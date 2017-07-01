Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Ruby Programming Stats

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? (computerworld.com.au) 23

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-about-TIOBE dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Ruby has had a reputation as a user-friendly language for building web applications. But its slippage in this month's RedMonk Programming Language Rankings has raised questions about where exactly the language stands among developers these days. The twice-yearly RedMonk index ranked Ruby at eighth, the lowest position ever for the language. "Swift and now Kotlin are the obvious choices for native mobile development. Go, Rust, and others are clearer modern choices for infrastructure," said RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. "The web, meanwhile, where Ruby really made its mark with Rails, is now an aggressively competitive and crowded field." Although O'Grady noted that Ruby remains "tremendously popular," participants on sites such as Hacker News and Quora have increasingly questioned whether Ruby is dying. In the Redmonk rankings, Ruby peaked at fourth place in 2013, reinforcing the perception it is in decline, if a slow one.

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? More | Reply

Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The universe is like a safe to which there is a combination -- but the combination is locked up in the safe. -- Peter DeVries

Close