! We should use it!
All I heard was, "XML Thin Client Push Services XML Java Workstation Structured NoSQL XML New Free Blah Blah XML Blah"
If none of it is new, it doesn't even need a new word. That just proves it is snake oil bullshit and you really just need to upgrade the BOFH.
No (Score:2)
Microservices are not _the_ solution. It is a possible solution for some problems. Microservices solve various problems, but make other problems way more complicated. There simply is no silver bullet.
Sounds vaguely UNIX. (Score:2)
Unless I'm misunderstanding the article, it sounds like they want people to split their monolithic applications into smaller components that "just do one thing". However, the most important part of this process is designing the whole thing and splitting it into sets of stable APIs. If your APIs are unstable then you are just going to have an undocumented and difficult to understand system that is impossible to debug for anyone but the fools that built it.