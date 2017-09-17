IBM Open Sources Their Own JVM/JDK As Eclipse OpenJ9 (eclipse.org) 110
IBM has open sourced a "high performance, scalable virtual machine" with "a great pedigree... [it's] at the core of many IBM enterprise software products." Slashdot reader dxb1230 writes: IBM has open sourced their JDK/JVM implementation named J9 as OpenJ9. The community now has an alternative implementation of Java which has been well tested on enterprise workloads and hardware. This unlike, OpenJDK, has all the bells and whistles like jit.
Are you saying that OpenJDK doesn't have a JIT compiler? That seems untrue.
You beat me to asking this very question. OpenJDK most certainly does have JIT (both c1 and c2). I'm all for having an alternative JRE -- but OpenJDK has been great for running my production workloads for a while now.
Why Java? (Score:3, Interesting)
Not intended as a troll, but a sincere question of a C-veteran of soon 20 years: why do people use Java?
To block the only apology I've heard so far - "portability": way back when (10 years or so?) Java-applications were a major PITA to install, as they needed Java version X.Y.Z; every last digit significant. It seems that these days applications have fixed this by shipping the entire Java run-time in the installation package. So the applications are not portable even between the language implementations.
Why not to use Java? The GUI UX seems to be stuck in the 1990's, and language has (at least to me) something offputting in its syntax.
So why do you choose java for your next project?
Re:Why Java?
Most of the Java code out there isn't GUI code, and yes, high portability is one of the major reasons. And honestly, I have compiled code written 15 years ago that still runs on newer JVMs
Re: Why Java?
Easier? Probably, since you know c. For me, Java is definitely easier.
More portable? Doubtful. I work on an Enterprise app with millions of lines of code and the same Jar works fine with essentially no extra work on both the IBM JDK and Sun JDK on Windows, Linux, and HP-UX.
We encounter typically 1-2 issues a year that are OS or JDK dependent issues. This is
If you want to argue c is better than Java, argue on it's strengths... Performance, bare metal control, and platform support (a lot of very small embedded platforms don't have a Java runtime... or it's terrible). Java beats C hands down in portability.
Re: Why Java?
Largely my experience now. There are certainly a few incompatibility issues that creep up, after all Java is over 20 years old now, so that's quite a few iterations of both the language and the JVM. But when I consider the complexity of porting C code from, say, Linux to Windows, or in many cases from Linux to BSD or some other *nix flavor, the odd quirk I run up against when popping a JAR file on to a new platform, I'd say Java is as close as anything gets to true cross-platform portability. No one has put more effort into making obscuring the underlying architecture than the JVM teams, and I still get a thrill when I fire up a Java app I've written on Windows on my Linux test machine and it, well, just works. No recompiles, no wild makefiles and compiler redirectives.
C is an awesome language, and truly one of the great inventions of the computer age, but it is fundamentally a different tool than Java, with very different intentions. For me, Java means I'm not locked into any architecture, and not having to fight my way out of the box that the architecture represents. It's not for every task, but for the bulk of problems thrown at me, it does the job very well. Not perfectly, but very well.
Because coding in Perl is like having a root canal. Perl may run on more platforms than Java, but I hate programming in Perl. And Python brings nothing to the table that Java doesn't already have, so why should I bother?
Why do you ignore languages like Perl, Python, and even Tcl
Because Perl doesn't even consistently compile itself in different versions on the same platform, and writing anything interesting in it beyond a mere utility script would be like performing your own root canal. Python I've never actually seen used in the enterprise, hence 0 reason to use it. Maybe smaller projects use it, I don't know, nothing I'm paid for utilizes it. TCL, people still use it? Haven't seen any development in that in more than 15 years. Might as well ask about fortran or SQL. Oh, right, ne
Java beats C hands down in portability.
I think that well-written C code, such as, e.g., Lua, is really portable. It compiles everywhere, even into freestanding environments.
I don't know how someone could possibly come to that conclusion. The same jar file will run on a Mac, Windows, Linux, and even IBM mainframes running zOS.
At a very minimum, you'll need to recompile your C for each of those platforms.
Also, writing "well-written C code" is also a non-zero effort that every programmer on the team has to be aware of. To a large extent, Java gives you the equivalent for free.
And what "complexity" is that? You're not going to write device drivers in Java, that's for sure, but modern Java is pretty capable whether it's desktop apps or, where it's used more often, in enterprise solutions, which is why the big guys like IBM use it.
And what's wrong with abstracting the architecture. One of C's original intentions was portability, and a lot of that was done by porting over libc to as many platforms as possible so all the system calls of the operating system in question were, well, ab
is this an all or nothing kind of thing? Sure, if I wanted pure OOP, I'd look at Smalltalk. But what I'm looking for is a language built on OOP principals, even if not fully object oriented (ie. possesses non-object primitives), with a large set of libraries. Java and C++ are close enough to that that I can live with them not being pure object oriented languages.
I'm picking a tool set, not a religion.
So I do around 80% of my development in C for embedded systems. When doing user interfaces I do JavaScript AJAX-style web interfaces because I find it easy and people already have a browser. But every now and then I need to do a more "IT" type system that involves a database and server (but often talking to my embedded systems software). When I get tasked with something like this I choose Java servlets because there are some good tools in Java for doing this.
So yeah, Java GUI apps are dead. JavaScript web a
Java has very good backwards compatibility. We compile our app for Java 7 and run it with 7, 8 and 9. Very few bugs exist when we do a major upgrade... Typically 1-2. For minor versions within the same major release (updates as they're called in Java), we haven't seen a single backwards compatibility issue in probably 8 years.
Sounds like you're talking about very old versions of Java (version 4 and earlier), or GUI code, w
- Portable binaries across all major OSes and hardware platforms.
- Large standard library which implements nearly everything you need to write a networked application.
- Threading supported natively.
- Decent performance.
A lot of people thus use Java on server-side enterprise apps. The GUI for client apps is abysmal though and some of the APIs are a pointless waste of time. But you can just NOT use those APIs (like EJBs) even if your enterprise clients love them for whatever reason.
Re:Why Java?
My experience with Java portability is extremely good, during 15 years I guess i have less than 5 cases when I have to modify our own code for portability reasons. I mean binary compatibility, no recompilation is necessary. Upgrades were seamless too. However I know that others has worse experiences. Regarding C, I almost never have been able to compile C programs without issues in a new environment.
As a language, Java has the huge advantage of automatic garbage collection. That not only means that I do not have to destroy object at the end of functions, that is not really important. The big thing is that returning newly allocated objects to the caller is the natural way of doing things. This is an issue in C, because it must be agreed on who will destroy the returned object. Java also has a huge standard library, and - except web applications - there is an obvious candidate for everything.
Java has comprehensive runtime information about anything, so tools and frameworks can do almost anything runtime, including generating new code. And they do this nicely, they do not mess with the code unnecessary. There is a precise stack trace in each and every case. There is no pointer arithmetic, so there are no mysterious memory corruptions, ever.
Also, in contrast to the somewhat popular, moronic thinking, Java is very fast and very secure, it is compiled and recompiled several times dynamically runtime and there are no memory leaks. It usually requires more memory than a well-written C program, and its startup is slower, but that is rarely an issue on modern (i.e. not older than 10 years old) machine.
Overall I am much more productive with Java.
It's also an issue in c because such newly allocated objects are typically allocated on the heap, which is much slower than automatic storage allocation. Java uses the notion of short term storage, analogous to automatic storage in c and c++, when allocating objects (which are migrated to longer term storage a
Portability is a sorta of a half truth, and doesn't do JAVA justice.
It is portable INFRASTRUCTURE.
If you have a JVM you have all sorts of infrastructure available that goes way beyond the language. So for example in the definition you describe portability is limited to the language and compiler output of the binaries for different processors.
Java goes a couple of steps further, besides a binary its environment defines a consistent portable computer that includes not just portability, but security sandboxing
The question of "why this or that language" comes up often and my stock answer is as follows:
To me the specific language is irrelevant. The reason you use a given language is because a given framework, class library, or function library is written in it and that body of proven work is the best for whatever application you are pursuing.
The criteria of what is "best" can vary. However as a project manager I place a high weight on what my team (which may be only myself) is familiar with. So if your boys an
Re:
The bottom line is that it's picking the right tool for the right job.
MUMPS though still alive in Open Source fashion has been pretty much taken over by Intersystems and re-branded/extended called "Cache" and the language "Cache Objectscript". At it's core it's still an awesome language for manipulating persistent sparse arrays and includes easy methods of exposing pretty much any data hierarchically as well as SQL projections, and has the ability to talk to Java,
.NET, C, C# and just about everything else.
Java is one of a small handful of languages with good performance and up to date built-in libraries.
I think that when it comes to built-in libraries, Go has been very decent recently. At least a cursory view of its basic library APIs seemed quite saner than Java's to me. Things with one purpose in one place etc.
If you're still developing in C then you are working at a much lower layer than most developers and so I can see why you would not understand why most of the world has moved to other languages.
To avoid high-performance possibilities of such approaches as DataDraw?
Java is an excellent choice for application servers
Yeah, excellent for criminals to breach servers running web applications written with Apache Struts.
Well, Java's a lot better than C at handling multi-processing. And it's easier to handle most use-cases of unicode strings. It's got a few other minor advantages.
I, personally, don't like it, but I haven't yet found a language that meets all my requirements. D (dmd) comes quite close, and I'm currently investigating Go. (One of my main problems with D is program documentation...not theirs, but mine. The autogenerated documentation is too ugly.)
And it shows. Equifax is a prime example of the security of Java.
Re:
There have been plenty of insecure frameworks built in all the major languages, and thus far has anyone proven that Struts was the source of the hack?
and thus far has anyone proven that Struts was the source of the hack?
Yes, Equifax has.
Questions Regarding Apache Struts
The attack vector used in this incident occurred through a vulnerability in Apache Struts (CVE-2017-5638), an open-source application framework that supports the Equifax online dispute portal web application.
Based on the company’s investigation, Equifax believes the unauthorized accesses to certain files containing personal information occurred from May 13 through July 30, 2017.
The particular vulnerability in Apache Struts was identified and disclosed by U.S. CERT in early March 2017.
Equifax’s Security organization was aware of this vulnerability at that time, and took efforts to identify and to patch any vulnerable systems in the company’s IT infrastructure.
While Equifax fully understands the intense focus on patching efforts, the company’s review of the facts is still ongoing. The company will release additional information when available.
https://www.equifaxsecurity201... [equifaxsecurity2017.com]
Hilarious goalpost shifting.
Security exploit is found in C software - "That's because C is insecure by design!"
Security exploit is found Java software despite numerous people touting how "secure" Java is - "Well, you know, insecure software can be written in any language!"
As a C/C++ veteran of > 20 years, one angle is Android.
That Java mantra got carried into Google at the time and it's locked in now.
Benefits, portably recompiling (not Java) byte code on demand for 32-bit or 64-bit architectures with improved simd optimizations.
Backwards compatibility is kept at the in the runtime-compiler, API level instead of depending on the CPU for legacy compatibility (see Intel).
This predates
.NET and only slightly suffers from progressing through the language tweaks from Java 6 thr
Java is excellent for some scenarios such as the development of server-side applications, webservices and so on. For stuff such as desktop GUI development, C/C++/.NET etc may be better options.
Apart from that, Jave has the following advantages:
Excellent portability
Automatic garbage collection
Huge collection of excellent libraries accessible via well-organized central repositories via build tools such as maven, gradle and so on
Dependency management is lot easier if you use build tools such as maven/gradle et
Java is excellent for some scenarios such as the development of server-side applications, webservices and so on.
You're joking, right [arstechnica.com]?
Because object oriented languages FORCE a measure of readability and organization and preliminary design on the developer, which improves maintainability. It's not just Java, but also C# (the interpreted object oriented languages) as well as C++ (which executes cpu-native code).
With C, a developer can just start hacking away. "I need a function to do this, lemme write it." Put it in some file, update the makefile, done. Object-oriented languages add the "class" data structure, which is just a (required) wa
It's not a JDK
The summary is wrong in several counts.
It's not a JDK but simply a JVM. A JDK would comprise at least a JVM, a java compiler and the needed class libraries. As the linked FAQ in the first entry says:
"Is Eclipse OpenJ9 a replacement for OpenJDK?
No. Eclipse OpenJ9 is a Java virtual machine (JVM), the engine that runs Java applications, whereas OpenJDK is a complete development kit that contains other components, like the Java class libraries, as well as a JVM. By default, OpenJDK builds with a JVM called Hotspot."
The "unlike OpenJDK also has all the bells and whistles like jit" is also wrong.
Hotspot almost 20 years ago replaced the JVM of that age which was a JIT compiling virtual machine, as was standard quite some time before. Hotspot however has JIT too but also does adaptive optimization on the fly which was the new cool thing back then. As wikipedia says:
" It features improved performance via methods such as just-in-time compilation and adaptive optimization." What it does and why it is called Hotspot is, it constantly checks what parts of the code are used the most often and it then optimizes those parts over time further if possible.
However it always uses JIT compilation like almost every other VM software does. Maybe IBM has some secret sauce JIT that Hotspot lacks, but the summary doesn't tell which or gives any other indication why IBM JIT is better than old Sun JIT
I think IBM used to be a contributor to Apache Harmony? So they basically should have given away all the class libraries they used to have. AFAIK IBM switched to the OpenJDK class libraries after that was open sourced.
IIRC avian has its own class library or it can use OpenJDK or the Android class library.
F U /. for such a crap summary (Score:2)
Is Eclipse OpenJ9 a replacement for OpenJDK?
No. Eclipse OpenJ9 is a Java virtual machine (JVM), the engine that runs Java applications, whereas OpenJDK is a complete development kit that contains other components, like the Java class libraries, as well as a JVM. By default, OpenJDK builds with a JVM called Hotspot. Put simply, OpenJ9 is an alternative JVM that you can include as part of an OpenJDK binary.
Is Eclipse OpenJ9 the same as Hotspot?
Hotspot and Eclipse OpenJ9 are both Java virtual machines that can