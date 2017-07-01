Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ruby Programming Stats

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent?

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Ruby has had a reputation as a user-friendly language for building web applications. But its slippage in this month's RedMonk Programming Language Rankings has raised questions about where exactly the language stands among developers these days. The twice-yearly RedMonk index ranked Ruby at eighth, the lowest position ever for the language. "Swift and now Kotlin are the obvious choices for native mobile development. Go, Rust, and others are clearer modern choices for infrastructure," said RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. "The web, meanwhile, where Ruby really made its mark with Rails, is now an aggressively competitive and crowded field." Although O'Grady noted that Ruby remains "tremendously popular," participants on sites such as Hacker News and Quora have increasingly questioned whether Ruby is dying. In the Redmonk rankings, Ruby peaked at fourth place in 2013, reinforcing the perception it is in decline, if a slow one.

  • Is Ruby's decline in popularity permanent? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What is Ruby?

  • Fad languages don't live long (Score:5, Insightful)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Saturday July 01, 2017 @09:18PM (#54727373)

    Meanwhile, we grown-ups use Perl and C and laugh at the demise of this week's hipster language.

    Now get off my lawn.

    • Re:Fad languages don't live long (Score:4, Informative)

      by Frequency Domain ( 601421 ) on Saturday July 01, 2017 @09:31PM (#54727431)
      Ruby is 20+ years old. I wouldn't call that a fad language. Heck, I'm old enough to remember when people said the same thing about C and Perl relative to FORTRAN, PL/I, and COBOL.

      • Just because a language has existed for a long time doesn't mean that it's ever been the right tool for a critical mass of tasks.

        Hell, Object Pascal is still being used for new projects.

    • When I was your age we used UNIX Shell and FORTRAN and that's the way we liked it!

      Get off my planet!

    • In 1999 I was listening to a Larry Wall interview and he said that if you want to do all your programming with OOP then Ruby is a better language than Perl. And then he launched into a defense of procedural programming.

      I totally agree. Though mostly I use C. But when I want OOP or scripting, I turn to Ruby.

      I predict mRuby will become popular when common microcontrollers get just a tiny bit bigger.

    • Not many grownups here, I see... Seems to me those fad languages are perl with all the good stuff left out. Funny how easy it is to do things in perl, even with newer machines, NGINX, and whatever opsys and hardware. Sure is tough to remember which parts of perl were left out of python, ruby, php and so on, and which perverted weak->strong typing conversions they do differently. One weird language is enough! I'll take the one that takes the least typing and which gives you more choice to either write su

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        I still remember my first mod_perl webapp, which was randomly picking different username/session whenever I would refresh the page - all because I wasn't using namespaces. You can do lots of stupid things in PHP when you don't know what you're doing, but at least you're not going to get variables from another thread or process even if you're using global variables.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Megane ( 129182 )

          A few months ago I finally moved my old web server to Apache 2 (yes, seriously, I was still running it on a Blue & White G3, and my new DSL modem broke OS X 10.4's NetInfo stuff!) and was pleasantly surprised to find that while reusing Perl interpreter instances was the default in mod_perl 1, it wasn't even an option in mod_perl 2. Sure, 20 years ago people might sometimes have needed the extra performance, but it could really screw things up if you didn't pay attention all of the time.

          So is Slashdot s

      • I will admit to using Perl for the occasional one-liner, but mostly Perl is for old cowboys who work alone and that's why the libraries are never maintained. For anything complicated you need Python or Ruby.

    • Web languages don't live long

      FTFY

      Every single new trendy language seems to want to be a web framework first and a programming language second, and seem to be designed by people who know how shitty existing web frameworks are but don't know what a well-designed programming language looks like.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ruby always seemed to be one of those niche languages that was used for goodness knows what, as the mainstream languages could seemingly do the same work and were part of the default install. Perl, C, Python - all install with pretty much any distro of Linux. Ruby? To me seemed always some esoteric part of a web-kit framework or some such thing, not a self-standing language you might use daily. Maybe if 20 years ago they had spun it a little differently it may have grown more popular.

    • Techno Psychobitch bitch is utterly terrifying [youtu.be] hipster superset of Erlang! The real Rockstar language.

      Kids be cool use Erlang reborn as OTP

  • Hey kids here is a tip: Swift, Rust, whatever you are using now: they are just a fad. They are controlled typically by a single corporation. They won't last.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Java has done ok.

    • Oh yeah and C++ has been around for 38 years. It ain't going anywhere, especially with Moore's Law ending.
  • Ruby on Rails doesn't fit in as well with the new Javascript ecosystem. Compared to Node, it seems difficult to use.

    That doesn't mean it will go away: it will probably adapt to the new Javascript frontend styles, and it was always complex next to PHP. As a language, Ruby is sweet with its DSL and it's harder to make type errors like you can in Python. I'll be honest, I'm not sure why Python is more popular.
    • Compared to Node what? RoR is a MVC framework, you'd have to compare it to one of the Node MVC frameworks - of which there are tons.

    • And callback after callback is while you try to reinvent threading using one of the shittiest languages known to man outside Visual Basic is easier on the eyes?

      • And callback after callback is while you try to reinvent threading

        That's not a problem anymore since javascript promises.

        using one of the shittiest languages known to man outside Visual Basic

        You don't think VB is better than Javascript? Really? Why not?

        • > That's not a problem anymore since javascript promises.

          You must be kidding me. Have you actually ever used promises?

          The problem with promises is that a very deeply fundamental construct is broken in Javascript. The ides of "First do X and then do Y. Eveyr other programming language (except Haskell) does this by writing the X and then Y on another line next to it, or separated with a semicolon.

          This makes good sense since you can, well, read the code from top to bottom just like a real book. Callbacks to

      • Bingo.

        Call me a simple farmboy if you like but I prefer the real things ng, not a string of promises. Miss node always promises me a lot, but Ruby? She gives me the goods straight away!

  • It's pretty clear that Python's going to come out on top of the GenY/Millenial coding club. Ruby got a quick lead making Web 2.0 development easy but Python hit critical mass just by the number of available packages. Numpy, Matplotlib, etc. "How to ___ with Python" nearly always turns up a result.

    And peers: No, just like COBOL and FORTRAN, C and your current $favorite_language isn't ever going to go away. I still do a lot of C, Matlab and Simulink at work. But when I have the opportunity Python is just fast

    • Try CPAN. How to ___ with perl has been around longer and is far better. I find python craps up my namespace and scope too easily, but then I've not used it anywhere near as much as the more developed perl. And you can't paste a long program into a single line edit box as the indentation matters. Whitespace as a statement delimiter is stupid, and it being popular just means that there are a lot of stupid people. Ditto indentation. I'd rather have the choice.

      • Re:Python Won. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Saturday July 01, 2017 @10:27PM (#54727663)

        Perl won the GenX popularity contest a long time ago. No one is coming after your Perl, don't worry. You can use it until the day you die.

        You'll be able to recruit Perl developers long after your death just like they do for COBOL and FORTRAN.

        And when Millennials get older hey'll have as many complaints about what ever the next gen programming language is and why Python is the best thing ever. Slashdot will be running stories about "Perl developer shortages" and life will go on.

        You're doing the technological equivalent of arguing over what hammer is better. No one is going to take away your blacksmith's anvil or coarse hammers. I just prefer something else.

        . I'd rather have the choice.

        I'd rather just learn how to do both and teach my brain how to switch depending on what I'm developing. It's about as different as learning to speak another language and then doing so. Arguing than Spanish's word order is better than German's isn't going to help you solve any problems nor is screaming at the Germans in Spanish to "just learn Spanish".

        Today I'll work in Python, tomorrow Bash, the rest of the week Matlab. Occasionally PHP, C, VBA, JavaScript and a few others. Same reason I have to deal with Git, SVN, and ClearCase. In the corporate wold it's easier to learn to do something new than change the momentum of an entire corporation.

        And you can't paste a long program into a single line edit box as the indentation matters.

        I take that time to proof read and learn the language and customize the example I copy and pasted for my application.

        Whitespace as a statement delimiter is stupid, and it being popular just means that there are a lot of stupid people.

        _______ is stupid, and it being popular just means that there are a lot of stupid people.

        Somewhere there's an old assembly developer saying something very similar about the C developers. And the C developers about the Perl, and Perl about Python, Python about what ever comes next.

        It's a language, not a religion.

        • Arguing than Spanish's word order is better than German's isn't going to help you solve any problems nor is screaming at the Germans in Spanish to "just learn Spanish".
          The word order is actually the same, as in basically all european languages.
          However, at least in german, some languages offer to change it as the question what is subject and what is object is determined by articles (I doubt Spanish is one of them)

          • The word order is actually the same, as in basically all european languages.

            Bullshit. French & Italian generally put the adjective after the noun, but English, German & Dutch put it before. Then there's the thing where German sometimes outrageously at the end the verb puts.

            Il m'a donné une pomme rouge. He me has given an apple red. Yup, fucking identical that.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          . I'd rather have the choice.

          I'd rather just learn how to do both and teach my brain how to switch depending on what I'm developing.

          I completely agree.

          And sometimes it's not about picking the best language, it's about picking the right one for your environment.
          - You're surrounded by mathletes? R or Python.
          - You work with red bull dudes? Node.
          - Your team jerks off to UML diagrams? Java.
          - You deal with grumpy get-off-my-lawn sysadmins? Perl.
          - You sit next to people who wear short sleeve shirts and sandals with white socks? VBA.

          Which one is the best? The one that does the job without having to brainwash whoever will be left to maintain it

        • The comparison to COBOL is just plain vanilla ridiculous. COBOL conservation is not a property of language, it's a property of the domain that chose that language 50 years ago.

          Nothing like this happened to any other languages.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      It's such a shame too because Ruby is nicer and more regular than Python. Everything Python tries to do Ruby does better.

      For example:

      # run some other program using the shell and get its stdout
      # ruby:
      out = `ls -al | foo -a -b | grep -i bar`
      # python:
      from subprocess import call
      call(["ls", "-l"])

      # string length, toString etc.
      # ruby
      puts '10'.to_i.to_s
      # python
      print (string (int ('10')))

      # classes
      # ruby
      class Dog
      # getters and setters implemented with one line if that's your style
      attr_acce

  • Unless Ruby has something new to offer then it's popularity will continue to wane and other languages will continue to displace it.

  • Mostly because between the two you can make a single app that works on mobile, tablet & desktop.

  • Once you acknowledge this fact, it pretty much explains everything.

  • I guess it is a culture thing again.
    In Germany(Europe?) there is basically no demand for Ruby.
    Luckily ... I hate its syntax.

  • Another great solution looking for a problem to solve.

  • Ruby is my favorite snail (Score:3)

    by Theovon ( 109752 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @12:17AM (#54727939)

    As far as interpreted languages are concerned, Ruby is by far my favorite. I can code in that language far faster than any other, despite having decades more with the likes of C and C++. It’s nice for quick-and-dirty prototypes and things that don’t require a lot of processing power. But for serious tasks, it’s just too damn slow. I have tried, for instance, to write parsers in Ruby because its string and array manipulation are really convenient, but for most data sources, the Ruby programs just can’t keep up. And I’m no slouch at playing “golf” with intricate Ruby expressions. What’s worse is that with the global interpreter lock, I can’t get more throughput from threading.

    I’m not a huge fan of Python in terms of syntax, but although general Python code is of comparable things, Python has some tools that make it invaluable. I’m thinking specifically of sympy and numpy. Simpy is an amazing symbolic algebra library. I can’t tell you how nice it is in machine learning to be able to have it automatically compute partial derivatives of arbitrarily complex expressions. And when you can organize your data into vectors and matrices, numpy can use GPUs to get incredible throughput. This is the only reason I bothered to learn Python, and it’s one reason Python is eating Ruby’s lunch.

  • Ruby is not a real gem as some people may think.
    I have learned upon the situation and reached the following conclusions:

    1. Ruby pollutes the program namespace because it introduced a program called "gem". Why couldn't they call it "ruby-gem"? I don't believe they deserve to take the names of two precious stones in the /usr/bin folder.
    2. Ruby on rails always makes me think of a kidnapped girl called Ruby, which is strapped to the railroad, while shouting helplessly.

    Because of these reasons, Ruby is on the de

  • I love how the tech world has nearly non stop crapped on PHP but largely left Ruby alone. While I haven't used PHP in about 8 years, I do admire the fact that most websites that use it and then grow massively, then continue to use it. While most Ruby sites that I know of dump Ruby on Rails as they cross a certain size and just can't keep it working.

    I can't comment on why this is, just that I have seen it at least a dozen times on sites where the company was crossing about the 5 million in value barrier. T

  • Rails is the primetime tentpole project for Ruby and it's a hideous mess. And - unlike PHP - it's a mess that doesn't work. Yeah, Ruby itself is neat and well built and well designed and all that but the stack that includes Ruby barely works compared to other solutions.

    LAMP (with P for PHP) OTOH just works. Install and fire up your LAMP stack, upload your PHP files via FTP, call the URL, works. End of story. Yes, PHP is a historically grown mess [slashdot.org], but it get's the job done [slashdot.org] and it is a very well documented me

  • Ruby is fantastic for writing a-lot of code quickly. But it has terrible performance, and is has terrible maintainability characteristics (I recall doing global file system searches to find the file that defines something that my code requires, which is brought in by another require, and then another).

    Performance sometimes matters. If one's app requires 20 VMs in Ruby, but only 2 VMs in Go or C++, then the cost difference can be substantial.

    Also, Ruby - while 20 years old - is surprisingly immature. E.g., a

