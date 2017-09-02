Why Oracle Should Cede Control of Java SE

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Now that Oracle wants to turn over leadership of enterprise Java's (Java EE's) development to a still-unnamed open source foundation, might the same thing happen with the standard edition of Java (Java SE) that Oracle also controls? Such a move could produce substantial benefits... Oracle said it has no plans to make such a move. But the potential fruits of a such a move are undeniable.

For one, a loosening of Oracle's control could entice other contributors to Java to participate more... [W]ith the current Oracle-dominated setup, other companies and individuals could be reluctant to contribute a lot if they see it as benefiting a major software industry provider -- and possible rival -- like Oracle... Indeed, the 22-year-old language and platform could be given a whole new lease on life, if the open source community rises to the occasion and boosts participation...

Despite the potential to grow Java SE by ceding control, Oracle seems content to hold on to its place as the steward of JDK development. But that could change given the tempestuous relationship Oracle has with parts of the Java community. Oracle has been at loggerheads with the community over both Java SE and Java EE... Oracle may at some point decide it is easier to just cede control rather than having to keep soothing the ruffled feathers that keep occurring among its Java partners.

  • Will NEVER happen (Score:3)

    by GodfatherofSoul ( 174979 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @09:16PM (#55130603)

    I think they acquired Sun (and Java as a result) as a dick move towards Google. If they had any inclination to do so, way back then would have been the opportune time. Doing so now would be seen as admitting defeat (as if the court loss wasn't a big enough statement).

  • decides to include the new open-source Java as a part of it's .NET platform just to piss in Oracle's face.

    • They can't cause they are too shit for that. Java > .NET in every conceivable way. If you don't understand that then go home.

  • by Node.js and Angular for anything besides the odd query to a database here and there?

  • Paul Krill is a joke. Just look at his history.

  • Larry Ellison didn't get to where he is (one of the richest in the world) by giving shit away. Is there a tax deduction involved? Hidden agenda?

  • potential fruits? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @11:24PM (#55130829)

    But the potential fruits of a such a move are undeniable.

    How are these "potential fruits" going to help Oracle? I ask because that's the only thing Oracle actually cares about.

  • Public corporations tend to do things to benefit themselves. Oracle fought to get APIs covered by copyright -- and won. That's a step backward in the US software world in an amazing amount. Yes, the court didn't make Google pay because fair-use, but fair-user is judged on a case-by-case basis _at trial_. So going forward, because of Oracle's greed and unbending desire to control all of Java everything (and Android) all software developers in the US have this API pitfall to watch out for.

    Second, even if

