Node.js Forked Again Over Complaints of Unresponsive Leadership (thenewstack.io) 227

Posted by msmash from the inside-baseball dept.
New submitter Kant shares a report: The codebase for popular Node.js JavaScript runtime has been forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with a growing number of contributors charging that the Technical Steering Committee (TSC) leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct. The new project, called Ayo will be managed under an open governance model. The complaints centered around ongoing behavior of NodeSource Director of Engineering, and Node.js TSC member Rod Vagg. The TSC received multiple complaints from Node.js members about a Tweet from Vagg promoting a Men's Rights Activist-slanted article, one that cast doubt on the validity of project Code-of-Conducts. In that Tweet, Vagg commented "If you've never considered the potential downsides of codes of conduct, here's a good place to start." [...] On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project. One committee member, Myles Borins, resigned in protest. The decision to keep Vagg "undermines our Conduct Guidelines, drives away potential contributors, and in my opinion undermines the Committee's ability to govern," he wrote in a blog post. In a post further explaining the need for the forked Ayo project, developer Rudolf Olah explained that "Driving away contributors can be fatal in the open source world where most developers are essentially using their free time and volunteering to contribute. It is already difficult enough to attract contributors to smaller projects and larger projects, such as Node.js, need to be careful to make all contributors feel welcome."

  • Eating the world, right? (Score:5, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:44PM (#55077123)
    >> forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with...contributors charging that...leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct

    Enterprise-ready and eating the world. Got it.

    • Actually, yes. When this type of thing happens with a traditional project the company either dies a slow death or you just make do with crap until someone comes along and reinvents the wheel.

      With open source a project isn't truly dead until it's user-base no longer cares about it, regardless of leadership.

      Granted, I'm not a zealot - I use a ton of closed source software too - but open source certainly does have it's benefits. I'd certainly rather be able to contact a vendor of some of the systems we use

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        Actually, in this particular case, when something like this happens with a traditional project, the users are generally totally oblivious. This isn't lack of technical advancement or relevance, it's about 'code of conduct' sorts of things. Occasionally a company will spill out, but it's generally more about the company than products of the company.

        Also the above wasn't a rip on open source, but an insinuation about NodeJS specifically, which at least some view as overhyped and will indulge in any excuse f

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Node.js is EATING THE WORLD! With a FORK! Take that World!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by kriston ( 7886 )

      JavaScript on the server. Asynchronous. Without threads. Got it.

      *gulp*

      Related question: will it be node.js, nodejs, nodejs.org, node.js.io, node.io, or what?

  • Sheesh... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:46PM (#55077127) Homepage
    No wonder Node.js is so popular these days...

  • with a name like that (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:46PM (#55077129)

    With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.

  • "Unresponsive Leadership" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:47PM (#55077145)

    Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.

  • Computing is dead (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:48PM (#55077151)

    Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 )

      .... Killed by people who CLAIM to stand up for keeping "what people do in their spare time" their own private matter.

      But that's only so long as they AGREE with "what people do in their spare time", meaning "Social Justice Warriors" are the intolerant bigots now.

    • This is insane (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @04:00PM (#55077705) Homepage Journal

      Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.

      So let me get this straight.

      Rod Vagg tweeted using his personal twitter account, on his own time, and referred to an article which appears to be quite worthy of discussion. The title The Neurodiversity Case for Free Speech [quillette.com] pretty-much describes what one finds in the article. It's about "speech codes", and the effects of limiting what people can say.

      The article is completely and totally academic, with a position and supporting argument, written by a psychology professor!

      And for tweeting a link to this article, he loses his position as Director of Engineering?

      You can get doxxed, threatened, and fired for having a political opinion on your own time if you get caught. Even if you don't publicly voice your opinion on the net, you can get fired for being caught on a security camera at a protest.

      This political climate - the one we are living in right now - is insane.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sabri ( 584428 )

        This political climate - the one we are living in right now - is insane.

        My kingdom for mod points.

        You can just sit back and wait for an SJW victim to go postal.

  • Forked twice in three years? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by irrational_design ( 1895848 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:48PM (#55077153)

    According to the github page it has been forked 7,663 times. This seems to be much ado about nothing.

  • This is great! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:49PM (#55077159)

    A real chance to see whether SJWs can actually code now that they have their own fork.

    Posted anonymously to preempt needless forks of my own projects.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Judging from what what I've seen from the Mozilla project recently, I'm going to assume that the answer is no.

    • Re:This is great! (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:58PM (#55077257)

      Has can the SJWs be so anti-Vagg?

    • Posted anonymously to preempt needless forks of my own projects.

      First thought; sarcasm,
      Reading tweets; pathethic
      Contemplating; why did we put up with Linus all this time?!?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mfearby ( 1653 )

      I look forward to seeing what these SJW feel-good types can produce. I'll be sticking with the standard Node.js, thanks. I couldn't care less what Vagg does in his spare time, and neither should most developers. If you care more about the politics behind each line of code, then apparently you've got oodles of spare time and don't have to be productive to earn a living. Good luck with that.

  • Package deals (Score:4, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:56PM (#55077229)
    Buying a political orientation together with your programming language has never been a good idea. If you don't buy into a tax policy when you're buying your breakfast cereals, why would you do that when shopping for your programming tools?

    • Exactely.What will be the reason next time? Forking a project because a commitee member post a tweet about how tasteful was his last deer he hunt and some contributors are vegans (or PETA supporters)? Come on!

  • Here's the actual code of conduct:
    https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

    I can see some problems with this CoC. For example, "trolling" is in the same league of "unacceptable behavior" as "derogatory attacks". One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.

    Maybe someone with more HR/legal background can pipe up, but perhaps what should be done is to break out the "you're being a jackwagon" behaviors from the "yo

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by msauve ( 701917 )

      One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.

      Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment. It's hard to steer between the fine lines of groupthink.

      • Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment.

        No it doesn't. If you think it happened to you, you may wish to examine what you actually did.

  • Please pass the salt. (Score:4, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:13PM (#55077345)

    I thought, according to Javascript is Eating the World [slashdot.org]:

    JavaScript and NodeJS are single handedly eating the world of software.

    Looks more like Node.js is being eaten by its own.

    [ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]

    • [ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]

      NodeJS is basically just one really fancy and useful javascript file.

      • With most languages you just say the name of the languages: Python is single handedly...

        With NodeJS, the runtime is called Node, and the language is called something that changes every year - but we mostly still call it Javascript.

  • Code of Conduct (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:13PM (#55077351)

    So it's a violation of the code of conduct to suggest a code of conduct may not be necessary? From the article I'm not seeing much about mens rights and more to do with 'neurodiversity' - though I'm aware that the support of "men's rights" is like many things, associated with nazis by the left right now (i.e. anything the populist left does not advocate). But assuming he was linking an article about men's rights, does advocating men's rights violate the Node.JS code of conduct?

    I glanced at the code of conduct and saw nothing against criticizing the code of conduct, nor against the supposed support of men's rights. What I did find were guidelines saying members should "Be respectful of differing viewpoints and experiences", and "Gracefully accept constructive criticism". So are the people railing against the TSC instead violating the code of conduct?

    The code of conduct can be found here: https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Of course, criticizing the CoC or suggesting it may actually be harmful or not needed is heresy and must be punished with the harshest reaction possible. That one is self-evident and hence does not need to be stated explicitly in the CoC.

  • Would some possible contributors be driven away if they saw that Vagg was driven away by over zeaouls SJWs? I know I'd rather not deal with grandstanding jerks that would reject my code submission because they can't deal with my worldview not necessarily agreeing with theirs. I've got better things to do with my free time.

  • Why does it matter? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by farble1670 ( 803356 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:20PM (#55077409)

    On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project.

    I also don't understand why it matters that some member or another of a technical project does in their own time. The project should be about the code, not someone's opinion on men's rights or whatever. It'd be different if the person used the project to forward their personal beliefs ("Node.js supports mens' rights!") but I didn't get from TFA that was the case.

  • All this forking is really annoying!

    I'm half tempted to create a fork for people who want to work on a fork that doesn't fork...

  • Demanding that every contributor to a project pass the litmus test du jour is childish... eventually, every one of us will fail.

    If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.

    You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being, not by being an enemy they dismiss outright.

    • If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.

      Depends on the view point. I'm not going to work with someone who believes I should be killed simply by virtue of my birth out of some misguided idea of professionalism. I only have one life and I ain't going to spend it in the company of raging assholes.

      You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being

      No, you *might* be able to change someone's opinion by doing so. N

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      It is how the Inquisition worked: Everyone has sinned to some degree. In order to establish power, crucify some sinners publicly, and the rest will fall in line, assuring the dominance of the right way to think. Of course, if anybody dares to suggest that the Inquisition may be wrong, crucify them first.

      This is a classical, evil, medieval power concentration strategy.

  • As history [youtube.com] taught us, even the tiniest difference should immediately provoke divisions; coming up with catchy names for each faction is also quite important (excellent work!). But this situation is harder than usual because, as everyone knows, fully agreeing with the code of conduct is a basic requirement before starting to use any programming language.

    In fact and despite not using Node.js at all, I cannot ignore what is likely to become one of the most relevant episodes of our generation. During the next

  • SJWs gone wild (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zontar_Thing_From_Ve ( 949321 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:35PM (#55077525)
    The article linked to raises questions about speech codes of conduct, especially at universities, and points out that some people may have neurological diseases like Tourette's Syndrome that don't make them dangerous but may make them unable to comply with such codes. How exactly this is a "Men's Rights Activist" article is beyond me, although I guess men and men in IT may have more tendencies towards these issues. So some SJW got butt hurt because a writer dared to suggest compassion for people with different neurological wiring and this led to the vote and fork. Know what I find most disturbing? That 40% of the people agreed with the SJWs. If this is all it took to make them lose their minds, it's truly a sad day.
    • Welcome to the world where everyone is a victim. If they don't agree with something you said or thought, then they are being discriminated against. Then they will try to take your ball and go home.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        Welcome to the world where everyone is a victim

        . . . except white men. It is literally impossible for a white man to be a victim. If you kidnap a white man at gunpoint, torture him with barbed wire and stun guns, then light him on fire, it is his fault that you have PTSD from his screaming. He victimized you.

        Sadly, there really are people who "think" that way.

    • Re:SJWs gone wild (Score:4, Informative)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @04:04PM (#55077725)

      The "Men't Rights Activist" is pure slander. Unfortunately, because the press does not check facts anymore, such dishonorable tactics work. Nicely shows the nature of the people at work here though. Truth is not a consideration for them, just excluding somebody that dares suggest they may be doing something wrong. The anti-discourse, anti-rational stance displayed by SJWs of all colors.

    • If there is a code then it basically boils down to don't be a dick or at least try not to.

      If a fella has tourettes he's likely to swear, it's involuntary. It's intention that matters more than the bare facts.
       

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        It's like the old FidoNet Policy:

        The FidoNet judicial philosophy can be summed up in two rules:
        1) Thou shalt not excessively annoy others.
        2) Thou shalt not be too easily annoyed.

        But, the article makes more reference to people with Aperger Syndrome, where they may simply not understand how some things they see as completely innocent can cause offense and there's a SJW in every corner to scream that they've been offended.

        • The SJW when presented with the mitigating circumstance is pretty much by definition to reluctantly accept the defense. No justice when it can not be helped...

    • and points out that some people may have neurological diseases like Tourette's Syndrome that don't make them dangerous but may make them unable to comply with such codes.

      That stinks of concern trolling to me. Most instance of Tourette syndrome only involve some sort of tic. Only a small fraction involve actually yelling swear words. Secondly and most importantly I doubt anyone can point to a single case where someone with Tourette's syndrome got ejected from one of these software communities for his or her

  • Now I see... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:44PM (#55077601)

    A quick scan of the (long) article that Vagg commented on reveals why the SJWs are so upset. The article is a direct attack on their worldview. The TL;DR version of the article is that people think differently, and the speech codes that have come into vogue at universities therefore discriminate against specific minorities. WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority? The cognitive dissonance must be so debilitating that they can't get away from it even in their safe space echo chambers.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority?"

      Hopefully, their head asplode.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      And that is pretty much it. They try with all their might to gloss over the fact they they are the problem here because their codes of conduct discriminate and exclude people.

  • Just prove how immature are Node.js project contributors.

    • You mean the Ayo contributors. Or non-contributors, as the case may be. It sounds like the Node team handled this properly.

  • SJWs are destroyers (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:57PM (#55077691)

    This is a good example. They fracture communities, exclude everybody whose world-view they do not like, suppress opinions, perform inquisitions into private, non-criminal activities and generally place PC far above performance and technological skill. It is a reasonable assumption that node.js at the very least got much weaker due to a non-technical issue. These are exactly the people that made the dark ages dark. And they seem to want that state back.

  • Ayo? LMAO!

    I know all the good names are taken, but srsly

  • How is SJLinux [slashdot.org] doing?

    Latest commit 02d9995 on Jan 12, 2016

    Keep at it, little buckeroo, you'll get there someday!

  • Auckland Youth Orchestra?
    A song by "chris brown" and "tyga"?
    A singer-songwriter?
    Some wearable app controlled something-a-rather snake oil?

    Sorry Ayo, not even PageRank thinks you're relevant

    Didn't get any mention of "ayo js" until page 3. Usually I support "Page 3", but not this kind.

  • Sounds like they need a good SJW purge. Go and start your little fork and let's see who comes up with the better product.

  • I doubt this will do anything, since it's a fork and the forkers would need to convince everyone to switch. It is an interesting symbolic gesture though.

    I know my opinion is very different from most Slashdotters on this subject, but I actually see some of the points these "SJWs" are trying to make. Everyone has the right to free speech, but leading a public open source project means that people will put a little more scrutiny on you than the average person. Publically supporting a position like MRA in a pol

  • A group of jagoffs decided to fork NodeJS over bullshit political reasons.

    So Vagg tweeted something that not everyone agrees with? Who cares? Apparently enough people bitched so the TSC had a vote whether or not he should stay on the committee. 4 of the 10 people who voted thought that Vagg did a thought crime and should be virtually flogged and removed. Fortunately, the majority disagreed with modern day McCarthyism. As an added bonus, a petulant member by the name of Borins resigned when he didn't get h

  • Except those who fail the political purity test.

    When you have two sets of contributors who refuse to work with one another, you cannot keep both sets. You can only choose between them.

    Which you have. You don't get to pretend you're welcoming everyone after that.

    When the political purity test is more important than the code, the project died a long time ago.

  • The article they posted is literally the most ironic reason to rage quit and fork. The article talks about how strict codes of conduct hinder creative outlets and can damage a society by firing people like Isaac Newton for who they are.

