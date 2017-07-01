Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? (computerworld.com.au) 78
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Ruby has had a reputation as a user-friendly language for building web applications. But its slippage in this month's RedMonk Programming Language Rankings has raised questions about where exactly the language stands among developers these days. The twice-yearly RedMonk index ranked Ruby at eighth, the lowest position ever for the language. "Swift and now Kotlin are the obvious choices for native mobile development. Go, Rust, and others are clearer modern choices for infrastructure," said RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. "The web, meanwhile, where Ruby really made its mark with Rails, is now an aggressively competitive and crowded field." Although O'Grady noted that Ruby remains "tremendously popular," participants on sites such as Hacker News and Quora have increasingly questioned whether Ruby is dying. In the Redmonk rankings, Ruby peaked at fourth place in 2013, reinforcing the perception it is in decline, if a slow one.
Yes.
The web fad moved on. They're never coming back. And good riddance.
Ruby will continue to grow in popularity for other types of uses.
Fad languages don't live long (Score:4)
Meanwhile, we grown-ups use Perl and C and laugh at the demise of this week's hipster language.
And PHP. With the release of the PHP 7, it's now faster in some cases than python.
Like a race between a snail and a tortoise...
If one is going to tout the virtues of these languages - do not use speed. Their strengths are elsewhere.
That was a valid point 5 years ago. Things have changed, at least when it comes to PHP.
PHP 7 running on fpm or HHVM is very fast, almost as fast as nodejs. This is not your grandfather's internet.
PHP5+ has been faster than any given version of Python.
Ruby is the worst performer, consistently.
I still find people who haven't benchmarked file processing or heavy business logic.
It doesn't take much time to reveal performance gaps.
Just because a language has existed for a long time doesn't mean that it's ever been the right tool for a critical mass of tasks.
Hell, Object Pascal is still being used for new projects.
Cautionary tale, may not be safe for work (Score:2)
I love how they kept the guy with the fat stomach in the background in the beginning. It makes for a nice contrast.
And the music really worked well with the video; I was so deeply touched by the emotions of this masterpiece that after a while it felt as if the picture was slightly moving from side to side.
Perl is like Python, only less stupid and more compatible with itself.
When I was your age we used UNIX Shell and FORTRAN and that's the way we liked it!
Get off my planet!
In 1999 I was listening to a Larry Wall interview and he said that if you want to do all your programming with OOP then Ruby is a better language than Perl. And then he launched into a defense of procedural programming.
I totally agree. Though mostly I use C. But when I want OOP or scripting, I turn to Ruby.
I predict mRuby will become popular when common microcontrollers get just a tiny bit bigger.
Web languages don't live long
Every single new trendy language seems to want to be a web framework first and a programming language second, and seem to be designed by people who know how shitty existing web frameworks are but don't know what a well-designed programming language looks like.
Re: (Score:3)
You could have said that Objective-C lost all relevance when NeXT imploded. That would have at least been funny.
Javascript pushing it down (Score:2)
That doesn't mean it will go away: it will probably adapt to the new Javascript frontend styles, and it was always complex next to PHP. As a language, Ruby is sweet with its DSL and it's harder to make type errors like you can in Python. I'll be honest, I'm not sure why Python is more popular.
Of course! All modern Full Stack Programmers (i.e. do everything Joes/Janes) must use Javascript on both server and client.
No Ruby on Rails for you...
As for shell scripting and toy programs that's what Python's for.
On the contrary, every programmer should learn a new language every year. The catch is to ignore what employers think is trendy and pick one that will teach you something lasting and useful.
If you already know Haskell, try Coq. If you already know Smalltalk, try Erlang. And everyone should try writing 10k+ lines of Prolog some time.
Python Won. (Score:2)
It's pretty clear that Python's going to come out on top of the GenY/Millenial coding club. Ruby got a quick lead making Web 2.0 development easy but Python hit critical mass just by the number of available packages. Numpy, Matplotlib, etc. "How to ___ with Python" nearly always turns up a result.
And peers: No, just like COBOL and FORTRAN, C and your current $favorite_language isn't ever going to go away. I still do a lot of C, Matlab and Simulink at work. But when I have the opportunity Python is just fast
Perl won the GenX popularity contest a long time ago. No one is coming after your Perl, don't worry. You can use it until the day you die.
You'll be able to recruit Perl developers long after your death just like they do for COBOL and FORTRAN.
And when Millennials get older hey'll have as many complaints about what ever the next gen programming language is and why Python is the best thing ever. Slashdot will be running stories about "Perl developer shortages" and life will go on.
You're doing the technological
Seems obvious. (Score:2)
Unless Ruby has something new to offer then it's popularity will continue to wane and other languages will continue to displace it.
Angular + bootstrap is eating the world (Score:2)