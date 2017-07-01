Is Ruby's Decline In Popularity Permanent? (computerworld.com.au) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Ruby has had a reputation as a user-friendly language for building web applications. But its slippage in this month's RedMonk Programming Language Rankings has raised questions about where exactly the language stands among developers these days. The twice-yearly RedMonk index ranked Ruby at eighth, the lowest position ever for the language. "Swift and now Kotlin are the obvious choices for native mobile development. Go, Rust, and others are clearer modern choices for infrastructure," said RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. "The web, meanwhile, where Ruby really made its mark with Rails, is now an aggressively competitive and crowded field." Although O'Grady noted that Ruby remains "tremendously popular," participants on sites such as Hacker News and Quora have increasingly questioned whether Ruby is dying. In the Redmonk rankings, Ruby peaked at fourth place in 2013, reinforcing the perception it is in decline, if a slow one.
Fad languages don't live long (Score:3)
Meanwhile, we grown-ups use Perl and C and laugh at the demise of this week's hipster language.
Now get off my lawn.
Re: (Score:3)
Kids (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Javascript pushing it down (Score:2)
That doesn't mean it will go away: it will probably adapt to the new Javascript frontend styles, and it was always complex next to PHP. As a language, Ruby is sweet with its DSL and it's harder to make type errors like you can in Python. I'll be honest, I'm not sure why Python is more popular.