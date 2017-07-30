It Will Take Fedora More Releases To Switch Off Python 2 (phoronix.com) 1
An anonymous reader quotes Phoronix: Finalizing Fedora's switch from Python 2 to Python 3 by default is still going to take several more Fedora release cycles and should be done by the 2020 date when Python 2 will be killed off upstream. While much of Fedora's Python code is now compatible with Py3, the /usr/bin/python still points to Python 2, various python-* packages still mean Python 2... The end game is to eventually get rid of Python 2 from Fedora but that is even further out.
Fedora is now gathering feedback on a Wiki page explaining the switch.
add `python2` and deprecate `python` (Score:1)
Switching `python3` to `python` is just inane at this point. Get rid of `python` in general and explicitly call what you need, the problem will resolve itself over time, and there will not be a problem with python4 following in suit. Either that or go the java route (which is also a nightmare to manage).
PEP 394: /usr/bin/python should not be python3 (Score:2)
Python developers themselves have stated in PEP 394 [python.org] that
/usr/bin/python should *not* be linked to python3. Instead scripts should just use #!env python3 explicitly in the shebang to requestion python 3.x Or python4, or python5, as those generations are some day released.
I think it's Arch linux that changed
/usr/bin/python to point to python3, but this is not recommended by any Python developer and horribly breaks things unnecessarily and is incompatible with all other distros. Besides if /usr/bin/python