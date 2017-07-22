IEEE Spectrum Declares Python The #1 Programming Language (ieee.org) 68
An anonymous reader quotes IEEE Spectrum's annual report on the top programming languages: As with all attempts to rank the usage of different languages, we have to rely on various proxies for popularity. In our case, this means having data journalist Nick Diakopoulos mine and combine 12 metrics from 10 carefully chosen online sources to rank 48 languages. But where we really differ from other rankings is that our interactive allows you choose how those metrics are weighted when they are combined, letting you personalize the rankings to your needs. We have a few preset weightings -- a default setting that's designed with the typical Spectrum reader in mind, as well as settings that emphasize emerging languages, what employers are looking for, and what's hot in open source...
Python has continued its upward trajectory from last year and jumped two places to the No. 1 slot, though the top four -- Python, C, Java, and C++ -- all remain very close in popularity. Indeed, in Diakopoulos's analysis of what the underlying metrics have to say about the languages currently in demand by recruiting companies, C comes out ahead of Python by a good margin... Ruby has fallen all the way down to 12th position, but in doing so it has given Apple's Swift the chance to join Google's Go in the Top Ten... Outside the Top Ten, Apple's Objective-C mirrors the ascent of Swift, dropping down to 26th place. However, for the second year in a row, no new languages have entered the rankings. We seem to have entered a period of consolidation in coding as programmers digest the tools created to cater to the explosion of cloud, mobile, and big data applications.
"Speaking of stabilized programming tools and languages," the article concludes, "it's worth noting Fortran's continued presence right in the middle of the rankings (sitting still in 28th place), along with Lisp in 35th place and Cobol hanging in at 40th."
I tried Python (Score:1)
After using it, it is eh, not a big deal. You indent the same amount for everything in the block, which you are probably doing most of the time anyways. It is their little cheat around not having block delimiters.
If you need to a pick a reason to not like Python, this is not it.
The number of spaces preceding a statement determines the scope of that statement? Wow. That seems totally nonsensical to me.
You would have had a hard time learning programming back in the day with FORTRAN IV on punched cards. A continuation line had a "-" in column 6 and columns 7-71 were for language statements.
Also, I never used it but RPG might have been actually dangerous for you.
Also, I never used it but RPG might have been actually dangerous for you.
Only if you're low on HP. Or if you pick the wrong Datacenter Master.
* It's a scripting language.
And Michaelangelo just had a brush.
Lets compete to complete the average task in most offices. You do it in Assembly, I'll do it in Python and we'll see who is done first and gets the most work done in a year.
It's a massive leg up from VBA and just Excel equations while being as easy as BASIC to learn.
It's a massive leg up from VBA
Not sure about that. VBA has switch statements (case). Python has "if'.
No. Just plain no.
The switch statement is a valid construct present in many languages that also have first class functions (such as JavaScript or PHP). And if you think that functions are a less clunky way of doing something that in other languages can be done with a switch, I can only hope I'll never have to maintain your code.
What does this do that Java does not? (Score:2)
What does Python do for you that Java does not do better?
Java is the new COBOL? No, Java is the new Turbo Pascal. Yes, it is compiled, but it is incrementally compiled inside Eclipse or NetBeans so the compile step is nearly instantaneous. You say C++ IDEs point out your errors, but you have to run a time-consuming compile step to see all of your errors -- not so with Java.
Java is the new statically-typed bondage-and-discipline language like Pascal? No, Java has Reflection. You can call any method
* It's a scripting language.
And Michaelangelo just had a brush.
Lets compete to complete the average task in most offices. You do it in Assembly, I'll do it in Python and we'll see who is done first and gets the most work done in a year.
It's a massive leg up from VBA and just Excel equations while being as easy as BASIC to learn.
Kind of off-topic. Most offices don't have a bullpen of programmers. Selection bias much?
A misspelling on the LHS of an '=' operator goes unnoticed?
That's exactly why it's best to put values on the LHS when you do a compare in Python; it catches bad variables as well as using = instead of ==.
Of course if it's two variables then it's not as bullet proof but it's still a good approach.
Re: Ugh. (Score:2)
Lingua Franca (Score:5, Insightful)
Python has hit critical mass in both popularity and tools available. C, C++, Java, Perl and anything else the average
/.er is going to complain about going anywhere just like FORTRAN and COLBOL haven't.
XKCD [xkcd.com] hit the nail on the head. It's something easy enough for middle schoolers to grock and powerful enough to use with TensorFlow. It's our office's go-to language for "I need this task done". It's basically BASIC where you can import math (numpy), plotting (matplotlib), neuralnetwork (TensorFlow) and other packages.
Programmers waste enormous amounts of time thinking about, or worrying about, the speed of noncritical parts of their programs, and these attempts at efficiency actually have a strong negative impact when debugging and maintenance are considered. We should forget about small efficiencies, say about 97% of the time: premature optimization is the root of all evil. Yet we should not pass up our opportunities in that critical 3%.".
You can knock out something in 30 minutes in Python that would take longer in anything else and the performance difference isn't worth doing it in something else.
Re: Lingua Franca (Score:3)
You can knock out something in 30 minutes in Python that would take longer in anything else and the performance difference isn't worth doing it in something else.
In reality this could be said of most scripting languages, including PHP, JavaScript, Bash, etc.
And until I hopped over to Python I did use PHP as that when I wanted something a bit better than Bash.
But PHP, JavaScript and Bash aren't as easy to install on Windows. They certainly don't have the number of packages available.
"How to ____ in Python" will turn up results for almost anything. I would be interested in seeing a CUDA backed neural network in Bash.
Re: Lingua Franca (Score:2)
I still prefer PHP for quick and dirty. If I need it reliable I generally use bash.
I don't use Windows, so I guess there's that.
:-)
Did you even try to install NodeJS on Windows? Click click done. And npm happens to have the biggest number of packages of all package managers. And yes, it includes packages to do a CUDA backed neural network. As if anyone who has meaningful volumes of data to process in a neural net would use Python or JavaScript anyways.
Don't Bash things you don't know (pun intended).
Those two examples are apples and oranges. You're the one adding needless stuff.
Why don't you try again without the exception management and without using the "fs" variable? And if you want to have similar code you'd have to use the sync version of readFile and this becomes a one-liner.
Did you even try to install NodeJS on Windows?
Have they fixed the fact that NPM dies when running into MAX_PATH on Windows?
But if you're building your business on it,
You can't and you won't.
Unless you don't drive a car and don't fly. dSpace [dspace.com] is one of the few Hardware In The Loop vendors. Good chance something you rode in, flew in, or built the road you're driving on was tested on it. Scripted in Python (2.7, but that's an improvement from what was 2.5).
They are migrating to a
.NET API that you can access though Python.NET.
any significant scale
I think most developers don't understand how many niche industries there are out there. If Caterpillar sells 100 of it's largest mining truck in a yea
You mean like docker or yum?
It's depressing that so called 'programmers' lose their mind at different syntax. I can stomp my feet and pout at Spanish vs English word order but if I want to communicate in either I just suck it up and deal with it.
Why use what is essentially a giant abstraction layer for another language?
Eric Raymond’s 17 Unix Rules covers this:
Rule of Generation
Developers should avoid writing code by hand and instead write abstract high-level programs that generate code. This rule aims to reduce human errors and save time.
Rule of Economy
Developers should value developer time over machine time, because machine cycles today are relatively inexpensive compared to prices in the 1970s. This rule aims to reduce development costs of projects.
Rule of Optimization
Developers should prototype software before po
There are no Python to machine code compilers out there.
Interestingly, you are incorrect. There is one: PyPy. It's Python written in Python. And it's fast!
http://pypy.org/ [pypy.org]
I keep seeing these articles that proudly proclaim some shiny language as being #1, and the interpreter (or a large amount of the support libraries) are inevitably written in C or C++
...unless the language is Common Lisp, Chez Scheme, Pharo/Squeak, or any other mature environment that is written in itself? Well of course CPython is a joke, but let's not generalize unfairly. Not everyone made the big C mistake.
Relevance? (Score:1)
Python is a nice language. So are C,C++,C#,Swift,PHP,Powershell,Java,JavaScript,Typescript, etc... heck I even like COBOL. But what is the relevance of rating what the most used language?
I think programming methodology is more interesting. Is purely functional, MVVM, object oriented, structural, etc... the best.
What are they? (Score:4, Insightful)
combine 12 metrics from 10 carefully chosen online sources to rank 48 languages
What metrics are they and which online sources were used? If you're going to make such an assertion then why not explain or link to the details?
To me, it sure sounds like a list of the most problematic languages combined with the number of people who use them.
To me, it sure sounds like a list of the most problematic languages combined with the number of people who use them.
Exactly. That's like saying: GM cars are the most popular because you can find a lot of GM spare parts in junkyards.
Perl (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, if you're writing printer drivers it's probably not for you, but for people who have to solve business problems, not technology problems, it's a good tool that allow them to do their job quickly. There's plenty of high quality math packages and it's one of the languages that is the easiest to use for database access.
Understood (Score:2)
tldr; Python is a great language with one huge fucking hole. When tabs vs spaces change the way a program runs, something is wrong. Yeah, I know you can tell your editor to change tabs to some random spaces, but still.
When I find code for SomethingIReallyWouldLike, and it Doesn'tFuckingWork,
using spaces for block definition is brain dead
It is. Just the fact that there's a keyword (pass) that does nothing except prevent the indentation from falling apart says it all.
However there's many things that are even more retarded in Python:
- package management
- text encoding
- the whole import thing which makes it impossible to use sibling modules without dirty hacks
- mutable default arguments
- the abuse of underscore, such as the lovely __main__
- the "ternary operator", which is basically a drunk if statement
I think at this point PHP have got their
Re: Understood (Score:2)
Python fails because it's bitch to import code from SomeUnknownD00d into yours, hoping SUD was kind enough to convert tabs to spaces. And to logical spaces. If my code has tabstops of 4, and SUD has tabstops of 2, all bets are off.
Python fails because it's bitch to import code from SomeUnknownD00d into yours, hoping SUD was kind enough to convert tabs to spaces. And to logical spaces. If my code has tabstops of 4, and SUD has tabstops of 2, all bets are off.
This is wrong. SomeUnknownD00d can use whatever tab stop and mix of spaces/tabs that he wants and you can import from your code no problem, even if your tab stop is different or you use all spaces or whatever. Spacing only has to be consistent within a single block, there's no i
MathWorks should be concerned (Score:2)
I know a few EE faculty who have moved from using Matlab to using Python. Some of the grad students think the department should take a more active role in encouraging students to do the same - or to eliminate Matlab from courses entirely.
Simulink Embedded Coder. (There's a reason they won't put it on the cheap home use license).
Mathworks is going to be fine.