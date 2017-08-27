A New Non-Money Oriented Crowdsourcing Platform Based On Code Contributions (crowdsourcer.io) 38
An anonymous reader shares a new crowdfunding site built on open source principles to "remove the money element from project creation" so creators "don't have to take extreme actions such as quitting their jobs or compromising on their ideas because of investor demands. Because of the nature of crowdsourcer.io projects, project creators can remain as ambitious as funded projects and get all the contributors they need to make their idea a reality."
From the site: Crowdsourcer.io is an alternative crowd sourcing platform that allows developers and designers alike to create or join in on software related projects, build up their contribution and earn an income from the final product. Think of Crowdsourcer.io as something between open source software creation and Kickstarter start ups, a new crowd sourcing alternative, in its purest form"
The site's creator recently answered questions on Reddit, saying they'd spent years fine-tuning the idea, and writing that "It's really focussed on people who don't want to quit their job to form their own software company, and don't want to become embroiled in debt or other financing." A note at the bottom of the site adds that "Crowdsourcer.io is young. We want your ideas!"
From the site: Crowdsourcer.io is an alternative crowd sourcing platform that allows developers and designers alike to create or join in on software related projects, build up their contribution and earn an income from the final product. Think of Crowdsourcer.io as something between open source software creation and Kickstarter start ups, a new crowd sourcing alternative, in its purest form"
The site's creator recently answered questions on Reddit, saying they'd spent years fine-tuning the idea, and writing that "It's really focussed on people who don't want to quit their job to form their own software company, and don't want to become embroiled in debt or other financing." A note at the bottom of the site adds that "Crowdsourcer.io is young. We want your ideas!"
Re: (Score:2)
The dollar is good for all debts public and private.
Bartering your services as payment means you may not have the skills that a particular project needs.
Paying means you can hire staff to do the work even if it isn't a project they personally want or need.
So.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
that's why (one reason why) I use the GPL.
If you use GPL software written by someone else, you are using their free labor to profit yourself. If you use GPL in software you write, you are doing free labor to create profit for someone else. So you're doing the same thing as the startup you're criticizing.
Re: (Score:2)
With kickstarter, you can donate a small amount, like $25. WIth code, $25 will buy you almost nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The GPL is making a deal: you can get my work without money, by exchanging it for any additions you make. (If you want to pay for it, that's possible too).
Quit a job? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why do people today need millions of dollars and thousands of hours of uninterrupted (otherwise unemployed) time to program?
Because all but the most trivial problems require a lot of time to write all the code to make it work. You can do it nights and weekends if you don't mind taking so long that your solution becomes moot by the time it's ready.
Re: (Score:3)
Why do people today need millions of dollars and thousands of hours of uninterrupted (otherwise unemployed) time to program?
Market standards.
When I wrote my first released software, a good idea and a few hundred lines of code would be sufficient to get a customer base, because the odds were good that it was a unique new tool that helped somebody.
Now, to even get customers to try a product, it has to have a good website, professionally-designed interface, and be significantly better in some way than the dozen other equivalent tools available. All of that polish takes time, and if you're working on a spare-time basis, that means i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As someone that has been doing the job for over 20 years... maybe. When I joined in the late 90s people were so desperate for programmers that the vast majority had no degree or a degree in nuclear or chemical engineering or some other scientific field. (Nuclear was popular since so many people went into that in the 80's and TMI basically fucked everyone that graduated in the 80s and 90s with a Nuclear engineering degree.)
Today, not so much. If you are 20 years old with absolutely no experience or formal ed
Re: (Score:2)
Also as far as "anybody can learn to program" goes.... No. Clearly not anyone can do the job, otherwise we wouldn't have so much shitty code out there.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Something smells funny over there (Score:2)
...everyone earning contribution points as they complete tasks. There are voting options and rights that come with additional contribution points which makes all the projects completely autonomous (I hope). The best part though is that by using the selling tools I want to provide, any software created with Crowdsourcer.io will be able to sell on a store (yet to be built), via its own websites and maybe even through third party retailers, with 100% of the profit being distributed to a project’s contributors...
It seems that these ideas can be summarised into the following 3 groups of people:
-idea-people-1 (owners of the site).
They provide: the idea (which took years to be formed!) and the site.
They get: upto 10% of the money generated by the future sales of the future applications in the future shop. Until reaching that point, I guess that they will be spending the money given by some VC (most likely, already used for the promotion so far), various $ millions probably.
- Idea-people-2 (project/future-apps owner
Re: (Score:2)
Call it what it is already. (Score:2)
Asking people to donate their time and efforts in lieu of pay is called a charity.
At the end of the day, your donated efforts will line someone's pocket. You're either cool with that or you're not, but enough of the Millennial-flavored marketing bullshit trying to label this as crowd-something simply because it involves more than one human.