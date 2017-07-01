Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Ruby Programming Stats

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? (computerworld.com.au) 78

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-about-TIOBE dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Ruby has had a reputation as a user-friendly language for building web applications. But its slippage in this month's RedMonk Programming Language Rankings has raised questions about where exactly the language stands among developers these days. The twice-yearly RedMonk index ranked Ruby at eighth, the lowest position ever for the language. "Swift and now Kotlin are the obvious choices for native mobile development. Go, Rust, and others are clearer modern choices for infrastructure," said RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. "The web, meanwhile, where Ruby really made its mark with Rails, is now an aggressively competitive and crowded field." Although O'Grady noted that Ruby remains "tremendously popular," participants on sites such as Hacker News and Quora have increasingly questioned whether Ruby is dying. In the Redmonk rankings, Ruby peaked at fourth place in 2013, reinforcing the perception it is in decline, if a slow one.

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? More | Reply

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent?

Comments Filter:

  • Fad languages don't live long (Score:4)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Saturday July 01, 2017 @09:18PM (#54727373)

    Meanwhile, we grown-ups use Perl and C and laugh at the demise of this week's hipster language.

    Now get off my lawn.

    • Ruby is 20+ years old. I wouldn't call that a fad language. Heck, I'm old enough to remember when people said the same thing about C and Perl relative to FORTRAN, PL/I, and COBOL.

      • Just because a language has existed for a long time doesn't mean that it's ever been the right tool for a critical mass of tasks.

        Hell, Object Pascal is still being used for new projects.

    • When I was your age we used UNIX Shell and FORTRAN and that's the way we liked it!

      Get off my planet!

    • In 1999 I was listening to a Larry Wall interview and he said that if you want to do all your programming with OOP then Ruby is a better language than Perl. And then he launched into a defense of procedural programming.

      I totally agree. Though mostly I use C. But when I want OOP or scripting, I turn to Ruby.

      I predict mRuby will become popular when common microcontrollers get just a tiny bit bigger.

    • Not many grownups here, I see... Seems to me those fad languages are perl with all the good stuff left out. Funny how easy it is to do things in perl, even with newer machines, NGINX, and whatever opsys and hardware. Sure is tough to remember which parts of perl were left out of python, ruby, php and so on, and which perverted weak->strong typing conversions they do differently. One weird language is enough! I'll take the one that takes the least typing and which gives you more choice to either write su

    • Web languages don't live long

      FTFY

      Every single new trendy language seems to want to be a web framework first and a programming language second, and seem to be designed by people who know how shitty existing web frameworks are but don't know what a well-designed programming language looks like.

  • Hey kids here is a tip: Swift, Rust, whatever you are using now: they are just a fad. They are controlled typically by a single corporation. They won't last.
  • Ruby on Rails doesn't fit in as well with the new Javascript ecosystem. Compared to Node, it seems difficult to use.

    That doesn't mean it will go away: it will probably adapt to the new Javascript frontend styles, and it was always complex next to PHP. As a language, Ruby is sweet with its DSL and it's harder to make type errors like you can in Python. I'll be honest, I'm not sure why Python is more popular.
    • Compared to Node what? RoR is a MVC framework, you'd have to compare it to one of the Node MVC frameworks - of which there are tons.

  • It's pretty clear that Python's going to come out on top of the GenY/Millenial coding club. Ruby got a quick lead making Web 2.0 development easy but Python hit critical mass just by the number of available packages. Numpy, Matplotlib, etc. "How to ___ with Python" nearly always turns up a result.

    And peers: No, just like COBOL and FORTRAN, C and your current $favorite_language isn't ever going to go away. I still do a lot of C, Matlab and Simulink at work. But when I have the opportunity Python is just fast

    • Try CPAN. How to ___ with perl has been around longer and is far better. I find python craps up my namespace and scope too easily, but then I've not used it anywhere near as much as the more developed perl. And you can't paste a long program into a single line edit box as the indentation matters. Whitespace as a statement delimiter is stupid, and it being popular just means that there are a lot of stupid people. Ditto indentation. I'd rather have the choice.

      • Perl won the GenX popularity contest a long time ago. No one is coming after your Perl, don't worry. You can use it until the day you die.

        You'll be able to recruit Perl developers long after your death just like they do for COBOL and FORTRAN.

        And when Millennials get older hey'll have as many complaints about what ever the next gen programming language is and why Python is the best thing ever. Slashdot will be running stories about "Perl developer shortages" and life will go on.

        You're doing the technological

  • Unless Ruby has something new to offer then it's popularity will continue to wane and other languages will continue to displace it.

  • Mostly because between the two you can make a single app that works on mobile, tablet & desktop.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The identical is equal to itself, since it is different." -- Franco Spisani

Close