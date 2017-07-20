Coding School 'The Iron Yard' Announces Closure of All 15 Campuses (ajc.com) 30
McGruber writes: The Iron Yard, a South Carolina-based coding school with 15 locations, announced that it plans to close all of its campuses. The four-old company posted a message on its website delivering the news: "In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts." The note said the company will finish out its summer classes, including career support.
Re: (Score:2)
This place appeared to not teach general coding, but was focused on web development. It's not the equivalent of even a trade school. I suspect it's most useful for people who are already able to program but who want a crash course in web development. But it was the current fashion to panic that we don't have enough coders, and that everyone from kindergarteners to grandmas should be learning to "code", which created a market opportunity.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect it's most useful for people who are already able to program but who want a crash course in web development.
If you already know coding, you can learn webdev in a few days from free on-line tutorials or maybe a $20 book from Amazon.
everyone from kindergarteners to grandmas should be learning to "code"
Nearly everyone can benefit from coding. I have written many Google Sheets triggers, plugins for Quickbooks, etc. for friends and relatives. These are usually a dozen or so lines of Javascript, and maybe a few regexes. If you can code, this is trivial, but if you can't then you are stuck.
All of these people took algebra in high school. None of them have used algebra, even once, sinc
Re: (Score:1)
If they had taken 'coding' instead of algebra in high school, they'd have forgotten it since then. Sadly, the truth is it doesn't matter what people study in HS, they forget it quickly unless it directly applies to their job afterwards.
Re: (Score:2)
So when they say "coding school", what they really mean is "diploma mill/student loan scam".
higher ed has loans that can't be discharged this (Score:2)
higher ed has loans that can't be discharged. Schools like this do not.
Re: (Score:2)
This.
I've been fielding questions about, "Should my kids learn to code?"
I counter with, "Should your kid learn to play the piano?"
I point out that for any track, only a few kids will excel, a few more will be mediocre, and most will come to hate the goddam piano or coding and the asshats who tortured them.
Kids should be to coding to see if they have the aptitude and hunger for it.
If not, hand them a guitar.
If that's not their thing, try dancing, then the sciences, woodworking, metalworking, canoeing, track
Re: (Score:2)
isn't that the point of childhood? to discover what interests you?
Re: (Score:2)
I can see the value of some introductory coding courses, enough that you could build a Word or Excel macro. Mind you, one of the worst coding jobs I ever had was "fixing" a PHP-based web app written by an "amateur" (and I use the word loosely) coder who seemed to barely know what functions were. It was just a mass of PHP spaghetti code pages with inconsistent variable naming and non-existent indenting. I've seen similar bad coding in MS Access applications.
Clarification, please ... (Score:2)
... what is the current environment?
In considering the current environment,
...
Re: (Score:2)
Free online tutorials, q/a forums like StackOverflow, Youtube posts.
Re: (Score:2)
... what is the current environment?
In considering the current environment,
...
Lack of loans for desperate people who think that they can learn how to be a crappy web developer and rake in the big bucks.
They're supposed to offer career counselling for the final cohort - how much do you want to bet it boils down to "learn a trade"?
Who in their right mind (Score:2)
Who in their right mind (Score:2)
would go to a trade school?
Seems the scam has run its course (Score:2)
And the stream of victims is drying up now. Good.