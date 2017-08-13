New 'Asciidots' Programming Language Uses Ascii Art (And Python) (github.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: If the esoteric programming language Asciidots looks like a mess, it is at least a very different-looking and even aesthetically pleasing mess. Simply, its mechanics and syntax are based on Ascii art... Asciidots is a unique sort of programming language known as a dataflow language. In this sort of language, we can imagine units of data (like our variable x) following a data go-kart track that's interrupted in different places with pit stops that change the value of the data go-kart that's following the track around. One pit stop might add 1 to the variable, while another might chop it in half. At some points, the track might even split, with the data go-kart picking one fork depending on its current value. If, say, it's greater than 2 it might go left; otherwise, it goes right...
In Asciidots, the aforementioned go-kart track is represented by lines (|,-,/,\)... Most of the other non-line symbols are mathematical operators, but there are also symbols that direct the program to request input from the user, set values, print values, and change the direction of the unit of data... Under the hood, Asciidots is a Python program. An Asciidots program is just fed into that underlying program and digested into normal Python code, which is then executed.
The article includes some examples, and argues that esoteric esolangs like Asciidots force programmers to consider fresh perspectives. And in addition, "it looks really cool."
It's been done
RUBE is 20 years old...
https://github.com/catseye/RUB... [github.com]
Though if you want something that looks like art, there's also Piet:
http://www.dangermouse.net/eso... [dangermouse.net]
=Smidge=
Watching an animated 6502 emulator run a program is cool and entertaining too...
You ain't lived until you've watched your deck of punched cards get sucked through the card reader. Godspeed little cards! And pray that none of them jams.
Javascript as art
Good info.
To me Javascript has always looked like an abstract impressionist version of M C Eischer's work.
Slashdot Lives!
This is what happens..
.. when people learn how to code by playing Minecraft.
... we can imagine units of data (like our variable x) following a data go-kart track that's interrupted in different places with pit stops that change the value of the data go-kart that's following the track around.
I don't have a problem with that. I just wish we had a kind of hopper that fed upwards as easily as it feeds down.
Befunge
Is this really so different from Befunge? [wikipedia.org]