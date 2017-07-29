How Rust Can Replace C In Python Libraries (infoworld.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Proponents of Rust, the language engineered by Mozilla to give developers both speed and memory safety, are stumping for the language as a long-term replacement for C and C++. But replacing software written in these languages can be a difficult, long-term project. One place where Rust could supplant C in the short term is in the traditionally C libraries used in other languages... [A] new spate of projects are making it easier to develop Rust libraries with convenient bindings to Python -- and to deploy Python packages that have Rust binaries.
The article specifically highlights these four new projects:
- Rust-CPython - a set of bindings in Rust for the CPython runtime
- PyO3 - a basic way to write Rust software with bindings to Python in both directions.
- Snaek - lets developers create Rust libraries that are loaded dynamically into Python as needed, but don't rely on being linked statically against Python's runtime.
- Cookiecutter PyPackage Rust Cross-Platform Publish - simplifies the process of bundling Rust binaries with a Python library.
Give up (Score:1, Informative)
Will you rust faggots give it up. Nobody will ever use rust.
What happens to Rust when Mozilla is gone? (Score:2, Insightful)
Rust is very tied to Mozilla. And Mozilla's only remaining "successful" product is Firefox. But Firefox's market share is dropping. It was only a few percent, last I saw, while Chrome is over 50%. Mozilla reportedly gets a lot of funding from Yahoo, due to a Firefox search deal. So here we have an organization with one major product, but this project is being rejected by consumers, and what might be this organization's most significant source of revenue comes from this failing product and is paid for by ano
Re: (Score:2)
As C has been constantly in the top 3 languages that coder positions are offered for and C does not tie you to a SJW infected cult, this is not even a valid comparison. Rust is a hype-du-jour, with its proponents blind to its shortcomings. They are retards that still think coding is all about the language you do it in (which is about as far from the truth as you can get, and which has been known to smart people for something like half a century) and Rust is their chosen deity that can do no wrong.
When Mozil
But why? (Score:1)
Why use the new language of the month when C has been around for decades, is welll understood and does exactly what we want?
How long before I start replacing rust with decay? 6 months? A year?
Re: (Score:1)
Why use compiled language of the month when assembly has been around for decades, is well understood and does exactly what you want?
How long before I start replacing C with C++? 6 months? A year?
Re:But why? (Score:4, Insightful)
Portability. Think of C as a portable assembler.
Re: (Score:2)
So think of Rust as a highlevel portable C abstraction.
Re: (Score:3)
Because C is awful? It always was pretty bad but we used it because when you're trying to manually render a 16 color 2.5D image on a bitplaned VGA screen using a 6MHz 80286 then you pretty much have to forget array bounds checking, be willing to assume endianess, and have an easy way to translate integers into pointers.
These days there's pretty much no reason to do any of this, which means that the only times you're going to do it is by accident. ie when you put a bug in your application.
We need to dit
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We actually need to ditch people that cannot handle C. Go be a "business coder" but stay away from real programs.
Re: (Score:1)
Because of the cool acronyms (Score:2)
For example Py-CRust.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck off with Rust spam (Score:2, Informative)
And wake me up when Rust stop being a cult and becomes an actually useful language.
Why does Rust's community lack diversity? (Score:1)
What I don't get is why the Rust community lacks diversity, despite them putting so much emphasis on supposedly supporting diversity.
Years ago, back when I was a Java developer, I would sometimes go to Java conferences. There would be men there. There would be women there. There were probably transsexuals there. There would be old adults and young adults. There would be people representing every possible skin color. There would be somebody from pretty much every major ethnicity. There would be practitioners
The future of rustlang is tied up with Mozilla (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The future of rustlang is tied up with Mozilla (Score:1)
What about them?
They created a useful language in Java that was adopted by many major industry users. There were even several independent, and very usable, implementations of things like the compiler, VM, and standard class library.
Even now, years after Sun disappeared, Java is still going very strong, and seeing frequent updates from Oracle. Its development process is now more open and community-based than it was during the Sun days.
Java is the language of business, and likely will be for decades to come.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
C++ was heavily supported by Bell Labs and then became an ISO standard.
Re: (Score:1)
So what does your excellency suggest that is used instead?
Chrome? Oh yes and pass every detail of what you are doing to Google to use in Adverts to you
Edge? Ditto but for Microsoft.
Safari? Well only for Macs.
Opera? Is that still around?
I use Firefox ESR with a classic theme. Hot seen any changes to it for years.
not forgetting UBlock Origin and noScript. Makes the internet actually usable.
No adverts. Deep joy.
By now the propaganda alone is reason to stay away (Score:2)
Something that gets this much hype cannot be good, or the hype would not be needed. Seems to me some cretins are using Rust as a religion-surrogate.