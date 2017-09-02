Why Oracle Should Cede Control of Java SE (infoworld.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Now that Oracle wants to turn over leadership of enterprise Java's (Java EE's) development to a still-unnamed open source foundation, might the same thing happen with the standard edition of Java (Java SE) that Oracle also controls? Such a move could produce substantial benefits... Oracle said it has no plans to make such a move. But the potential fruits of a such a move are undeniable.
For one, a loosening of Oracle's control could entice other contributors to Java to participate more... [W]ith the current Oracle-dominated setup, other companies and individuals could be reluctant to contribute a lot if they see it as benefiting a major software industry provider -- and possible rival -- like Oracle... Indeed, the 22-year-old language and platform could be given a whole new lease on life, if the open source community rises to the occasion and boosts participation...
Despite the potential to grow Java SE by ceding control, Oracle seems content to hold on to its place as the steward of JDK development. But that could change given the tempestuous relationship Oracle has with parts of the Java community. Oracle has been at loggerheads with the community over both Java SE and Java EE... Oracle may at some point decide it is easier to just cede control rather than having to keep soothing the ruffled feathers that keep occurring among its Java partners.
Will NEVER happen (Score:3)
I think they acquired Sun (and Java as a result) as a dick move towards Google. If they had any inclination to do so, way back then would have been the opportune time. Doing so now would be seen as admitting defeat (as if the court loss wasn't a big enough statement).
Re: (Score:1)
It's already pretty much dead. Running a system without a JVM is entirely possible today - i've done so for years.
I would never consider writing any software that depended on a JVM. Under any circumstances. Having had to support that kind of thing for the last 20+ years, i'd never willingly subject others to it.
The name is poison and it's dying its well-deserved death in just about every space you could mention. Even the military is divesting itself of Java, bit by bit.
Re: Good reasons to keep control of Java SE (Score:1)
Yeah, it's the #1 language on TIOBE index by a large margain, but it's dead. Sure. Ok.
Is there something about the millennial generation to just convince themselves what they like to be true? I mean, I think Justin Beiber is the worst, but I don't pretend that everyone hates him and his career is over.
Come back to reality kid. Java is used now more than ever, and will continue to be used for a very long time.
Re: (Score:2)
Not might be; is fully and completely retarded. Nosql has replaced SQL, seriously? That's the same level of stupidity that has people here declaring Java dead.
Not a moron to face facts (Score:2)
If you want to do new, cool stuff, you're not doing it in Java.
Re: Good reasons to keep control of Java SE (Score:1)
That means nothing. I've been to plenty of businesses where they have policies in place now they actively prevent Java apps being used. It's a dying language. Part of the problem is that they are still teaching it in universities and that probably contributes to their perceived popularity.
Re: (Score:2)
I would think that the sheer number of job available that need it is what is contributing to it's "perceived popularity".
But of course, the number of jobs in which one would use a programming language is certainly a piss-poor indicator of any true merit it might have, right?
(eye-roll)
Re: (Score:1)
^^ Fact free politics-style rant, asking readers to agree on the basis of the writer's "passion" and reference to "dealing with it for 20 years".
Will that be enough here? *shrugs*
Plenty of facts (Score:2)
Java is disappearing from military and corporate requirements.
US Army mandate to write all new code in Java ended a few years ago.
It's going away. Really. It's time to learn a new language, for those who can. Unless you like being in dead-end support jobs for the next 20-30 years. Ask your COBOL forebears how much they liked that.
Re: (Score:2)
the Rust Moderation Team [rust-lang.org], which enforces the Rust Code of Conduct [rust-lang.org]. This code of conduct ensures a tolerant environment for all. Anyone who doesn't show tolerance is excluded.
We should use Rust to bring peace to the Middle East.
Re: (Score:2)
inb4 Microsoft (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
They can't cause they are too shit for that. Java >
.NET in every conceivable way. If you don't understand that then go home.
Because they're getting their asses handed to them (Score:2)
Paul Krill = Joke (Score:2)
Paul Krill is a joke. Just look at his history.
Give it away? (Score:1)
potential fruits? (Score:4, Insightful)
But the potential fruits of a such a move are undeniable.
How are these "potential fruits" going to help Oracle? I ask because that's the only thing Oracle actually cares about.
Oracle has no interest in doing "the right thing" (Score:2)
Public corporations tend to do things to benefit themselves. Oracle fought to get APIs covered by copyright -- and won. That's a step backward in the US software world in an amazing amount. Yes, the court didn't make Google pay because fair-use, but fair-user is judged on a case-by-case basis _at trial_. So going forward, because of Oracle's greed and unbending desire to control all of Java everything (and Android) all software developers in the US have this API pitfall to watch out for.
Second, even if