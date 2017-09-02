Why Oracle Should Cede Control of Java SE (infoworld.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Now that Oracle wants to turn over leadership of enterprise Java's (Java EE's) development to a still-unnamed open source foundation, might the same thing happen with the standard edition of Java (Java SE) that Oracle also controls? Such a move could produce substantial benefits... Oracle said it has no plans to make such a move. But the potential fruits of a such a move are undeniable.
For one, a loosening of Oracle's control could entice other contributors to Java to participate more... [W]ith the current Oracle-dominated setup, other companies and individuals could be reluctant to contribute a lot if they see it as benefiting a major software industry provider -- and possible rival -- like Oracle... Indeed, the 22-year-old language and platform could be given a whole new lease on life, if the open source community rises to the occasion and boosts participation...
Despite the potential to grow Java SE by ceding control, Oracle seems content to hold on to its place as the steward of JDK development. But that could change given the tempestuous relationship Oracle has with parts of the Java community. Oracle has been at loggerheads with the community over both Java SE and Java EE... Oracle may at some point decide it is easier to just cede control rather than having to keep soothing the ruffled feathers that keep occurring among its Java partners.
Will NEVER happen (Score:3)
I think they acquired Sun (and Java as a result) as a dick move towards Google. If they had any inclination to do so, way back then would have been the opportune time. Doing so now would be seen as admitting defeat (as if the court loss wasn't a big enough statement).
Re: (Score:2)
It's already pretty much dead. Running a system without a JVM is entirely possible today - i've done so for years.
I would never consider writing any software that depended on a JVM. Under any circumstances. Having had to support that kind of thing for the last 20+ years, i'd never willingly subject others to it.
The name is poison and it's dying its well-deserved death in just about every space you could mention. Even the military is divesting itself of Java, bit by bit.
Re: Good reasons to keep control of Java SE (Score:1)
Yeah, it's the #1 language on TIOBE index by a large margain, but it's dead. Sure. Ok.
Is there something about the millennial generation to just convince themselves what they like to be true? I mean, I think Justin Beiber is the worst, but I don't pretend that everyone hates him and his career is over.
Come back to reality kid. Java is used now more than ever, and will continue to be used for a very long time.
