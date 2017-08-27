Could AI Transform Continuous Delivery Development? (thenextweb.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes The Next Web: According to one study, high-performing IT units with faster software releases are twice as likely to achieve their goals in customer satisfaction, profitability, market share and productivity. Acknowledgement of this has fueled a headlong rush toward what software developers call "continuous delivery"... It's a process most technology departments aspire to but only a fraction have achieved. According to a recent survey by Evans Data, 65 percent of organizations are using continuous delivery on at least some projects, but only 28 percent are using it for all their software. Among non-SaaS companies, that proportion is just 18 percent...
So what comes next? The future of application development depends on using artificial intelligence within the continuous delivery model... We're at the precipice of a new world of AI-aided development that will kick software deployment speeds -- and therefore a company's ability to compete -- into high gear. "AI can improve the way we build current software," writes Diego Lo Giudice of Forrester Research in a recent report. "It will change the way we think about applications -- not programming step by step, but letting the system learn to do what it needs to do -- a new paradigm shift." The possibilities are limited only by our creativity and the investment organizations are willing to make.
The article was written by the head of R&D at Rainforest QA, which is already using AI to manage their crowdsourced quality assurance testing. But he ultimately predicts bigger roles for AI in continuous delivery development -- even choosing which modifications to use in A/B testing, and more systematic stress-testing.
First post. AI is the new silver bullet. (Score:2)
buzzwords (Score:3)
Re: buzzwords (Score:2)
Same Old Thing (Score:2)
Continuous integration
Prototyping
Incremental development
Rapid application development
Agile development
Waterfall development
Spiral development
Now, introducing, "Continuous Delivery"...or something.
Here is the actual model, a model that will exist for the next 1,000 years.
1. Someone (or something) gathers requirement.
2. They get it wrong.
3. They develop the wrong thing that doesn't even work they way they thought it should
4. The project leader is canned
Re: (Score:2)
