Java EE Is Moving To the Eclipse Foundation

Oracle has chosen the Eclipse Foundation to be the new home of the Java Platform Enterprise Edition (Java EE), the company announced this week. Oracle made the decision in collaboration with IBM and Red Hat, the two other largest contributors to the platform. From a report: "The Eclipse Foundation has strong experience and involvement with Java EE and related technologies," wrote Oracle software evangelist David Delabassee in a blog post. This will help us transition Java EE rapidly, create community-friendly processes for evolving the platform, and leverage complementary projects such as MicroProfile. We look forward to this collaboration." Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, is optimistic about this move, which he said is exactly what the enterprise Java needs and what the community has been hoping for.
The article says that Oracle will continue to support its Weblogic server, but what about JBoss?
As far as I know JBoss is owned by Red Hat, so I wouldn't expect any news about it from Oracle. Since Java EE is a spec, not a code base, this move is good news for other implementations, as it means Java EE can continue without Oracle if needed.
As a former NetBean IDE user, I find this development disturbing.
This is just the Java EE spec moving to the Eclipse Foundation, not Java SE or the standard Java SE implementation. So while it may slightly increase Eclipse IDE adoption, the decision won't have undo impact on NetBeans, IntelliJ or other IDEs.
Having tried both (althought not for a long time), I always remember NetBeans being much more polished and never understood why Eclipse was so popular.
I guess it has been a long time. Eclipse has WAY more useful functionality than Netbeans.
It's probably subjective, but can you be more specific?
When I was in college 15 years ago, NetBeans was more polished and ran better on my Dell laptop. Eclipse today probably has more plugins than NetBeans to do something else beside Java. When I developed PHP modules for Joomla ten years ago, I used Eclipse with the PHP plugin. Today I use PyCharm for Python that is based on the IntelliJ IDEA IDE.
The version control plug in of Eclipse, especially abstracting away the conflicting wordings of the various SCC systems, is the best I have ever seen.
And don't forget: Eclipse has a vi/vim plug in, too.
The right direction being "Oracle washing their hands of it and having nothing more to do with it as they can't monetise it", so yes. This is definitely going in the right direction.
At least they didn't just kill it off and bury it, like some of the other things they took over.
Oracle's touch is like a death-knell to everything from Solaris to OpenOffice.
Why does a language need an "Enterprise Edition"? (Score:2)
C/C++ just has compilers and libraries. There's no special "enterprise" version of the compiler (well, not on linux/unix, MS VC++ might be a different story) so why does java have to have these artificial demarcations other than as marketing device?
Java is not just a language, it is also a platform (JVM, APIs, etc). The different editions are for the plaform not the language. So there is a platform for 'normal' usage (SE), a platform for long-running, network intensive applications (EE), and a platform for lightweight use (ME).
Java is not a compiler.
It is a huge set of specifications, a huge set of standard libraries, and a mountain of open source frameworks and platforms. And VMs
SE: standard edition, mainly for desktop apps, but the line to EE is blurry
EE: enter prise edition, defines standards for accessing DBs, do OR mapping (via annotations (*)), have annotation(*) based REST/SOAP services and build in tools to support development or out of the box deployment
In other words, if you want to run a C++ web service, you first
Naming is stupid, geared to large business acceptance. Microsoft has the same
.Net language, but with IDE differences instead of language differences. And they have a compact framework with a subset of language features like ME.
