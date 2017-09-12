Google Publicly Releases Internal Developer Documentation Style Guide (betanews.com) 10
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: The documentation aspect of any project is very important, as it can help people to both understand it and track changes. Unfortunately, many developers aren't very interested in documentation aspect, so it often gets neglected. Luckily, if you want to maintain proper documentation and stay organized, today, Google is releasing its internal developer documentation style guide. This can quite literally guide your documentation, giving you a great starting point and keeping things consistent.
Jed Hartman, Technical Writer, Google says, "For some years now, our technical writers at Google have used an internal-only editorial style guide for most of our developer documentation. In order to better support external contributors to our open source projects, such as Kubernetes, AMP, or Dart, and to allow for more consistency across developer documentation, we're now making that style guide public. If you contribute documentation to projects like those, you now have direct access to useful guidance about voice, tone, word choice, and other style considerations. It can be useful for general issues, like reminders to use second person, present tense, active voice, and the serial comma; it can also be great for checking very specific issues, like whether to write 'app' or 'application' when you want to be consistent with the Google Developers style." You can access Google's style guide here.
Good engineers write good documentation (Score:2)
The documentation aspect of any project is very important, as it can help people to both understand it and track changes. Unfortunately, many developers aren't very interested in documentation aspect, so it often gets neglected.
That's putting it mildly. For any kind of engineer documentation is crucial and when you are Doing It Right actually accounts for the majority of the job. An engineer's job is to figure out a plan to solve a problem AND then to generate documentation informing/instructing other people in the clearest possible way what to do to execute that plan. The documentation actually accounts for the majority of the work in most cases and is every bit as important as the solution because if you cannot communicate yo
Re: Good engineers write good documentation (Score:3)
If you're spending more time on documentation than on design or implementation, you're either doing safety-critical work, or you're doing it wrong. 95% of software should use design elements that are familiar to the users in a way that makes it easy to discover how to do what they want.
There will always be uncommon tasks or unusual users such that some documentation is necessary (and that needs to be clear and effective), but end-user documentation should never be that big a chunk of the development effort
Re: (Score:3)
I've heard a lot of programmers make the claim that good code should be self documenting and while there is truth to that, most of the time it's just an excuse to blow off the humdrum work of doing proper documentation fully.
This idea was the core of Knuth's Literate Programming model, where the code was embedded in the documentation and could be extracted and turned into something to feed into a compiler. The closest thing in widespread use is Doxygen, which is pretty poor in comparison to WEB, but a lot better than nothing.