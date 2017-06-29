Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


How Silicon Valley Pushed Coding Into American Classrooms

Posted by BeauHD
theodp writes: Noting that Apple CEO Tim Cook's advice for President Trump at last week's White House gathering of the Tech Titans was that "coding should be a requirement in every public school," the New York Times examines How Silicon Valley Pushed Coding Into American Classrooms (Warning: source may be paywalled). "The Apple chief's education mandate was just the latest tech company push for coding courses in schools," writes Natasha Singer. "But even without Mr. Trump's support, Silicon Valley is already advancing that agenda -- thanks largely to the marketing prowess of Code.org, an industry-backed nonprofit group." Singer continues: "In a few short years, Code.org has raised more than $60 million from Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Salesforce, along with individual tech executives and foundations. It has helped to persuade two dozen states to change their education policies and laws, Mr. Hadi Partovi, co-founder of Code.org, said, while creating free introductory coding lessons, called Hour of Code, which more than 100 million students worldwide have tried. Along the way, Code.org has emerged as a new prototype for Silicon Valley education reform: a social-media-savvy entity that pushes for education policy changes, develops curriculums, offers online coding lessons and trains teachers -- touching nearly every facet of the education supply chain. The rise of Code.org coincides with a larger tech-industry push to remake American primary and secondary schools with computers and learning apps, a market estimated to reach $21 billion by 2020." Singer also mentions Apple's work to spread computer science in schools. The company launched a free app last year called Swift Playgrounds to teach basic coding in Swift, as well as a yearlong curriculum for high schools and community colleges to teach app design in Swift.

  • Want coding taught in schools. How about a common coding language based soundly upon English grammar and maths formulas. The tech titan morons can not even decide whether the alphabet should be A B C or Q W E, why should we take advice from those morons, when their core interest is only teaching the coding language that favours their bottom line and fuck the rest. Hell, they want to ban OSs, ban competing languages, lock up data, force purchase of software by students and make them learn their QWEs, from t

    • How about changing the ridiculous calculus notations and standardizing on ANY of the existing languages of computation. Even a short BASIC program is better than the 100 different notations a mathematician might use, because programming languages remove ambiguity. "This for sure computes it."

      I had a laugh awhile back watching a mathematician on youtube... "..we are running out of letters... lets see.... ok lets use zeta.. oh, wait... already using that one"

  • Fantastic resource (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I teach IT/Computing to 4-11-year-olds and code.org is a fantastic, free and invaluable resource. The activities I use (Course 1-3) build up familiarity with block-based coding, which can lead into Scratch for the old children and into secondary/high school. The kids really enjoy the activities and the activities have a nice steady learning curve so 90% of the time they can get on without me having to stop the whole class to explain something. So everyone learns at their own pace and the brighter ones can g

    • With all due respect, I hope you also give a lesson on how to compete with a foreign programmer making $5 a day along with those coding lessons. Otherwise one of your students might get the idea that it is a good thing to base their career on.

  • There doesn't need to be a huge amount of time spent on this. not everyone needs to become a programmer.

    But there needs to be enough exposure to demystify the field. Students should come out of school with a basic understanding of the different fields available.

    at this point the number of people who are never going to do any trivial programming (spreadsheet formulas and setting things to happen in sequence count) is getting smaller and smaller, so expose everyone to the ideas early. Then let them figure wha

  • Wondering if the site was built by people learning in the project classes. It ask me my language every new page load, the previously chosen language is not selected, and sometimes, after select the language, it redirects to a 404 page.

  • Because that worked so well for Spanish. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Highdude702 ( 4456913 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @07:34AM (#54711205)

    I remember in middle school Spanish was a requirement to graduate and go to high school. Yet most people that took that class left without knowing anything they didn't already know. And also most of the Latin American kids failed the class. Even when they could have full conversations in Spanish or a dialect of. But us fair skinned people could barely say "hi my name is Apple"

    • It's like you read my mind. This line of thinking shows we've got a long way to go. The bureaucrats just do not get it. It's sad.

      In order for one's efforts to succeed, the reward at the end MUST fill a real need. That's one reason those who speak multiple languages do speak them; and they succeed with much less resources.

      Things aren't simply hammered into their heads.

      I guess, like many competent folk here, I am wasting my time.

    • I remember in middle school Math was a requirement to graduate and go to high school. Yet most people that took that class left without knowing anything they ever used again.

      I remember in middle school English was a requirement to graduate and go to high school. Yet most people that took that class left without knowing anything they ever used again.

      I remember in middle school Science was a requirement to graduate and go to high school. Yet most people that took that class left without knowing anything they

      • The point is to expose kids to something new that *some* of them will use again.

        I think that's the less important part of the point. The more important is to expose all of them to the concepts and methods used in these various disciplines, to give them the tools of thought, and to give them a little understanding of the scope of human knowledge.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MacTO ( 1161105 )

      I had a similar experience with French, though the reason was different: students who were motivated to learn French and used it did well, those who completed it as a requirement tended to do poorly. Yet that does not mean that you stop mandating things in the curriculum.

      Granted, I am a firm believer that students should be exposed to "coding" in the lower grades and should have the option to take computer programming or computer science in high school. The former is to expose kids to programming and as a

    • In Canada everybody is required to take french up until grade 9 as a regular course. About 40 minutes a day of french, from kindergarten up to grade 8, and a full course in grade 9. Even after all that, the actual number of people who can hold a conversation in french is quite low among those who didn't grow up in a french family or didn't take more extensive french immersion classes.

    • Meh.

      Listen, to some extent, you could make that argument about any class. There are people who graduate from high school without being able to perform simple arithmetic or string a grammatically correct sentence together. That doesn't mean there's no point in having math or English classes.

      Also, for something like programming classes in particular, I don't think it's terribly important that every kid leaves those classes being able to program. Even if it increases the number of kids who vaguely underst

    • I remember in middle school Spanish was a requirement to graduate and go to high school.

      That seems unlikely. It's more likely that a year of some foreign language was required. Perhaps your school only offered Spanish.

      Yet most people that took that class left without knowing anything they didn't already know.

      If that's true, it's because your teacher was terrible, but I suspect that it's nonsense. Oh, I'm sure that kids didn't finish a year of middle school Spanish being able to speak the language, but that is far from the same this as not having learned anything. Learning even the rudiments of a foreign language exposes you to a lot of important ideas. It teaches a little bit of cul

  • Seriously, as someone who's been doing the IT thing for 20 years and actually likes teaching new people the ins and outs of the job -- where else are you going to get your newbies from? I've seen so many people say teaching development and IT is a waste of time because all the work is going offshore, and it crowds out existing workers, and the kids won't learn anything anyway. I remember and use a tiny fraction of what I was taught in school; not everything has to have an immediate ROI and it helps to have

  • Teaching code to kids makes as much sense as teaching them law. Good coding requires a comprehension of several fundamentals. You can't jump over these basics. What you first need to develop in kids is critical thinking and problem solving skills. Marry that with an understanding of logic and basic concepts like variables, arrays and loops, and maybe by the time kids get to high school they have the fundamentals to write functional software. Sure, if a kid wants to jump in on this earlier, super, but thinki

