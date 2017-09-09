Is Python Really the Fastest-Growing Programming Language? (stackoverflow.blog) 97
An anonymous reader quotes Stack Overflow Blog: In this post, we'll explore the extraordinary growth of the Python programming language in the last five years, as seen by Stack Overflow traffic within high-income countries. The term "fastest-growing" can be hard to define precisely, but we make the case that Python has a solid claim to being the fastest-growing major programming language... June 2017 was the first month that Python was the most visited [programming language] tag on Stack Overflow within high-income nations. This included being the most visited tag within the US and the UK, and in the top 2 in almost all other high income nations (next to either Java or JavaScript). This is especially impressive because in 2012, it was less visited than any of the other 5 languages, and has grown by 2.5-fold in that time. Part of this is because of the seasonal nature of traffic to Java. Since it's heavily taught in undergraduate courses, Java traffic tends to rise during the fall and spring and drop during the summer.
Does Python show a similar growth in the rest of the world, in countries like India, Brazil, Russia and China? Indeed it does. Outside of high-income countries Python is still the fastest growing major programming language; it simply started at a lower level and the growth began two years later (in 2014 rather than 2012). In fact, the year-over-year growth rate of Python in non-high-income countries is slightly higher than it is in high-income countries... We're not looking to contribute to any "language war." The number of users of a language doesn't imply anything about its quality, and certainly can't tell you which language is more appropriate for a particular situation. With that perspective in mind, however, we believe it's worth understanding what languages make up the developer ecosystem, and how that ecosystem might be changing. This post demonstrated that Python has shown a surprising growth in the last five years, especially within high-income countries.
The post was written by Stack Overflow data scientist David Robinson, who notes that "I used to program primarily in Python, though I have since switched entirely to R."
Humph. Who in hell cares? I personally enjoy programming in python, but I certainly make such choices based on whether or not something is "popular".
Exactly!
Re:Who cares?
Popularity matters.
1. If a language is unpopular, there may be good reasons. Examples: Ada, Modula-2.
2. Popular languages have a community of users, so you don't just get more questions on Stackoverflow, you also get more answers.
3. Popular language have more libraries, frameworks, and run on my platforms.
4. If a language is popular, you can get a job writing code in it.
But if a language gets too popular, the only job you can get is writing code in it.
No, if a language gets too popular you won't get a job writing code in it because everyone else will want the same job as you.
Pick something like Fortran or Cobol? You'll be able to count the job offers on one hand but you won't have much competition for those jobs.
The downside of an unpopular language is that if there's only 50 companies using Cobol and their numbers are decreasing every year, then your job will be on the chopping block sooner or later. W
So stop writing code that everyone else can write.
I make my living writing Python and Matlab. I have a Mechanical Engineering degree and there's little to no competition on job sites.
So stop writing code that everyone else can write.
I make my living writing Python and Matlab. I have a Mechanical Engineering degree and there's little to no competition on job sites.
This. I write cryptography code. I've found it very difficult to be unemployed.
Knowing Fortran can be a big plus to add on to Matlab. There are still maths-related programming where the executable quality matters more than the source code, and knowing Fortran gives an edge.
It's easy to think that everything can be solved by throwing more abstractions and more hardware to handle the abstractions at the problems, but sometimes you end up in situations like embedded or microcontrollers where you have very little wiggle room. When you have to count nibbles, interpreters are quite out of
Re:
3. Popular language have more libraries, frameworks, and run on my platforms.
Not necessarily. Python has Beautiful Soup, which is a terrible library, but popular. It's so popular that nobody has bothered to make something better.
THat's because the idea of pulling data out of HTML is a horrible idea. Provide a real API. If the site doesn't, you should consider paying for access to their data in a sane way rather than writing a fragile algorithm to screen scrape it.
Try to do anything not overly engineered in Java enterprise edition?
O Rly (Score:1)
Popularity can also be a flash in the pan. Ruby, anyone? How about Rust? Is Go still going or can we add it to the pile of "once been hip" languages?
Python suffers from a very, very serious problem when it comes to long term popularity: Code longevity. Ponder for a moment what kind of stuff you code in Python. Code that you refine and improve over time? Or is it more your tool to whip something together on the spot?
I have been reading about Python for 20 years back when interviews said what the hell is Python and why haven't you used Perl. Ruby still is insanely popular and employers are struggling to find qualified applicants. Python like Ruby is not going away
Your embedded should be 'embedded', in the same way 'embedded' linux rocks.
Yes it does, however it doesn't come within a mile of true embedded uses, where any unrequired resources mean extra device cost, which is to be avoided.
True embedded these days generally means 'runs on the included storage/memory within a microcontroller', and that is a stretch for embedded python.
However it does fit quite nicely into the hobbyist 'cracking an embedded nut with a sledgehammer' approach, where huge storage, memory, an
GP might mean "embedded" in the sense of embedded in a C program as a scripting language.
Re: Who cares? (Score:2)
Or that all these coding camps (typically taught in Python) are attracting less competent developers.
Re:
Man, I heard prisons were tough, but Python, really? Doesn't that violate U.N. human rights accord?
Yeah man. Python is real gangsta [youtu.be]
That cannot be compatible with the 8th.
not looking to contribute to any "language war"...
Talking about languages and then claiming you don't want to contribute to a language war is on par with, "I'm not a racist but..." because it's counter to what you are saying.
Re:
I'm not a racist, but whitespace having any sort of significance is pants-on-head retarded.
So what colour should the space be?
Yeah, because searching through 1 page of error messages because you forgot a ; or } is *so* much better, especially when those have no immediate visual significance at all. Besides, *all* (sane) languages already have significant whitespace: voidFunction() and void Function() are two completely different things. Whitespace is significant in human languages, and there's no reason it shouldn't be significant in computer languages.
#whitespacesmatter
Significant whitespace is the least objectionable thing about Python. Just ask any Haskell programmer.
I'm not a racist butt?
Re:
Re:other fallacies though
Yes (Score:1)
What do you mean? EAX or EDX?
Last time I tried to program in python, it just tried to strangle me. I learned my lesson and only program in white mouse now.
It's strange, though. Sometimes I get the feeling the mice are just staring at me and analyze everything I do. I better get a towel and a bag of peanuts.
Perhaps "Survivor Bias [wikipedia.org]" is not the right term but traffic to sites to ask questions may not be a good indicator of a language's popularity. It is an indication of questions people had about the language.
For example, when is the last time you asked a question about C? Probably never. Why? Because its very easy to understand and the libraries are also easy to find.
I'm not saying anything about Python. I'm just saying that looking at the number of questions may not give valid results.
I'm not saying anything about Python. I'm just saying that looking at the number of questions may not give valid results.
It gives valid results -- but not for what they are claiming. As you have effectively pointed out, what they are measuring is "how many people have questions about language X, and how does it change over time"?
Obviously a language that gets a lot of questions is popular, however as you say a well-designed, well-known language isn't going to get as many questions.
Of course, it also doesn't touch on the quality of questions. How many of those Python questions wound up with the answer being "you only have se
For example, when is the last time you asked a question about C? Probably never. Why? Because its very easy to understand and the libraries are also easy to find.
I have decades of experience writing C code, and I still look up C-related questions all the time.
Why? Because nearly every feature in C and its libraries is like a minefield, ready to explode in your face if you make even the tiniest misstep. You need to check and double-check everything you do, and relying on human memory alone isn't sufficient.
Well, it is pretty easy to assess the quality of any given piece of Python code. Just determine the ratio of whitespace to printable characters. Experienced Python programmers make these estimates all the time, just by eyeballing the code, and often without even thinking about what they are doing.
This seems to be a big part of Python's popularity: the ability to look at someone else's code and instantly form an opinion about whether "this is crap" or "this is the good stuff" without ever having to parse a
It's growing even faster than you think, because half of it is invisible.
The cool kids use Erlang not Python or node.js (Score:2)
It's one badass language for hipsters [youtu.be]
Agreed. PHP is by far the fastest growing language in terms of new users.
WordPress.
Because of inclusion with visual studio 2017
For those in Linux land you maybe surprised but visual studio is now free with the community edition. It also includes Python and R with win64 optimized versions of idle and Cython.
Many people on Windows are wondering what it is since it's a huge section in the installer. This is probably what is causing the boost
C is 40 years old
Not to mention, C/C++ programmers have been using those languages for 20-40 years. Python programmers are n00bs, most learning their first language.
That said, I love Python and have been using it off and on some 15 years now. I hate the whitespace instead of curly brackets convention, but that ship sailed years ago,
My Python
My Python always grows rapidly.
Python is the Most Troublesome
Traffic to Stack Overflow is an indication of people having issues with Python. Not it's popularity!
Traffic for high-income countries (US/UK) is misleading, since they are using this troublesome language more often. Non-English speaking countries don't want to use it, due to the default ASCII character set.
Seems the researches need to understand how Stack Overflow is used before making such a misleading statement.
A higher score on Stack Overflow Trends would indicate the inadequacies of the language.
More visits indicate the level of frustration, not the languages popularity.
GitHut [githut.info] tells a different story.
That's because coding bootcamps require github pages for their graduates with the old school mistaken assumption no one gets hired without one
Sure, but which source of data presents an 'more' accurate picture of a programming languages popularity?
The percentage and growth of:
a. Developers asking how to do {x} in programming language {y}?
b. The number of unique public repositories using programming language {y} on a site like Github, Bitbucket, etc?
It's a requirement for a lot of things now
It used to be that everything was based on bourne shell. Then everything was based on perl. Now everything is based on python. Hopefully something which doesn't make so much importance out of whitespace will be next.