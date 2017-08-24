Node.js Forked Again Over Complaints of Unresponsive Leadership (thenewstack.io) 78
New submitter Kant shares a report: The codebase for popular Node.js JavaScript runtime has been forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with a growing number of contributors charging that the Technical Steering Committee (TSC) leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct. The new project, called Ayo will be managed under an open governance model. The complaints centered around ongoing behavior of NodeSource Director of Engineering, and Node.js TSC member Rod Vagg. The TSC received multiple complaints from Node.js members about a Tweet from Vagg promoting a Men's Rights Activist-slanted article, one that cast doubt on the validity of project Code-of-Conducts. In that Tweet, Vagg commented "If you've never considered the potential downsides of codes of conduct, here's a good place to start." [...] On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project. One committee member, Myles Borins, resigned in protest. The decision to keep Vagg "undermines our Conduct Guidelines, drives away potential contributors, and in my opinion undermines the Committee's ability to govern," he wrote in a blog post. In a post further explaining the need for the forked Ayo project, developer Rudolf Olah explained that "Driving away contributors can be fatal in the open source world where most developers are essentially using their free time and volunteering to contribute. It is already difficult enough to attract contributors to smaller projects and larger projects, such as Node.js, need to be careful to make all contributors feel welcome."
Eating the world, right? (Score:5, Funny)
Enterprise-ready and eating the world. Got it.
Actually, yes. When this type of thing happens with a traditional project the company either dies a slow death or you just make do with crap until someone comes along and reinvents the wheel.
With open source a project isn't truly dead until it's user-base no longer cares about it, regardless of leadership.
Granted, I'm not a zealot - I use a ton of closed source software too - but open source certainly does have it's benefits.
Actually, in this particular case, when something like this happens with a traditional project, the users are generally totally oblivious. This isn't lack of technical advancement or relevance, it's about 'code of conduct' sorts of things. Occasionally a company will spill out, but it's generally more about the company than products of the company.
Also the above wasn't a rip on open source, but an insinuation about NodeJS specifically, which at least some view as overhyped
Node.js is EATING THE WORLD! With a FORK! Take that World!
Virtual +1 funny to you, my good AC.
Sheesh... (Score:3)
Could be worse. The Republican Party forked a few times, merged, and now we have super-right teaparty people who actually throw tantrums in congress running as Republican. The DSA has talked about just running as Democrats, which is terrifying for the same reasons.
Never underestimate the damage caused by party politics--whether that's American political caucuses or open-source RMS-TM conflicts.
I don't think this these are the tea-party members throwing tantrums:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_United_States_House_of_Representatives_sit-in
with a name like that (Score:4, Insightful)
With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.
With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.
And he is already on the server side of things...
Re:with a name like that (Score:4, Funny)
"I'm Rod Vagg and I'm here to fork you."
"Unresponsive Leadership" (Score:2)
Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.
Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.
It's supposed to be a meritocracy is it not? So if contributors who have sufficient merit are leaving then it's not really a meritocracy, it's a "put-up-with-shit"ocracy.
Computing is dead (Score:5, Insightful)
Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.
.... Killed by people who CLAIM to stand up for keeping "what people do in their spare time" their own private matter.
But that's only so long as they AGREE with "what people do in their spare time", meaning "Social Justice Warriors" are the intolerant bigots now.
Forked twice in three years? (Score:5, Insightful)
According to the github page it has been forked 7,663 times. This seems to be much ado about nothing.
Re:Forked twice in three years? (Score:4, Funny)
NO.
This fork is going to signal virtue.
Those are normal development forks. It's how revision control is used. Coders fork trunk, do their work, then ask for that work to be merged back in. The news is not about that. The news is about a hard fork that will never ask to be merged back to the original; it will, in fact, be politically motivated not to.
Stems from github using the word 'fork' for 'clone'. It's a really unfortunate and confusing word choice that has nothing to do with git's vocabulary.
This is great! (Score:5, Insightful)
A real chance to see whether SJWs can actually code now that they have their own fork.
Posted anonymously to preempt needless forks of my own projects.
Judging from what what I've seen from the Mozilla project recently, I'm going to assume that the answer is no.
Re:This is great! (Score:5, Funny)
Has can the SJWs be so anti-Vagg?
see title
First thought; sarcasm,
Reading tweets; pathethic
Contemplating; why did we put up with Linus all this time?!?
Package deals (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactely.What will be the reason next time? Forking a project because a commitee member post a tweet about how tasteful was his last deer he hunt and some contributors are vegans (or PETA supporters)? Come on!
The actual code of conduct (Score:2)
https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
I can see some problems with this CoC. For example, "trolling" is in the same league of "unacceptable behavior" as "derogatory attacks". One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.
Maybe someone with more HR/legal background can pipe up, but perhaps what should be done is to break out the "you're being a jackwagon" behaviors from the "yo
Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment. It's hard to steer between the fine lines of groupthink.
Muh feminism! (Score:1)
So they are forking the project because some feminist's feelz were hurt over a tweet? Holy shit...there is never a shortage of retards around.
So they are forking the project because some feminist's feelz were hurt over a tweet? Holy shit...there is never a shortage of retards around.
Millenials are retards by definition.
PC bullshit has corroded their brains and ability to live normally in the world.
Please pass the salt. (Score:3)
I thought, according to Javascript is Eating the World [slashdot.org]:
JavaScript and NodeJS are single handedly eating the world of software.
Looks more like Node.js is being eaten by its own.
[ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]
Code of Conduct (Score:1)
So it's a violation of the code of conduct to suggest a code of conduct may not be necessary? From the article I'm not seeing much about mens rights and more to do with 'neurodiversity' - though I'm aware that the support of "men's rights" is like many things, associated with nazis by the left right now (i.e. anything the populist left does not advocate). But assuming he was linking an article about men's rights, does advocating men's rights violate the Node.JS code of conduct?
I glanced at the code of conduct
Which contributor is driven away? (Score:2)
Would some possible contributors be driven away if they saw that Vagg was driven away by over zeaouls SJWs? I know I'd rather not deal with grandstanding jerks that would reject my code submission because they can't deal with my worldview not necessarily agreeing with theirs. I've got better things to do with my free time.
Why does it matter? (Score:4, Interesting)
On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project.
I also don't understand why it matters that some member or another of a technical project does in their own time. The project should be about the code, not someone's opinion on men's rights or whatever. It'd be different if the person used the project to forward their personal beliefs ("Node.js supports mens' rights!") but I didn't get from TFA that was the case.
It matters because bigotry, bias, racism, etc. can drive away contributors. Open source is about encouraging contributors from the community, not discriminating or disparaging contributors because they happen to be a different race, sex, etc. Since this person sits on the steering committee, his "barefoot-and-pregnant" ideals would bias against female contributors.
All this forking is really annoying! (Score:2)
All this forking is really annoying!
I'm half tempted to create a fork for people who want to work on a fork that doesn't fork...
Ugh. Seriously... learn to deal with people... (Score:2)
Demanding that every contributor to a project pass the litmus test du jour is childish... eventually, every one of us will fail.
If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.
You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being, not by being an enemy they dismiss outright.
This is really important (Score:2)
In fact and despite not using Node.js at all, I cannot ignore what is likely to become one of the most relevant episodes of our generation.
SJWs gone wild (Score:3)
SJW children need to grow up (Score:1)
Here's what my Code of Conduct would be
...if I had a Code of Conduct:
If you're not here to make meaningful contributions of good code to this project regardless of your, or anyone else's, viewpoints, then Fuck You, Get. Out.
Now I see... (Score:2)
A quick scan of the (long) article that Vagg commented on reveals why the SJWs are so upset. The article is a direct attack on their worldview. The TL;DR version of the article is that people think differently, and the speech codes that have come into vogue at universities therefore discriminate against specific minorities. WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority? The cognitive dissonance m
Hopefully, their head asplode.
Immature (Score:2)
Just prove how immature are Node.js project contributors.