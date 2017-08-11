Oracle Fiddles With Major Database Release Cycle Numbers

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Big Red has changed its database release cycle, scrapping names that see decimal points and numbers added on for an indeterminate amount of time, instead plumping for annual releases numbered by the year. So what would have been Oracle Database 12.2.0.2 will now be Oracle Database 18; 12.2.0.3 will come out a year later, and be Oracle Database 19. The approach puts Oracle only about 20 years behind Microsoft in adopting a year-based naming convention (Microsoft still uses years to number Windows Server, even though it stopped for desktop versions when it released XP). [...] Well, Big Red will surely be using the revamp as a way to boost sales of database licences -- a crucial part of its business -- which have been in decline for two years running. In fiscal 2016, Oracle reported a 12 per cent drop in annual sales of new software licences, and its most recent results for fiscal 2017 revealed a further 5 per cent drop. And, for all that Oracle has shouted about its cloudy success of late, it isn't yet a major money-maker for the biz. New software license sales make up a quarter of overall revenue, while support for that software makes up a further 45 per cent. In part, the new numbering will be a handy marketing ploy. Rather than playing with the decimal points, a release with a new whole number could be an attempt to give the impression of agility in the face of younger, fresher competitors. Meanwhile, fewer patches and releases on each system also allows Oracle to know more quickly, and more accurately, what security features each customer has. The annual numbering system is also a very simple way of telling you your system is old.

  • shun Oracle DBMS (Score:4, Interesting)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @12:11PM (#54991589)

    For quite a while minor point releases have had major API and behavior changes.

    Technical matters aside, their auditors swarm into a company like Yakuza thugs making up fallacious reasons why the customer must pay more money or must use Oracle hardware. One of their lies is for virtualized customers, saying that every connected physical system where Oracle *might* run must be paid for as if the product really was running there. Of course, with careful legal work taking many months there nonsense can be refuted, and they'll leave....but that's after a large amount of man-hours of effort expended.

    You've been warned. If you use their products, migrate. If you are considering using their products, don't.

    • So you're saying that Oracle is a bunch of thieving assholes, their products are a gigantic pain in the ass to run, and their licensing is a mind-boggingly huge rip-off?

      STOP THE PRESSES!!!!!

  • -- which have been in decline for two years running

    (snarky)Couldn't happen to a nicer company.(/snarky)

  • Friends... (Score:3)

    by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @12:48PM (#54991897) Homepage

    Friends don't let friends use Oracle.

  • Oracle started to confuse matters when they stopped going by the version number and started calling things 8i and 9i R2 and cloud and every other odd name they use.. 9i was 9.0, and 9i R2 was 9.2. Where did 9.1 go? Long ago, we deployed Oracle Reports for a customer. It ran on the 8i application server which was version 8.1, but was called Reports 6i. The reports function ran internally under an Oracle 8.0 home. I would prefer an overarching name, like Oracle Database 2018, and just use the version numbers

  • Then a release gets delayed into the next year, the release after that is delayed more, and then it becomes a joke. Company goes back to arbitrary numbers or names.

    • Except Windows servers, where years seem to have stuck. It's actually a bit handy in upgrade discussions. "We have a couple of Server 2008...(interrupting noise) You have what?" But their secret, of course, is to try to only release only every few years.

