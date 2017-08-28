OpenJDK May Tackle Java Security Gaps With A Secretive New Group (infoworld.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: To shore up Java's security, a private group that operates outside the normal open source community process is under consideration. The proposed OpenJDK Vulnerability Group would provide a secure, private forum in which trusted members of the community receive reports on vulnerabilities in code bases and then review and fix them... The vulnerability group and Oracle's internal security teams would work together, and it may occasionally need to work with external security organizations.
Due to the sensitive nature of its work, membership in the group would be more selective, there would be a strict communication policy, and members or their employers would need to sign both a nondisclosure and a license agreement, said Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle. "These requirements do, strictly speaking, violate the OpenJDK bylaws," Reinhold said. "The governing board has discussed this, however, and I expect that the board will approve the creation of this group with these exceptional requirements." If the Java security group is approved, Andrew Gross, leader of Oracle's internal Java vulnerability team, would lead it.
The NDA (Score:3)
All your code belongs to US open room implementation or not just like how they screwed Google and Apache.
No thank you and why should we help them with their own incompetence. Java is dead. Let it live in legacy in a dusty MDF somewhere with it's elderly uncle COBOL.
Re: (Score:2)
Java is dead. Let it live in legacy in a dusty MDF somewhere with it's elderly uncle COBOL.
Is Java "dead"? I'm no expert, but I thought huge giant swaths of "enterprise" code was written in Java? Shit like that doesn't just vanish, it get's maintained and added on to forever - like COBOL code... But also, while it's trendy for all the hip kids to say such things, COBOL is far from dead.
I smell something strangely familiar... (Score:3)
The vulnerability group and Oracle's internal security teams would work together
Two things: I thought Oracle wanted to cut Java free? No? And really, when has Oracle been willing to work with anyone outside Oracle on Java?
I mean, it could be true...
Re: (Score:2)
I thought Oracle wanted to cut Java free? No?
Oracle wanted to burden someone else with maintaining Java EE, [wikipedia.org] an extended version of Java. This would allow them to do the lesser job of extending Java SE if they so choose and free them from having to bother with security (Who knew security was so complicated? Nobody knew!). Since Java EE is a superset of Java SE, the Java EE maintainers would have clean up the messes Oracle makes when they add features.
Re: I smell something strangely familiar... (Score:2)
I'm usually fairly mild mannered, but fuck Oracle. I trust those fuckers about as far as I can throw a fucking yacht. They came in to provide a database, consultants and all. The fucking fuckers were there for more than six months and never actually got it all working. So, I kicked them out. Shortly after, they had us in court and wanted a seven figure sum. It cost nearly that much just to defend ourselves and I have no idea how much was lost in productivity and due to morale. Fuck Oracle, fuck them right i