We Need To Reboot the Culture of View Source (wired.com) 20
theodp writes: Back in ye olde days of the information superhighway," begins Clive Thompson in It's Time to Make Code More Tinker-Friendly, "curious newbies had an easy way to see how websites worked: View Source." But no more. "Websites have evolved into complex, full-featured apps," laments Thompson. "Click View Source on Google.com and behold the slurry of incomprehensible Javascript. This increasingly worries old-guard coders. If the web no longer has a simple on-ramp, it could easily discourage curious amateurs." What the world needs now, Thompson argues, are "new tools that let everyone see, understand, and remix today's web. We need, in other words, to reboot the culture of View Source." Thompson cites Fog Creek Software's Glitch, Chris Coyier's CodePen, and Google's TensorFlow Playground as examples of efforts that embrace the spirit of View Source and help people recombine code in useful ways. Any other suggestions?
The JavaScript on most sites.. (Score:1)
..is intentionally incomprehensible. Whether indirectly through minification or directly via obfuscation.
I know it's hard for some people to accept, but there is a serious amount of interest (and, rightfully so) in preventing the reverse engineering of website code, or at least, hindering efforts to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
Newbies have no business looking at web pages. It's too much of a fucking mess, it will only scare them off.
Find something interesting and simple for them to learn on. Yes it will have to be contrived, but so what?
Re: (Score:2)
Javascript needs to die. While it can be used for good, for one such use there's 10 parallaxative "responsive" webshites.
Re: (Score:2)
If you kill off Javascript, you also kill off medial image imaging (my line of work) or a thousand other things you depend on but don't realize. Be careful what you wish for. The web is much bigger than the sea of annoying cookie notices, calls to action, and responsive design. Javascript, like or not, gets crap done
:-) It's not perfect, but it's not so terrible either.
Open source not view source (Score:4, Informative)
View source is a relic of how the internet used to be. It's not coming back and I would argue should be hidden by default in browsers. It's akin to decompiling the source of an
.exe file to look at the code (which some people do) and learn how it does things. Not a good method.
What you really want for learning and teaching techniques is to view the real source code. The source code with comments, with context, and with reproducibility in full. This is what open source projects and those demo websites do. They intentionally format the code in a readable way for the purposes of learning.
Someone learning to code on the web should not be looking at production code in a scalable web app, they should be following tutorials and using demo projects like you do in every single other language. The web isn't special it just had the quirk of the View Source button that was neat at the time but is now out of date and a relic of a bygone era.
Re: (Score:2)
I find the "Developer tools" to be now way more useful than "view source". First it does not require a new page load, so you can see the markup after a POST for example. And you can just point at the element of interest, and it sh
Why do we need to? (Score:2)
They don't seem to have established that we've actually lost anything. This basically just sounds like old people going "things are different and therefore bad."
I can't help but think they're just schilling the sites they link to. Glitch "hosts hundreds of simple web apps—everything from Tetris clones to databases and to-do lists—written using Javascript. " Wow, hundreds? Github and npm will be so jealous.
You can't have that and javascript (Score:2)
You can't make it work with javascript. You can write a simple language, like HTML, that is meant to handle most cases of the net. You can then add to that language whenever a new thing becomes needed.
But instead, if you insist on having a general purpose language that you write your fucking webpages in, of COURSE it will end up being as complex as code. Because it IS code.
As long as javascript is tolerated, this will become more and more of a problem. Webpages aren't just "apps": they are, on average,
Old news (Score:2)
I started doing what came to be called AJAX. One of my co-workers did a view source of the website I developed, and got 3 lines with the launch of the
He stared in astonishment as the site ran on generated html from the javascript. The page loads were blindingly fast, because there wasn't actually a server request. All the work was being done in the browser with javascript.
The world has come a long way since then.
You c
It still works exactly as before (Score:2)
The "View Source" functionality still works exactly as before. Except better. In Firefox, when I mistakenly hit Ctrl-Shift-C (which I do often), it brings me into an interactive "View Source" like functionality that is essentially a debugger. It's not [completely] the fault of webpage makers that the stuff under the hood is effectively gobbly-gook: That's just how the web looks now.
I'm not really sure what this summary is implying. That we should roll back the web to hand written HTML with blink tags s