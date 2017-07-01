GitHub Urges Companies To Participate In 'Open Source Fridays' (opensourcefriday.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat: GitHub wants to help more people become open source contributors with a new initiative called Open Source Friday. As the name implies, the program encourages companies to set aside time at the end of the week for their employees to work on open source projects. It's designed to bolster the ranks of open source contributors at a time when many businesses rely on freely available projects for mission-critical applications. Open Source Friday isn't just about getting businesses to offer their employees' time as a form of charity, it's also a way to improve key business infrastructure, according to Mike McQuaid, a senior software engineer at GitHub...
McQuaid hopes that carving out employees' time on Fridays could help provide additional structure and incentive to participate in the ecosystem... Users don't need to be engineers in order to take part, either. While code contribution is important to the success of a project, creating and maintaining documentation is also key.
OpenSourceFriday.com includes tips for interested contributors, as well as a page suggesting to employers that they could see benefits like developers learning to code faster, better, and more transparently.
Not really new (Score:2)
In the old days we did Microsoft Free Fridays, so there is at least some tradition.
employees that were pretty damn good, but they fired them because they are white males. I will never trust GitHub again since they're getting rid of some of their best employees.
As I understand it, they only fired employees that demanded vacation time that they had earned. As someone that I'm over twenty years that has never taken a vacation day off, they are lazy. You want to get rid of lazy people.
Open source is a source of slave labor.
This request unfairly makes Friday more privileged than other less-advantaged week days. Therefore we should boycott all OSS projects until they agree to open source every day of the week... let's be MTWTF-inclusive, people!
GitHub is where projects go to die and contributors go to be ignored.
Admit it. GitHub is nothing more than a social network for nerd posers who can't code. But they sure do enjoy socializing by replying to each others bug reports, complete with imageboard meme shit.
Meanwhile anyone who writes any code on GitHub is ignored with extreme prejudice.
Social Coding is ALL SOCIAL and NO FUCKING CODING.
Fuck GitHub.
In a lot of bigger old companies OpenSource is a forbidden word. Working with AUTOSAR and ISO26262 at separate companies it's sad how many companies are reinventing the wheel on their own because: "Our competitors might steal our work." Our legal team forbid us from sending in bug reports to something as popular as Numpy because: "The information could reveal _____ proprietary information." Despite the fact that where it was found is such a niche of a niche of a part of the programming industry that I could
Has the OSS community become less toxic? (Score:2)
I work on my own OSS projects, but I stopped contributing to other groups projects years ago. The percentage of awful people in the community is small, but they are extremely vocal and inescapable. It's not worth the aggravation to take part in that nonsense.