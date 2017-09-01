Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Oracle Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Oracle Finally Decides To Stop Prolonging the Inevitable, Begins Hardware Layoffs (theregister.co.uk) 89

Posted by msmash from the so-it-begins dept.
Shaun Nichols, reporting for The Register: Oracle is starting layoffs that will hit its hardware division, The Register has learned. Current and some soon-to-be former staffers have whispered that the database giant is shipping out packages containing the paperwork for ending their employment. The workers have received alerts from FedEx that the packages, which will need to be signed for, are en route for a September 1 delivery. "One of my co-workers emailed that he received a notification from FedEx of a label created by Oracle America, Inc," writes one anonymous employee. "I just checked and a label has been created for my home address. This is in the US. Looks like Friday is it for Sparc MicroElectronics." The layoffs are hardly a surprise, given the performance of Oracle's hardware unit as of late. In the last financial year, Oracle reported hardware revenues of $4.15bn. By comparison, in 2016 the unit logged hardware revenues of $4.67bn. In 2015 it was $5.2bn, and 2014 saw $5.37bn.

Oracle Finally Decides To Stop Prolonging the Inevitable, Begins Hardware Layoffs More | Reply

Oracle Finally Decides To Stop Prolonging the Inevitable, Begins Hardware Layoffs

Comments Filter:

  • Oracle? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 01, 2017 @10:15AM (#55122271)

    Well, they should have seen it coming!

  • but don't forget kids! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Electrical Engineering is a very lucrative career!

    https://www.bls.gov/ooh/archit... [bls.gov]

    Now fork over all that cash to the cult, I mean university and you'll get a piece of paper worth marginally more than toilet paper.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The EE degree isn't the problem. It's taking out student loans to get a MBA and not being able to find a job to pay off the student loans. I have several friends who graduated with EE in the 1990's, decided to get their MBA after getting laid off during the Great Recession, and now do IT support because they can't find a higher paying job. It's a bit of shock to go from $200K per year to $50K per year.

      • What is better? To have one person making $200K per year paying $48K in taxes to support four persons barely surviving on $12K per year or four persons making $50K per year?

      • The EE degree isn't the problem. It's taking out student loans to get a MBA and not being able to find a job to pay off the student loans. I have several friends who graduated with EE in the 1990's, decided to get their MBA after getting laid off during the Great Recession, and now do IT support because they can't find a higher paying job. It's a bit of shock to go from $200K per year to $50K per year.

        No. It's going to schools in other cities without consideration of costs, which causes ppl to take loans more than necessary, for pursuing fields of study that cannot possibly provide the necessary ROI.

        If someone is going to get $80K in students loans, it better be for pursuing post-grad education at, say, a prestigious medical school. It should not be for getting a BA degree in psychology from an unknown but expensive private school (the later happens a lot.)

        Most people could do well to pursue the firs

      • The EE degree isn't the problem. It's taking out student loans to get a MBA and not being able to find a job to pay off the student loans. I have several friends who graduated with EE in the 1990's, decided to get their MBA after getting laid off during the Great Recession, and now do IT support because they can't find a higher paying job.

        Well, it was their decision and now they have to live with the consequences.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The cult is not the university, it's the belief that you have to pay an outrageous amount of money for it. You do know that in many parts of the world you get higher education for free or for a very, very modest fee, right?

  • In some ways this is good. Better utilization. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Of course, this is terrible news for the people losing their jobs. Nobody wants to have their livelihood taken away. But in other ways this is a good thing.

    It shows the tremendous work these people did in creating extremely powerful hardware. But we're also seeing improvements on the software side, too. Virtual machines and cloud computing have vastly increased the utilization of the hardware we do have. It's no longer a case of a company having 20,000 servers, and collectively they're idle 85% of the time.

    • We're now doing a lot more with a lot less.

      "We", Kimosabe? The folks losing their jobs will be doing a lot less because they now have a lot less, unless and until they find other jobs with equivalent pay. Of course those at the top will be doing a lot more with a lot more, and the newly unemployed people can surely take comfort in that while they're struggling to make the next mortgage payment, right?

      ... a net win for society...

      Still subscribing to that ol' trickle-down theory, are you? Heck, even the bastards at the IMF have finally realized that it's bullshit. [huffingtonpost.ca]

    • Sorry to break the news to you but most stuff running on VMs in the last few years is weitten JavaScript or Java. Not C++. Efficient binaries are decidedly not in favour

  • other inevitabilities they can consider. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @10:22AM (#55122323) Homepage
    Oracle Linux: you squandered solaris, one of the great operating systems of our time, and did everything you could to make it a complete pain in the ass to own. Now you expect to slap an Oracle sticker on RedHat Linux/CentOS and ancicipate people will care? You do know that all the well-defined chicanery in the oracle unbreakable linux distro is easily recreated in any distribution a customer could desire, right? and that these distributions dwarf your kernel contributions and community? if customers choose to do 'oracle' in say, Arch or centos, they not only get to skip the 5 hours on the phone with your tech support, but they get to skip the outrageous quarterly fees for the privilege.
    MySQL: Shes dead, jim. All your best and brightest jumped ship a long long time ago to projects like Maria and Percona and now the only people who still use mysql are the ones that havent migrated off redhat 5 yet. In short, the customers that are either transitioning to windows or hired someone to move them to something else.
    zfs: now this ones a bit of a controversy but stick with me here. What sun did to ZFS was great, but its licensing was crippled intentionally. You've had every opportunity as its owner to do something about that and you havent. There isnt much indication you will, so why not GPL or BSD it fully and concentrate on what you do best: shaking down customers for license fees. In the absence of competent licensing ZFS has been attacked on all sides from Redhats LFS and resurgent life support commits to the XFS tree, as well as BTRFS, which already handles disk pools, dedup, and cow and in a few months will handle multi device raid. So if you take any interest in ZFS stop hobbling the community.
    oracle cloud: no one has heard of this, its hardly advertised, and is dwarfed by ec3 and other more competitive providers. just...stop.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      On ZFS, while it may be hampered by license, there's sadly nothing that Oracle will gain by bothering to relicense it, unless it's part of a much friendlier open source stance to turn their image around, which seems to be something they aren't remotely interested in. I agree it's not worth the investment, just like everything else you listed, with respect to Oracle's culture.

      Also, we have speculation here, is it just layoffs and keep working the product (the usual), abandoning all hardware, or just the SPA

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        when people were excited to get a Solaris SPARC workstation.

        They weren't excited because it was a SPARC workstation. They were excited because it was a Solaris workstation. For much of the 1990s, and even into the early 2000s, Solaris provided perhaps the best workstation OS experience around. It had the best desktop environments, it had the best userland software, it had excellent development tools, it had a lot of advanced functionality, and compared to its contemporaries it was very pleasant to use. Alth

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Junta ( 36770 )

          I'll give credit to their hardware too. A lot of users at the time were somewhat disappointed at their Ultra10s (which were SPARC, but with IDE drives and such).

          The Ultra1, Ultra30 and Ultra60s were very highly regarded from a hardware standpoint, as well as the higher end server stuff.

  • I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.

    You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?

    Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...

    • I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.

      You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?

      Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...

      I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.

      You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?

      Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...

      Someone probably paraded some bullshit statistics in front of management that claimed the chances of an ex-employee going postal was minimized if you deliver a firing via postal worker.

      How ironic.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by thomn8r ( 635504 )
        We find it's always better to fire people on a Friday. Studies have statistically shown that there's less chance of an incident if you do it at the end of the week.

        • We find it's always better to fire people on a Friday. Studies have statistically shown that there's less chance of an incident if you do it at the end of the week.

          "It's been good talking to you, Bob, and Bob."

    • You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?

      Doesn't everyone? Normally the formalities are done via internal mail.

      I mean you can feel free to ignore it as much as you want, but you may find at some point you're no longer let into the building, no longer paid, and someone comes knocking at your door to return that company phone that you failed to give back.

  • The Most Shocking Thing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The thing that shocks me most about this article and comments is how few people understand the difference between revenue and profit.

    Revenue is not profit. It is not money that comes in that you get to keep. Profit is what you get to keep. Profit is revenue minus all of your costs.

    One important metric withing a large company is called "return on capital." Capital is the amount of money you have invested in property, building, tools, and other things that keep the revenue coming in. The return on capital is

    • Yes, but if you get rid of the people, that capital equipment is worth a whole lot less because you got rid of the knowledge and skills to work with it, and likely sent a lot of that expertise to potential competitors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      I do not think people are strictly part of the cash flow. A lot of investment went into those people creating institutional memory, and if you did it right, some sort of emotional investment of the people in the company. Treating people as strictly part of cash flow tells them they do not count, are more or less worthless, and the company has not allegiance to them. All of this represents selling off the people and getting squat for them.

  • Today I learned that Oracle apparently has (had?) a hardware division. I'm amazed it's lasted this long, honestly. As crappy as their overpriced, proprietary software is, I can't imagine *also* trusting them with hardware. Sucks to be one of the workers, for sure, but you have to expect it when you choose to work for such a monolith. The faster we get to Oracle's demise, the better for everyone.

    • Today I learned that Oracle apparently has (had?) a hardware division. I'm amazed it's lasted this long, honestly. As crappy as their overpriced, proprietary software is, I can't imagine *also* trusting them with hardware. Sucks to be one of the workers, for sure, but you have to expect it when you choose to work for such a monolith. The faster we get to Oracle's demise, the better for everyone.

      They bought Sun Microsystems waaaaaaay back. That hardware was rock solid for the most part when it was Sun. I'm unclear as to it's actual reliability after the purchase.

  • The Sun buy is a failure (Score:3)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @11:36AM (#55122881)

    No one is buying SPARC. Solaris is fading away. OpenOffice is forked and everyone runs the fork. About the only thing of value Oracle has after buying Sun is Java; $7.4 billion for a language they can't really monetize. ZFS I suppose... another thing 90% of its users don't pay for.

  • Since when do people get fired via FedEx? I mean it's fitting for Oracle because it really seems like the single most expensive way of doing something.

    • Since when do people get fired via FedEx? I mean it's fitting for Oracle because it really seems like the single most expensive way of doing something.

      I've heard some places just text you to let you know.

Slashdot Top Deals

A physicist is an atom's way of knowing about atoms. -- George Wald

Close