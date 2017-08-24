Node.js Forked Again Over Complaints of Unresponsive Leadership (thenewstack.io) 227
New submitter Kant shares a report: The codebase for popular Node.js JavaScript runtime has been forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with a growing number of contributors charging that the Technical Steering Committee (TSC) leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct. The new project, called Ayo will be managed under an open governance model. The complaints centered around ongoing behavior of NodeSource Director of Engineering, and Node.js TSC member Rod Vagg. The TSC received multiple complaints from Node.js members about a Tweet from Vagg promoting a Men's Rights Activist-slanted article, one that cast doubt on the validity of project Code-of-Conducts. In that Tweet, Vagg commented "If you've never considered the potential downsides of codes of conduct, here's a good place to start." [...] On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project. One committee member, Myles Borins, resigned in protest. The decision to keep Vagg "undermines our Conduct Guidelines, drives away potential contributors, and in my opinion undermines the Committee's ability to govern," he wrote in a blog post. In a post further explaining the need for the forked Ayo project, developer Rudolf Olah explained that "Driving away contributors can be fatal in the open source world where most developers are essentially using their free time and volunteering to contribute. It is already difficult enough to attract contributors to smaller projects and larger projects, such as Node.js, need to be careful to make all contributors feel welcome."
Enterprise-ready and eating the world. Got it.
Actually, yes. When this type of thing happens with a traditional project the company either dies a slow death or you just make do with crap until someone comes along and reinvents the wheel.
With open source a project isn't truly dead until it's user-base no longer cares about it, regardless of leadership.
Granted, I'm not a zealot - I use a ton of closed source software too - but open source certainly does have it's benefits. I'd certainly rather be able to contact a vendor of some of the systems we use
Actually, in this particular case, when something like this happens with a traditional project, the users are generally totally oblivious. This isn't lack of technical advancement or relevance, it's about 'code of conduct' sorts of things. Occasionally a company will spill out, but it's generally more about the company than products of the company.
Also the above wasn't a rip on open source, but an insinuation about NodeJS specifically, which at least some view as overhyped and will indulge in any excuse f
This is bizarre (Score:5, Interesting)
actually when allegations of harassment come up in a traditional project, that person is either fired or sent for some stupid HR training...
Except, as far as I can tell from the article, there weren't any "allegations of harassment": he didn't harass anybody. He tweeted a link to an article-- this article [quillette.com]. He did not harass anybody.
The article isn't even one about "Men's rights advocacy" ("MRA")-- what he tweeted was a link [quillette.com] to an article presenting the case that codes of conduct which suppress free speech discriminate against people with Asperger's syndrome, because these people have problems understanding what other people might thing would be offensive (the article was about "neurodiverse" people in general, but primarily focussed on Aspergers (which the article calls "Aspies").)
I somewhat wonder about the level of meta here. A person is accused of violating speech guidelines by tweeting a link to an article about speech guidelines?
You know, only about one percent of the population has any sort of autism spectrum disorder, yet nearly 100% of assholes claim they aren't really assholes, they just have Aspergers.
making them very likely to get STEM degrees, especially with computers where you don't need to deal with people as often. Mix in that tech culture loves a meritocracy
Where does this idea that you don't need to deal with people as often in STEM/computer jobs? That's crazy. It was true in the 80s, but these days with open-plan offices being the norm, it's not. And in the big tech companies like Facebook, the "office" is really just a big giant open room with open tables.
Tech work isn't for people who don't like to deal with people, it's for people-people now. You need to love being surrounded by your coworkers at all times, with no privacy at all, and constant chatter. Any time discussions about this come up online, you'll see two camps: old people (Gen-X or older) who hate the new workspaces, and young people who absolutely love them.
And in the big tech companies like Facebook, the "office" is really just a big giant open room with open tables.
This explains much about the quality of code coming from that company.
Tech work isn't for people who don't like to deal with people, it's for people-people now. You need to love being surrounded by your coworkers at all times, with no privacy at all, and constant chatter. Any time discussions about this come up online, you'll see two camps: old people (Gen-X or older) who hate the new workspaces, and young people who absolutely love them.
While it is true this is being foisted on the workforce out of misguided ideology (and cost savings), it's still too early to see what the actual effects will be. Somehow, I doubt there's 'that' much of a difference in preferences. Reflective thought generally requires quiet time with some isolation. Give the open room to the sales team and give the office space to the people building the product.
False dichotomy. There are plenty of competent, even brilliant people who are not assholes.
..and the percentage of people who misuse the word 'asshole' to describe people they don't agree with is a much larger number.
I agree with you. But people shouldn't self diagnose as autism spectrum when they are just antisocial jerks. Don't pretend like that doesn't happen because we all know it does. I'm not talking about opinions I am talking about behaviors. People act in shitty, insulting ways and try to brush it off as a mental handicap. It's nothing so grand, just garden variety assholism.
It's called a joke, son. Damn, maybe they all really DO have Asperger's...
Re: (Score:3)
Well they certainly do here at Slashdot, that's for sure.
Re: (Score:3)
He scuffed the most holey of the sacred cows. He must be put to death now.
I've read the article and while it seems like this fork over one tweet (disclaimer: I'm taking the summary's word on that) I can see what the problem is.
The article isn't really concerned about people with Asperger's. If it was, the author would at least consider that a code of conduct might accommodate them, as many do. Instead, it uses them as an excuse.
The language used in the article is a giveaway, but the more it contains really put it beyond doubt. For example, check the link to thefire.org and what i
Node.js is EATING THE WORLD! With a FORK! Take that World!
Virtual +1 funny to you, my good AC.
I have "Karma-Bonus Modifier +1" (which is automatic) and no mod points. Nobody modded my comment +1 instead of modding the parent funny.
JavaScript on the server. Asynchronous. Without threads. Got it.
*gulp*
Related question: will it be node.js, nodejs, nodejs.org, node.js.io, node.io, or what?
They've forked to separate themselves from all the negativity, so I'd suggest yesde.js
Sheesh... (Score:3)
Re:Sheesh... (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't think this these are the tea-party members throwing tantrums:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_United_States_House_of_Representatives_sit-in
with a name like that (Score:3, Insightful)
With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.
With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.
And he is already on the server side of things...
Re:with a name like that (Score:5, Funny)
"I'm Rod Vagg and I'm here to fork you."
"Unresponsive Leadership" (Score:3, Insightful)
Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.
Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.
It's supposed to be a meritocracy is it not? So if contributors who have sufficient merit are leaving then it's not really a meritocracy, it's a "put-up-with-shit"ocracy.
Re:"Unresponsive Leadership" (Score:5, Insightful)
Define 'merit'.
The people behind this fork have zero code contributions. We'll see if _anybody_ who codes follows them.
The people behind this fork have zero code contributions.
Is that true? Ok, I'm calming down now. I just realized that anybody can fork a project, I do it all the time on Github.
Hmmmm so a bunch of loonies are worked up over someone hitting the fork button in github then? That's the entire point of github.
Computing is dead (Score:5, Insightful)
Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.
.... Killed by people who CLAIM to stand up for keeping "what people do in their spare time" their own private matter.
But that's only so long as they AGREE with "what people do in their spare time", meaning "Social Justice Warriors" are the intolerant bigots now.
This is insane (Score:5, Insightful)
Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.
So let me get this straight.
Rod Vagg tweeted using his personal twitter account, on his own time, and referred to an article which appears to be quite worthy of discussion. The title The Neurodiversity Case for Free Speech [quillette.com] pretty-much describes what one finds in the article. It's about "speech codes", and the effects of limiting what people can say.
The article is completely and totally academic, with a position and supporting argument, written by a psychology professor!
And for tweeting a link to this article, he loses his position as Director of Engineering?
You can get doxxed, threatened, and fired for having a political opinion on your own time if you get caught. Even if you don't publicly voice your opinion on the net, you can get fired for being caught on a security camera at a protest.
This political climate - the one we are living in right now - is insane.
This political climate - the one we are living in right now - is insane.
My kingdom for mod points.
You can just sit back and wait for an SJW victim to go postal.
Forked twice in three years? (Score:5, Insightful)
According to the github page it has been forked 7,663 times. This seems to be much ado about nothing.
Apples and oranges.
That's not what "forking" means when it comes to GitHub. You fork when you want to contribute changes back to the original project.
It doesn't mean you took your ball and went home to create a brand new project fork.
Re:Forked twice in three years? (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Forked twice in three years? (Score:5, Interesting)
NO.
This fork is going to signal virtue.
This fork is going to signal virtue.
I thought it would signal child?
Stems from github using the word 'fork' for 'clone'. It's a really unfortunate and confusing word choice that has nothing to do with git's vocabulary.
Re: (Score:2)
I fixed that by forking git and then adding a "fork" alias for "clone".
Re: (Score:2)
What's a better term for a public clone?
This is great! (Score:5, Insightful)
A real chance to see whether SJWs can actually code now that they have their own fork.
Posted anonymously to preempt needless forks of my own projects.
Judging from what what I've seen from the Mozilla project recently, I'm going to assume that the answer is no.
Re:This is great! (Score:5, Funny)
Has can the SJWs be so anti-Vagg?
First thought; sarcasm,
Reading tweets; pathethic
Contemplating; why did we put up with Linus all this time?!?
They try and 'burn him' every year or two. But 'they' don't code, hence rightfully ignored.
Re: (Score:2)
I look forward to seeing what these SJW feel-good types can produce. I'll be sticking with the standard Node.js, thanks. I couldn't care less what Vagg does in his spare time, and neither should most developers. If you care more about the politics behind each line of code, then apparently you've got oodles of spare time and don't have to be productive to earn a living. Good luck with that.
Package deals (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactely.What will be the reason next time? Forking a project because a commitee member post a tweet about how tasteful was his last deer he hunt and some contributors are vegans (or PETA supporters)? Come on!
The actual code of conduct (Score:2)
https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
I can see some problems with this CoC. For example, "trolling" is in the same league of "unacceptable behavior" as "derogatory attacks". One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.
Maybe someone with more HR/legal background can pipe up, but perhaps what should be done is to break out the "you're being a jackwagon" behaviors from the "yo
Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment. It's hard to steer between the fine lines of groupthink.
Re: (Score:3)
Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment.
No it doesn't. If you think it happened to you, you may wish to examine what you actually did.
Please pass the salt. (Score:4, Funny)
I thought, according to Javascript is Eating the World [slashdot.org]:
JavaScript and NodeJS are single handedly eating the world of software.
Looks more like Node.js is being eaten by its own.
[ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]
[ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]
NodeJS is basically just one really fancy and useful javascript file.
Re: (Score:2)
With NodeJS, the runtime is called Node, and the language is called something that changes every year - but we mostly still call it Javascript.
Code of Conduct (Score:5, Insightful)
So it's a violation of the code of conduct to suggest a code of conduct may not be necessary? From the article I'm not seeing much about mens rights and more to do with 'neurodiversity' - though I'm aware that the support of "men's rights" is like many things, associated with nazis by the left right now (i.e. anything the populist left does not advocate). But assuming he was linking an article about men's rights, does advocating men's rights violate the Node.JS code of conduct?
I glanced at the code of conduct and saw nothing against criticizing the code of conduct, nor against the supposed support of men's rights. What I did find were guidelines saying members should "Be respectful of differing viewpoints and experiences", and "Gracefully accept constructive criticism". So are the people railing against the TSC instead violating the code of conduct?
The code of conduct can be found here: https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Of course, criticizing the CoC or suggesting it may actually be harmful or not needed is heresy and must be punished with the harshest reaction possible. That one is self-evident and hence does not need to be stated explicitly in the CoC.
Which contributor is driven away? (Score:2, Interesting)
Would some possible contributors be driven away if they saw that Vagg was driven away by over zeaouls SJWs? I know I'd rather not deal with grandstanding jerks that would reject my code submission because they can't deal with my worldview not necessarily agreeing with theirs. I've got better things to do with my free time.
Rather like CNN's original headline in their profile of Antifa (before they changed it): "Peace through violence."
Literally Orwellian.
Why does it matter? (Score:4, Interesting)
On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project.
I also don't understand why it matters that some member or another of a technical project does in their own time. The project should be about the code, not someone's opinion on men's rights or whatever. It'd be different if the person used the project to forward their personal beliefs ("Node.js supports mens' rights!") but I didn't get from TFA that was the case.
Re:Why does it matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
It matters because bigotry, bias, racism, etc. can drive away contributors.
How do you think contributors feel about the idea that some "committee" is going to evaluate their morals and kick them out if they don't match the political manifesto du jour?
Open source is about encouraging contributors from the community, not discriminating or disparaging contributors because they happen to be a different race, sex, etc.
Open source is about code. It's not a political platform.
And you know that is all fact?
That he thinks women should be barefoot and pregnant?
Where did he say that?
Oh wait you're putting words into his mouth and taking others out of context so you can continue with your witch hunt? OK carry on.
And this does not drive away contributors?
Of course, if female contributors are regarded as much more valuable than male ones, it makes perfect sense (and becomes a moral abomination), but unless that is the case, this makes no sense.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow! You sure read a lot into the guy just for tweeting a link to an article that asks how fair it is for neurotypicals to expect the neurodiverse to be able to conform to norms of language in a code of conduct.
It matters because bigotry, bias, racism, etc. can drive away contributors.
Codes of conduct are intended to drive away contributes who do not espouse the correct political values.
Open source is about encouraging contributors from the community, not discriminating or disparaging contributors because they happen to be a different race, sex, etc.
And that is why open source is largely irrelevant, except where there's a single person in charge who won't put up with irrelevant bullshit. Software is about software, not politics.
Since this person sits on the steering committee, his "barefoot-and-pregnant" ideals would bias against female contributors.
You did not even read the supposed MRA article that he tweeted did you? Here [quillette.com] skim through it. There is nothing in there about women or gender roles. The author Geoffrey Miller, an associate professor of psychology at the University of New Mexico, was making a case that speech codes can be unfairly discriminatory against people with mental health issues that make them less able to interact with people without those mental issues and are more likely to violate speech codes because of of their mental health pr
All this forking is really annoying! (Score:2)
All this forking is really annoying!
I'm half tempted to create a fork for people who want to work on a fork that doesn't fork...
I hate ruining a fork on a clam that won't shuck.
Ugh. Seriously... learn to deal with people... (Score:2)
Demanding that every contributor to a project pass the litmus test du jour is childish... eventually, every one of us will fail.
If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.
You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being, not by being an enemy they dismiss outright.
If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.
Depends on the view point. I'm not going to work with someone who believes I should be killed simply by virtue of my birth out of some misguided idea of professionalism. I only have one life and I ain't going to spend it in the company of raging assholes.
You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being
No, you *might* be able to change someone's opinion by doing so. N
It is how the Inquisition worked: Everyone has sinned to some degree. In order to establish power, crucify some sinners publicly, and the rest will fall in line, assuring the dominance of the right way to think. Of course, if anybody dares to suggest that the Inquisition may be wrong, crucify them first.
This is a classical, evil, medieval power concentration strategy.
This is really important (Score:2)
In fact and despite not using Node.js at all, I cannot ignore what is likely to become one of the most relevant episodes of our generation. During the next
SJWs gone wild (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Welcome to the world where everyone is a victim
. . . except white men. It is literally impossible for a white man to be a victim. If you kidnap a white man at gunpoint, torture him with barbed wire and stun guns, then light him on fire, it is his fault that you have PTSD from his screaming. He victimized you.
Sadly, there really are people who "think" that way.
Re:SJWs gone wild (Score:4, Informative)
The "Men't Rights Activist" is pure slander. Unfortunately, because the press does not check facts anymore, such dishonorable tactics work. Nicely shows the nature of the people at work here though. Truth is not a consideration for them, just excluding somebody that dares suggest they may be doing something wrong. The anti-discourse, anti-rational stance displayed by SJWs of all colors.
Don't you know, only women, LGBTQ, and visible minorities are allowed rights. White men must be punished for the sins of past generations!
Re: (Score:2)
If there is a code then it basically boils down to don't be a dick or at least try not to.
If a fella has tourettes he's likely to swear, it's involuntary. It's intention that matters more than the bare facts.
But, the article makes more reference to people with Aperger Syndrome, where they may simply not understand how some things they see as completely innocent can cause offense and there's a SJW in every corner to scream that they've been offended.
Re: (Score:2)
The SJW when presented with the mitigating circumstance is pretty much by definition to reluctantly accept the defense. No justice when it can not be helped...
and points out that some people may have neurological diseases like Tourette's Syndrome that don't make them dangerous but may make them unable to comply with such codes.
That stinks of concern trolling to me. Most instance of Tourette syndrome only involve some sort of tic. Only a small fraction involve actually yelling swear words. Secondly and most importantly I doubt anyone can point to a single case where someone with Tourette's syndrome got ejected from one of these software communities for his or her
Now I see... (Score:5, Interesting)
A quick scan of the (long) article that Vagg commented on reveals why the SJWs are so upset. The article is a direct attack on their worldview. The TL;DR version of the article is that people think differently, and the speech codes that have come into vogue at universities therefore discriminate against specific minorities. WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority? The cognitive dissonance must be so debilitating that they can't get away from it even in their safe space echo chambers.
Hopefully, their head asplode.
Re: (Score:3)
And that is pretty much it. They try with all their might to gloss over the fact they they are the problem here because their codes of conduct discriminate and exclude people.
Immature (Score:2)
Just prove how immature are Node.js project contributors.
SJWs are destroyers (Score:4, Insightful)
This is a good example. They fracture communities, exclude everybody whose world-view they do not like, suppress opinions, perform inquisitions into private, non-criminal activities and generally place PC far above performance and technological skill. It is a reasonable assumption that node.js at the very least got much weaker due to a non-technical issue. These are exactly the people that made the dark ages dark. And they seem to want that state back.
The new project, called Ayo (Score:2)
Ayo? LMAO!
I know all the good names are taken, but srsly
That reminds me (Score:2)
How is SJLinux [slashdot.org] doing?
Keep at it, little buckeroo, you'll get there someday!
Ayo? (Score:2)
Auckland Youth Orchestra?
A song by "chris brown" and "tyga"?
A singer-songwriter?
Some wearable app controlled something-a-rather snake oil?
Sorry Ayo, not even PageRank thinks you're relevant
Didn't get any mention of "ayo js" until page 3. Usually I support "Page 3", but not this kind.
Good (Score:2)
Does agreeing with this make me an SJW? (Score:2)
I doubt this will do anything, since it's a fork and the forkers would need to convince everyone to switch. It is an interesting symbolic gesture though.
I know my opinion is very different from most Slashdotters on this subject, but I actually see some of the points these "SJWs" are trying to make. Everyone has the right to free speech, but leading a public open source project means that people will put a little more scrutiny on you than the average person. Publically supporting a position like MRA in a pol
The TL;DR version (Score:2)
A group of jagoffs decided to fork NodeJS over bullshit political reasons.
So Vagg tweeted something that not everyone agrees with? Who cares? Apparently enough people bitched so the TSC had a vote whether or not he should stay on the committee. 4 of the 10 people who voted thought that Vagg did a thought crime and should be virtually flogged and removed. Fortunately, the majority disagreed with modern day McCarthyism. As an added bonus, a petulant member by the name of Borins resigned when he didn't get h
Make all contributors feel welcome. (Score:2)
Except those who fail the political purity test.
When you have two sets of contributors who refuse to work with one another, you cannot keep both sets. You can only choose between them.
Which you have. You don't get to pretend you're welcoming everyone after that.
When the political purity test is more important than the code, the project died a long time ago.
Does the Irony not escape anyone else too? (Score:2)
Well, I'm not a developer so yeah...obviously I've been asleep. lol
Sounds about right. Just when you think you've seen the apex of "dumbest shit" someone usually finds a way to take it higher.