Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Programming

Coding School 'The Iron Yard' Announces Closure of All 15 Campuses (ajc.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD from the difficult-decisions dept.
McGruber writes: The Iron Yard, a South Carolina-based coding school with 15 locations, announced that it plans to close all of its campuses. The four-old company posted a message on its website delivering the news: "In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts." The note said the company will finish out its summer classes, including career support.

Coding School 'The Iron Yard' Announces Closure of All 15 Campuses More | Reply

Coding School 'The Iron Yard' Announces Closure of All 15 Campuses

Comments Filter:

  • ... what is the current environment?

    In considering the current environment, ...

    • Free online tutorials, q/a forums like StackOverflow, Youtube posts.

    • ... what is the current environment?

      In considering the current environment, ...

      Lack of loans for desperate people who think that they can learn how to be a crappy web developer and rake in the big bucks.

      They're supposed to offer career counselling for the final cohort - how much do you want to bet it boils down to "learn a trade"?

  • would go to a coding school? Coding schools churn out code monkeys. There's nothing wrong with that but there are damn few code monkey jobs to go around between outsourcing and H1-Bs. You're typically competing with kids rocking real degrees (e.g. a C.S. degree from a State University). You're better off saving your money and spending time on a git hub account.

  • Seems the scam has run its course (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @07:29PM (#54849729)

    And the stream of victims is drying up now. Good.

    • And the stream of victims is drying up now. Good.

      Wishful thinking, I'm afraid. There will be other scams, other victims (even some of the same victims). When people want to believe something, proof to the contrary is ignored, or all too often, not even looked for. Just look at all the people who are dependent on Obamacare who want it killed.

Slashdot Top Deals

There is no distinction between any AI program and some existent game.

Close