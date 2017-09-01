Oracle Finally Decides To Stop Prolonging the Inevitable, Begins Hardware Layoffs (theregister.co.uk) 89
Shaun Nichols, reporting for The Register: Oracle is starting layoffs that will hit its hardware division, The Register has learned. Current and some soon-to-be former staffers have whispered that the database giant is shipping out packages containing the paperwork for ending their employment. The workers have received alerts from FedEx that the packages, which will need to be signed for, are en route for a September 1 delivery. "One of my co-workers emailed that he received a notification from FedEx of a label created by Oracle America, Inc," writes one anonymous employee. "I just checked and a label has been created for my home address. This is in the US. Looks like Friday is it for Sparc MicroElectronics." The layoffs are hardly a surprise, given the performance of Oracle's hardware unit as of late. In the last financial year, Oracle reported hardware revenues of $4.15bn. By comparison, in 2016 the unit logged hardware revenues of $4.67bn. In 2015 it was $5.2bn, and 2014 saw $5.37bn.
Well, they should have seen it coming!
They were too busy baking cookies.
Electrical Engineering is a very lucrative career!
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/archit... [bls.gov]
Now fork over all that cash to the cult, I mean university and you'll get a piece of paper worth marginally more than toilet paper.
What is better? To have one person making $200K per year paying $48K in taxes to support four persons barely surviving on $12K per year or four persons making $50K per year?
Now that Obama is gone and his policies are going in the dust bin of history, we are seeing 3% growth rate in the economy.
We're getting 3% growth because of Obama's policies. Trump policies, if anything ever gets passed by the Republican congress, won't go into effect until next year.
Yet while Obama was around things were bad for 8 years. Real bad.
Thanks to the Republicans who spent eight years dragging their feet. They're still dragging their feet because it's easier to say "no" but saying "yes" requires compromises. Not with the Democrats, but with themselves.
Yea, like the compromises with the AHA? Oh wait, there weren't any. Democrats did that all on their own. There wasn't anyone willing to compromise on either side for those eight years. I agree with the parent. The new administration signals a more promising environment for business, and it's showing in the stock market.
Yea, like the compromises with the AHA? Oh wait, there weren't any. Democrats did that all on their own.
You mean the 200+ amendments that were sponsored or co-sponsored by Republicans that were included in the final bill? Since the Democrats had enough votes to pass the AHA, the Republicans voted "no" and ate their cake too.
The new administration signals a more promising environment for business, and it's showing in the stock market.
The eight-year-old bull market is starting to show its age. What's going to happen when the stock market corrects itself and the economy will goes into a long overdue recession in the next two years?
I'm building up a cash reserve in my brokerage account so I can buy stocks all the way down
retiring on a total savings of *maybe* half a million at best at age 30 or so (after taxes and at least some semblance of living expenses)? Yeah that isn't going to pan out...
If they were making 200K a year, modestly saving should have had them retired in 5 years.
That only works if you retire to Mexico, build a mansion (by local standards), marry an underage sweet thing and bequeath all your possessions to the village.
No wonder you're a virgin and have no hope of a female friend, probably ever.
What does my sexuality have to do with the topic being discussed? Or were you just making snide remark because you have nothing worthwhile to add to the discussion?
Impartial observer here: you brought sexuality into this by discussing underage lovers.
You must be new around here. I don't have underage lovers. Everyone on Slashdot knows that I'm a 48-year-old virgin. Why they have a problem with that I have no clue. As for my comment, I've heard stories of engineers retiring at 50, moving to Mexico and marrying underage girls. Since I work with ex-military, the Philippines is a popular retirement spot for marrying underage girls as well. It's all about getting the most bang for your retirement dollars.
Some got pissed - which I couldn't understand why.
One friend is mad at me for making more money than him in IT support. Never mind that I never took out student loans for my education and I've been working in IT Support for many years longer than him. Having in an EE and MBA doesn't mean squat in IT support when you don't have a track record of getting the work done.
The EE degree isn't the problem. It's taking out student loans to get a MBA and not being able to find a job to pay off the student loans. I have several friends who graduated with EE in the 1990's, decided to get their MBA after getting laid off during the Great Recession, and now do IT support because they can't find a higher paying job. It's a bit of shock to go from $200K per year to $50K per year.
No. It's going to schools in other cities without consideration of costs, which causes ppl to take loans more than necessary, for pursuing fields of study that cannot possibly provide the necessary ROI.
If someone is going to get $80K in students loans, it better be for pursuing post-grad education at, say, a prestigious medical school. It should not be for getting a BA degree in psychology from an unknown but expensive private school (the later happens a lot.)
Most people could do well to pursue the firs
Well, it was their decision and now they have to live with the consequences.
The cult is not the university, it's the belief that you have to pay an outrageous amount of money for it. You do know that in many parts of the world you get higher education for free or for a very, very modest fee, right?
Of course, this is terrible news for the people losing their jobs. Nobody wants to have their livelihood taken away. But in other ways this is a good thing.
It shows the tremendous work these people did in creating extremely powerful hardware. But we're also seeing improvements on the software side, too. Virtual machines and cloud computing have vastly increased the utilization of the hardware we do have. It's no longer a case of a company having 20,000 servers, and collectively they're idle 85% of the time.
We're now doing a lot more with a lot less.
"We", Kimosabe? The folks losing their jobs will be doing a lot less because they now have a lot less, unless and until they find other jobs with equivalent pay. Of course those at the top will be doing a lot more with a lot more, and the newly unemployed people can surely take comfort in that while they're struggling to make the next mortgage payment, right?
... a net win for society...
Still subscribing to that ol' trickle-down theory, are you? Heck, even the bastards at the IMF have finally realized that it's bullshit. [huffingtonpost.ca]
Sorry to break the news to you but most stuff running on VMs in the last few years is weitten JavaScript or Java. Not C++. Efficient binaries are decidedly not in favour
The real argument is that they have been on a consistent decline, and are attempting to increase profitability by decreasing costs. In a downward spiral that's usually the harbinger of an eventual end since a decrease in personnel usually leads to a decrease in sales and profit, which begets a vicious cycle.
If they're lucky, they'll be able to trim some fat and stave off the shutdown, but given the declining revenue
... the writing is on the wall despite the stunning numbers involved (4 BILLION? Oracle can
Of course, essentially supporting an entire processor architecture by yourself is very high operational expense nowadays. And I suspect they are including some sort of revenue that is not strictly hardware, because that number is higher than the analysts say most other vendors make, but do not consider Oracle as having enough server revenue to track).
So assuming you aren't too crazy on volume (and I'm pretty sure they don't have much volume), 4 billion should leave a healthy amount of operational expense t
other inevitabilities they can consider. (Score:5, Interesting)
MySQL: Shes dead, jim. All your best and brightest jumped ship a long long time ago to projects like Maria and Percona and now the only people who still use mysql are the ones that havent migrated off redhat 5 yet. In short, the customers that are either transitioning to windows or hired someone to move them to something else.
zfs: now this ones a bit of a controversy but stick with me here. What sun did to ZFS was great, but its licensing was crippled intentionally. You've had every opportunity as its owner to do something about that and you havent. There isnt much indication you will, so why not GPL or BSD it fully and concentrate on what you do best: shaking down customers for license fees. In the absence of competent licensing ZFS has been attacked on all sides from Redhats LFS and resurgent life support commits to the XFS tree, as well as BTRFS, which already handles disk pools, dedup, and cow and in a few months will handle multi device raid. So if you take any interest in ZFS stop hobbling the community.
oracle cloud: no one has heard of this, its hardly advertised, and is dwarfed by ec3 and other more competitive providers. just...stop.
Or run an Illumos based distro, or any distro that ships ZFS on Linux which is the shared code FreeBSD, Illumos and Linux ZFS consumers are all basing and contributing to.
On ZFS, while it may be hampered by license, there's sadly nothing that Oracle will gain by bothering to relicense it, unless it's part of a much friendlier open source stance to turn their image around, which seems to be something they aren't remotely interested in. I agree it's not worth the investment, just like everything else you listed, with respect to Oracle's culture.
Also, we have speculation here, is it just layoffs and keep working the product (the usual), abandoning all hardware, or just the SPA
Oracle dropping it seems more likely than changing licensing. Oracle will relicense any of it's IP over Ellison's dead body.
Either:
a) ZFS is a value add for Solaris and they enjoy that edge
b) They stop caring about Solaris, but they *still* don't feel like bothering to revisit the license, because they don't get anything out of it that they would see as valuable.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
They weren't excited because it was a SPARC workstation. They were excited because it was a Solaris workstation. For much of the 1990s, and even into the early 2000s, Solaris provided perhaps the best workstation OS experience around. It had the best desktop environments, it had the best userland software, it had excellent development tools, it had a lot of advanced functionality, and compared to its contemporaries it was very pleasant to use. Alth
I'll give credit to their hardware too. A lot of users at the time were somewhat disappointed at their Ultra10s (which were SPARC, but with IDE drives and such).
The Ultra1, Ultra30 and Ultra60s were very highly regarded from a hardware standpoint, as well as the higher end server stuff.
Something smells about that number.
So all the analysts put Oracle in the 'others' category, not enough revenue to even break out.
However, Cisco is the last 'big enough' vendor, and they seemed to have turned in under 4 billion in revenue on the server business.
But in any event, companies like IBM, Cisco, and Oracle are too profit obsessed to really live in a hardware business filled with competitors living with sub 10% margins.
I have heard of other companies doing this funny accounting and failing before. Typically they do not account for sales they wouldn't do otherwise had the hardware not been there. So they should, IMHO, account for the SPARC hardware sales and services, Solaris OS sales and services, and Solaris OS dependent applications (e.g. Solaris Oracle DB) sales and services which they are in the position of being able to account.
Otherwise they might be cutting something they think doesn't make them a profit, and end u
10 people to design a CPU? That hasn't been true for decades, unless you want to design a tiny CPU with uncompetitive performance.
Don't sign for the package? (Score:2)
I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.
You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?
Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...
I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.
You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?
Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...
I had a meeting with my manager and someone from HR the last time I was laid off.
You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?
Seems like a bad way to deliver bad news...
Someone probably paraded some bullshit statistics in front of management that claimed the chances of an ex-employee going postal was minimized if you deliver a firing via postal worker.
How ironic.
We find it's always better to fire people on a Friday. Studies have statistically shown that there's less chance of an incident if you do it at the end of the week.
"It's been good talking to you, Bob, and Bob."
You're telling me they announce lay offs by mail? What happens if I ignore the delivery?
Doesn't everyone? Normally the formalities are done via internal mail.
I mean you can feel free to ignore it as much as you want, but you may find at some point you're no longer let into the building, no longer paid, and someone comes knocking at your door to return that company phone that you failed to give back.
Had Sun open sourced Solaris sooner perhaps Linux would never have gotten a foothold in the market. Then again they would have also lost their competitive advantage. So being this late in the game, I think they would have been better off keeping the kernel on internal development, and switching all the tools to as many open source components as they could, much like Apple did.
As long as they designed the hardware to have higher RAS, or density, than what can be achieved with off the shelf x86 solutions, I t
The Most Shocking Thing (Score:1)
The thing that shocks me most about this article and comments is how few people understand the difference between revenue and profit.
Revenue is not profit. It is not money that comes in that you get to keep. Profit is what you get to keep. Profit is revenue minus all of your costs.
One important metric withing a large company is called "return on capital." Capital is the amount of money you have invested in property, building, tools, and other things that keep the revenue coming in. The return on capital is
Yes, but if you get rid of the people, that capital equipment is worth a whole lot less because you got rid of the knowledge and skills to work with it, and likely sent a lot of that expertise to potential competitors.
I do not think people are strictly part of the cash flow. A lot of investment went into those people creating institutional memory, and if you did it right, some sort of emotional investment of the people in the company. Treating people as strictly part of cash flow tells them they do not count, are more or less worthless, and the company has not allegiance to them. All of this represents selling off the people and getting squat for them.
What I want to know is who is still buying new SPARC servers in 2017? Almost everyone moved off to either commodity Intel hardware or Amazon/Azure/Google/IBM cloud instances years ago.
People with more money than brains... (Score:1)
And a nepotic or incestuously cozy relationship with the Oracle Salesguys.
I actually knew someone in the medical tech field whose company had a few dozen sparc servers left a few years ago. They even had a few later model sun/oracle fire servers as storage arrays.
However their last big licensing/sales renegotiation resulted in them getting Oracle x86_64 storage appliances instead and pulling out all of their sparc hardware, over concerns exactly like this.
Guess this is proof they made the prudent choice.
Hon
Today I learned... (Score:2)
Today I learned that Oracle apparently has (had?) a hardware division. I'm amazed it's lasted this long, honestly. As crappy as their overpriced, proprietary software is, I can't imagine *also* trusting them with hardware. Sucks to be one of the workers, for sure, but you have to expect it when you choose to work for such a monolith. The faster we get to Oracle's demise, the better for everyone.
Today I learned that Oracle apparently has (had?) a hardware division. I'm amazed it's lasted this long, honestly. As crappy as their overpriced, proprietary software is, I can't imagine *also* trusting them with hardware. Sucks to be one of the workers, for sure, but you have to expect it when you choose to work for such a monolith. The faster we get to Oracle's demise, the better for everyone.
They bought Sun Microsystems waaaaaaay back. That hardware was rock solid for the most part when it was Sun. I'm unclear as to it's actual reliability after the purchase.
The Sun buy is a failure (Score:3)
No one is buying SPARC. Solaris is fading away. OpenOffice is forked and everyone runs the fork. About the only thing of value Oracle has after buying Sun is Java; $7.4 billion for a language they can't really monetize. ZFS I suppose... another thing 90% of its users don't pay for.
About the only thing of value Oracle has after buying Sun is Java; $7.4 billion for a language they can't really monetize.
It seems Oracle is trying to hand off responsibility for Java as well https://developers.slashdot.or... [slashdot.org] , although maybe not, at least with respect to security... https://developers.slashdot.or... [slashdot.org]
No internal mail? (Score:2)
Since when do people get fired via FedEx? I mean it's fitting for Oracle because it really seems like the single most expensive way of doing something.
Since when do people get fired via FedEx? I mean it's fitting for Oracle because it really seems like the single most expensive way of doing something.
I've heard some places just text you to let you know.