Coders In Wealthy and Developing Countries Lean on Different Programming Languages (vice.com) 52
Stack Overflow data scientist David Robinson published an interesting observation: There exists a small but meaningful divide between the programming technologies used in wealthy countries and those used in developing countries. From a report: To be sure, programmers everywhere tend to build things with the same tools, which makes sense because software is a global industry. The first is in data science, which tends to employ the programming languages Python and R. "Python is visited about twice as often in high-income countries as in the rest of the world, and R about three times as much," Robinson writes. "We might also notice that among the smaller tags, many of the greatest shifts are in scientific Python and R packages such as pandas, numpy, matplotlib and ggplot2. This suggests that part of the income gap in these two languages may be due to their role in science and academic research. It makes sense these would be more common in wealthier industrialized nations, where scientific research makes up a larger portion of the economy and programmers are more likely to have advanced degrees." C and C++ use is similarly skewed toward wealthy countries. This is likely for a similar reason. These are languages that are pushed in American universities. They also tend to be used in highly specialized/advanced programming fields like embedded software and firmware development where you're more likely to find engineers with advanced degrees.
StackOverflow is where mostly new programmers ask for advice in very specific issues, I would never use it as a source for language popularity or development trends.
Also... there are more books and online information and tutorials about C/C++ that are not inside of StackOverflow (I always try to avoid StackOverflow).
What StackOverflow usage might means is more like: "There are more people having trouble with Python and R asking for advice in StackOverflow."
> StackOverflow is where mostly new programmers ask for advice in very specific issues, I would never use it as a source for language popularity or development trends.
this sounds entirely untrue, but I can't prove it.
I'm not a "new programmer" and still use it daily to remember how to do something simple, and maybe every few days with a situation-specific question.
Maybe I'm retarded, but I have to use it multiple times a day to remember how to do very rudimentary things like concatenating arrays in different languages. I assure you my stackoverflow browsing history accurately reflects which languages and technologies I use.
I agree, I believe the simple explanation for this is that the developed countries have been working at software development for a longer period of time. The older programmers in the developed countries use a different set of programming languages. I do not see this as wealth related, it is historical.
I once heard "I just tried out this Java thing and I'm going to kill myself!"
C and C++ are used more in the U.S. because at one point in time, the U.S. was the only country using those languages. It took other nations to catch up with our IT industry, and when they did they chose more modern languages (I suspect Java and C# are the most popular), while in the U.S. many places were stuck with C and C++.
that may be(i really don't know, and i haven't seen any computing history book that make those claims).
but in my humble opinion, ones gets a more fundamental understanding of computer programming and computers by studying c and c++ (or just c actually) than java or any other "modern languages", that are "easier", abstract, and yes, more useful, in some situations
if one want to understand, and not just use, one should study c. perhaps assembly too.
You don't know about Kernighan & Ritchie at Bell labs? Seriously?
!? what does that have to do with what i wrote?
i have not read anything in computing history, that can justify following too broad generalizations made in the comment to which i replied.
-that other nations when they caught up to usa it industry, "chose more modern languages".
-that in usa "many places were stuck with C and C++" just because they are in usa.
instead it is clear that lot of c and c++ work does take place outside usa. and it is nature of use that determines language. and if there is selection of
I feel it is more popular vs niche than less or more advanced.
The market for web development is the biggest one in the world out of all development practices. No wonder that "CMS website in under 1 week" type of outsourcing sweatshops are present all across the world
The argument for industry-specific biases has some merit, though.
For instance, C++ is nearly universally used in the game development industry, which is largely centered in the US, Japan, Europe, and various other relatively wealthy countries/regions. C++ is not used only because of historical reasons (although it's partly that, of course). It also has to do with the qualities of the language itself. Game developers require a language with a balance of performance, abstraction / modeling, general ubiquity, and portability. To date, there's *still* no other language that meets all these criteria as well. While there's no denying the influence of legacy's influence on future development, I think it's also inaccurate to depict this as "being stuck with C/C++".
It's always surprising to me how many people seem to fail to appreciate the fact that different languages have fundamentally different qualities beyond just their syntax, or that the qualities *they* happen to value in a language may not be universally important across all domains. This is the reason that all those articles talking about which programming language is "best" or "most popular" are completely worthless. It's only of use when asking "what is the best language for solving this particular problem, given these specific conditions", and even then, there will still be some subjective opinion thrown into the mix.
So, kudos to the article for at least providing us with a bit more depth than a simple popularity list of languages.
You should know saying "stuck with" will trigger a language flame-war. (Personally I believe such languages shine in different spots and it's almost comparing apples to oranges.)
The trend can be seen much better from the original article [stackoverflow.blog], in the programming technologies visited by income chart.
I'd actually guess you're right. It appears that virtually all Rust usage is in some unknown "evolving" country.
I tried to dig into it a bit in the 2017 Stack Overflow Developer Survey results [stackoverflow.com] and see that though it is the "most loved" language, it does not appear on the "most wanted" list nor is it in the top 25 "most used" languages.
Worldwide, it has the second highest salary, but it does not even have an entry on the languages by salary lists for the US, UK, Germany, France or India.
What makes a programming language 'Good'? (Score:1)
I've read that Java was designed to be usable by 'mediocre' programmers. I take it the idea was you could hire people who weren't master programmers and get something working that didn't have a lot of subtle bugs like memory leaks that were going to come back and haunt you later. Also it was supposed to be very portable. I never used Java so I don't know how well it met those goals, but I can see how they would be desirable from a management point of view but not so much from a pure computer scientist's
The ideal language would probably have to find a balance between various requirements.
That is exactly what thousands of researchers have been trying to accomplish, designing literally hundreds (if not thousands) of languages in the past 60 or so years.
But it's not a reasonable goal.
Falling back on the hackneyed but serviceable "transport" analogy, if you want a cheap, simple conveyance that can easily be operated by a single person, a bicycle is good. Want more power and speed, at the cost of greater weight and cost? Try a motorcycle. If you need to fly, you'll need - at least - a microlight
I was typing up a reply very similar to yours, even including the same vehicle-based analogy. Then I looked down and saw your post. So instead I'll just say "yes, this".
A language that tries to be all things will always lose out to specialist languages designed for a very specific use case. There is some merit in selecting from among a handful of well known languages, simply for the ease of learning and collaboration, but beyond a specific point, too much language consolidation would actively harm specif
Haskell is a language where once you get your program to run at all it usually runs correctly.
That's a dangerous way to even think. Very few bugs are actually programming mistakes- the vast majority, and the harder to fix are design mistakes. Just because it compiles doesn't mean its anywhere close to right.
Haskell is a language where once you get your program to run at all it usually runs correctly.
That's a dangerous way to even think. Very few bugs are actually programming mistakes- the vast majority, and the harder to fix are design mistakes. Just because it compiles doesn't mean its anywhere close to right.
You haven't used Haskell, I see.
Oh, it's not a panacea by any means. But the nature of the language and its very strict typing really forces you to clarify lots of aspects of your design that you might not think nearly hard enough about in other languages. By the time you get your code to compile it's significantly closer to correct than other languages. Moreover the inherent lack of side effects in functional programming makes writing automated tests of Haskell code a breeze... so if you assume that gett
One metric that I find appealing is, what language requires the least amount of lines of code. Bugs are often related to lines of code, also, if you're maintaining code, the fewer lines to look at the better. But I can see how a language designed just to be terse could be difficult. (APL anyone?)
One just need to look at perl one-liner contests to know that this is way wrong.
Indeed - but perhaps not for the reason you think. It's not just number of lines of code - it's number of semantic units the programmer has to digest.
Perl achieves brevity by cramming lots of arcane symbols on one l
Another unsolved problem is, "How do you prove the code correct?" but that might not be solvable.
"Mediocre" is a matter of perspective. A Java programmer is more likely to be a generalist and do some degree of analysis work, such as gathering and clarifying requirements with customers.
C/C++ is used more often where hardware res
There is good reason for that... (Score:2)
People in wealthy countries are the ones that are developing the new languages.
Maybe you are looking in the wrong direction (Score:1)
If you are really looking for an "Ideal language", maybe you should pay attention on what's going on in the "old" languages instead of focusing on new ones. Fortran, COBOL, Pascal and others, even C++ itself are all evolving, taking concepts from one another. I would dare to say they are slowly converging, though they will never become one.
This trend should give you some good clues on what's really good to have in an "ideal" language. If a professional developer community take the task to adjourn their alre
