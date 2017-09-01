Petition Asks the Developers of Phoenix OS to Open Source the Kernel (xda-developers.com)
An anonymous reader shares a report: Android is mainly considered an open source mobile operating system, but there are a number of closed source elements that hundreds of millions of people use every day. The actual requirements of Android is that the kernel be open sourced for the public. This is enforced by the GPL but sadly this is one of those gray areas where someone actually needs to take legal action to enforce it. Some companies have violated this time and time again, and a new petition is calling for the developers of Phoenix OS to do the right thing. For those who are unaware, Phoenix OS is one of the only full desktop versions of Android that is still being maintained. [...] So a dedicated fan of the platform, Karol Putra, has created a Change.org petition in hopes that it will change their minds.
Petition Asks the Developers of Phoenix OS to Open Source the Kernel More | Reply Login
Petition Asks the Developers of Phoenix OS to Open Source the Kernel
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals