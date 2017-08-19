Google and ProPublica Team Up To Build a National Hate Crime Database (techcrunch.com) 19
In partnership with ProPublica, Google News Lab is launching a new tool to track hate crimes across America. The "Documenting Hate News Index" is being powered by machine learning to track reported hate crimes across all 50 states, collecting data from February 2017 onward. TechCrunch reports: Data visualization studio Pitch Interactive helped craft the index, which collects Google News results and filters them through Google's natural language analysis to extract geographic and contextual information. Because they are not catalogued in any kind of formal national database, a fact that inspired the creation of the index to begin with, Google calls the project a "starting point" for the documentation and study of hate crimes. While the FBI is legally required to document hate crimes at the federal level, state and local authorities often fail to report their own incidents, making the data incomplete at best.
The initiative is a data-rich new arm of the Documenting Hate project which collects and verifies hate incidents reported by both individual contributors and by news organizations. The Hate News Index will keep an eye out for false positives (casual uses of the word "hate" for example), striking a responsible balance between machine learning and human curation on a very sensitive subject. Hate events will be mapped onto a calendar in the user interface, though users can also use a keyword search or browse through algorithmic suggestions. For anyone who'd like to take the data in a new direction, Google will open sourced its data set, making it available through GitHub.
I'm about as left leaning as left leaning one can be, but this continous trolling by the editors really needs to stop. Please stop it now.
Trolling? What the hell are you talking about? I'm all for freedom of speech but as a society committed to freedom and openness we do need to keep an eye on our least desirable elements.
Is this really the type of posters you want to attract Slashdot? This site is going to hell in a handbasket!!
Yay for censorship technology (Score:2)
Wonder how they train this pseudo-AI to recognize what hate crime is. Humans can't really reliably do it, it's always a judgment call very much biased by the individual person's view, especially political views.
And when this AI then can reliably reproduce the views of the one paying for it, Google, then it's awesome to filter pretty much the whole internet the way they want.
The future is a brave new world and I'm very happy to be a part of it!
Yeah, describing some one else as the lesser because they are of another race/religion/sexuality/etc is hard to pick out.
Maybe not?
All with equal standing to have terms and words added, tracked and reported on.
Love Crimes, anyone? (Score:3)
I'm waiting for the listing of love crimes, as opposed to hate crimes. I mean, aren't all crimes motivated by hatred?
Or is it considered an act of love to kill someone to put him out of his misery?
How about "I loved that rich girl so much that I decided to take all her money to help her experience the joys of a simple life."
Tough love. Gotta love it!
I hate it already. (Score:1)
I hate it already.
Soon enough you will not be allowed to say anything slightly out of line without some algorithm flagging you as a "bad guy".
Luckily I'm old enough that I won't be around to see how this pans out.
Whats next? (Score:3)
Ag-gag https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] ?
Governments who don't like dissidents?
Authors?
Negative movie reviews?
Books?
Statues?
History?
Tiananmen square?
Whistleblowers?
Whats next for tracking and sorting for contextual information?