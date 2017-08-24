Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


New submitter Kant shares a report: The codebase for popular Node.js JavaScript runtime has been forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with a growing number of contributors charging that the Technical Steering Committee (TSC) leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct. The new project, called Ayo will be managed under an open governance model. The complaints centered around ongoing behavior of NodeSource Director of Engineering, and Node.js TSC member Rod Vagg. The TSC received multiple complaints from Node.js members about a Tweet from Vagg promoting a Men's Rights Activist-slanted article, one that cast doubt on the validity of project Code-of-Conducts. In that Tweet, Vagg commented "If you've never considered the potential downsides of codes of conduct, here's a good place to start." [...] On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project. One committee member, Myles Borins, resigned in protest. The decision to keep Vagg "undermines our Conduct Guidelines, drives away potential contributors, and in my opinion undermines the Committee's ability to govern," he wrote in a blog post. In a post further explaining the need for the forked Ayo project, developer Rudolf Olah explained that "Driving away contributors can be fatal in the open source world where most developers are essentially using their free time and volunteering to contribute. It is already difficult enough to attract contributors to smaller projects and larger projects, such as Node.js, need to be careful to make all contributors feel welcome."

  • Eating the world, right? (Score:5, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:44PM (#55077123)
    >> forked again -- the second time in less than three years -- with...contributors charging that...leadership is ignoring repeated violations of the project's code of conduct

    Enterprise-ready and eating the world. Got it.

    • Actually, yes. When this type of thing happens with a traditional project the company either dies a slow death or you just make do with crap until someone comes along and reinvents the wheel.

      With open source a project isn't truly dead until it's user-base no longer cares about it, regardless of leadership.

      Granted, I'm not a zealot - I use a ton of closed source software too - but open source certainly does have it's benefits. I'd certainly rather be able to contact a vendor of some of the systems we use

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        Actually, in this particular case, when something like this happens with a traditional project, the users are generally totally oblivious. This isn't lack of technical advancement or relevance, it's about 'code of conduct' sorts of things. Occasionally a company will spill out, but it's generally more about the company than products of the company.

        Also the above wasn't a rip on open source, but an insinuation about NodeJS specifically, which at least some view as overhyped and will indulge in any excuse f

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Node.js is EATING THE WORLD! With a FORK! Take that World!

  • Sheesh... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:46PM (#55077127) Homepage
    No wonder Node.js is so popular these days...

    • Could be worse. The Republican Party forked a few times, merged, and now we have super-right teaparty people who actually throw tantrums in congress running as Republican. The DSA has talked about just running as Democrats, which is terrifying for the same reasons.

      Never underestimate the damage caused by party politics--whether that's American political caucuses or open-source RMS-TM conflicts.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Shotgun ( 30919 )

        I don't think this these are the tea-party members throwing tantrums:

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_United_States_House_of_Representatives_sit-in

  • with a name like that (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:46PM (#55077129)

    With a name like Rod Vagg he should just get into porn and be done with it.

  • "Unresponsive Leadership" (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.

    • Should be non-reactionary leadership, forking it for social justice is ridiculous.

      It's supposed to be a meritocracy is it not? So if contributors who have sufficient merit are leaving then it's not really a meritocracy, it's a "put-up-with-shit"ocracy.

  • Computing is dead (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:48PM (#55077151)

    Back in the day, software projects used to be killed because of technical limitations. Now they are killed because someone objects to what someone else does in their spare time.

    • .... Killed by people who CLAIM to stand up for keeping "what people do in their spare time" their own private matter.

      But that's only so long as they AGREE with "what people do in their spare time", meaning "Social Justice Warriors" are the intolerant bigots now.

  • Forked twice in three years? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by irrational_design ( 1895848 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:48PM (#55077153)

    According to the github page it has been forked 7,663 times. This seems to be much ado about nothing.

  • This is great! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:49PM (#55077159)

    A real chance to see whether SJWs can actually code now that they have their own fork.

    Posted anonymously to preempt needless forks of my own projects.

  • Package deals (Score:4, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @02:56PM (#55077229)
    Buying a political orientation together with your programming language has never been a good idea. If you don't buy into a tax policy when you're buying your breakfast cereals, why would you do that when shopping for your programming tools?

    • Exactely.What will be the reason next time? Forking a project because a commitee member post a tweet about how tasteful was his last deer he hunt and some contributors are vegans (or PETA supporters)? Come on!

  • Here's the actual code of conduct:
    https://github.com/nodejs/TSC/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

    I can see some problems with this CoC. For example, "trolling" is in the same league of "unacceptable behavior" as "derogatory attacks". One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.

    Maybe someone with more HR/legal background can pipe up, but perhaps what should be done is to break out the "you're being a jackwagon" behaviors from the "yo

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )

      One could also state that someone was "in violation of the CoC" by not "using welcoming and inclusive language"...enough.

      Be careful, or "welcoming and inclusive" becomes sexual harassment. It's hard to steer between the fine lines of groupthink.

  • So they are forking the project because some feminist's feelz were hurt over a tweet? Holy shit...there is never a shortage of retards around.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So they are forking the project because some feminist's feelz were hurt over a tweet? Holy shit...there is never a shortage of retards around.

      Millenials are retards by definition.
      PC bullshit has corroded their brains and ability to live normally in the world.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by f00zbll ( 526151 )
      you clearly haven't seen how many open source projects work. People fork projects for even dumber reasons, so why should node.js work any different? Plus, the whole point of open source and github style development is that everyone can fork. Were you asleep the last 3 years?

  • Please pass the salt. (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:13PM (#55077345)

    I thought, according to Javascript is Eating the World [slashdot.org]:

    JavaScript and NodeJS are single handedly eating the world of software.

    Looks more like Node.js is being eaten by its own.

    [ Also, I would like to point out to the editors that two things cannot "single handedly" do anything. Just sayin'. ]

  • Code of Conduct (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So it's a violation of the code of conduct to suggest a code of conduct may not be necessary? From the article I'm not seeing much about mens rights and more to do with 'neurodiversity' - though I'm aware that the support of "men's rights" is like many things, associated with nazis by the left right now (i.e. anything the populist left does not advocate). But assuming he was linking an article about men's rights, does advocating men's rights violate the Node.JS code of conduct?

    I glanced at the code of condu

  • Would some possible contributors be driven away if they saw that Vagg was driven away by over zeaouls SJWs? I know I'd rather not deal with grandstanding jerks that would reject my code submission because they can't deal with my worldview not necessarily agreeing with theirs. I've got better things to do with my free time.

  • Why does it matter? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by farble1670 ( 803356 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:20PM (#55077409)

    On August 21, The TSC voted on whether or not to remove Vagg from its ranks. Of the 10 TSC members who voted, 60 percent voted against removing Rod from the TSC and 60 percent voted against asking Rod to voluntarily resign. That the TSC voted to keep Vagg on the committee inflamed others in the project.

    I also don't understand why it matters that some member or another of a technical project does in their own time. The project should be about the code, not someone's opinion on men's rights or whatever. It'd be different if the person used the project to forward their personal beliefs ("Node.js supports mens' rights!") but I didn't get from TFA that was the case.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xyrus ( 755017 )

      It matters because bigotry, bias, racism, etc. can drive away contributors. Open source is about encouraging contributors from the community, not discriminating or disparaging contributors because they happen to be a different race, sex, etc. Since this person sits on the steering committee, his "barefoot-and-pregnant" ideals would bias against female contributors.

  • All this forking is really annoying!

    I'm half tempted to create a fork for people who want to work on a fork that doesn't fork...

  • Demanding that every contributor to a project pass the litmus test du jour is childish... eventually, every one of us will fail.

    If nothing else, it's a mark of immaturity to be unable to work with somebody who has a viewpoint you disagree with.

    You change somebody's opinion by showing them you're a friendly human being, not by being an enemy they dismiss outright.

  • As history [youtube.com] taught us, even the tiniest difference should immediately provoke divisions; coming up with catchy names for each faction is also quite important (excellent work!). But this situation is harder than usual because, as everyone knows, fully agreeing with the code of conduct is a basic requirement before starting to use any programming language.

    In fact and despite not using Node.js at all, I cannot ignore what is likely to become one of the most relevant episodes of our generation. During the next

  • SJWs gone wild (Score:3)

    by Zontar_Thing_From_Ve ( 949321 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @03:35PM (#55077525)
    The article linked to raises questions about speech codes of conduct, especially at universities, and points out that some people may have neurological diseases like Tourette's Syndrome that don't make them dangerous but may make them unable to comply with such codes. How exactly this is a "Men's Rights Activist" article is beyond me, although I guess men and men in IT may have more tendencies towards these issues. So some SJW got butt hurt because a writer dared to suggest compassion for people with different neurological wiring and this led to the vote and fork. Know what I find most disturbing? That 40% of the people agreed with the SJWs. If this is all it took to make them lose their minds, it's truly a sad day.
    • Welcome to the world where everyone is a victim. If they don't agree with something you said or thought, then they are being discriminated against. Then they will try to take your ball and go home.

  • SJW children need to grow up (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Here's what my Code of Conduct would be ...if I had a Code of Conduct:

    If you're not here to make meaningful contributions of good code to this project regardless of your, or anyone else's, viewpoints, then Fuck You, Get. Out.

  • A quick scan of the (long) article that Vagg commented on reveals why the SJWs are so upset. The article is a direct attack on their worldview. The TL;DR version of the article is that people think differently, and the speech codes that have come into vogue at universities therefore discriminate against specific minorities. WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority? The cognitive dissonance m

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "WTF is a self-flagellating SJW to do when the fight to uphold the victimization of ever smaller sets of imagined minorities ends up victimizing a minority?"

      Hopefully, their head asplode.

  • Just prove how immature are Node.js project contributors.

