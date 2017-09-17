IBM Open Sources Their Own JVM/JDK As Eclipse OpenJ9 (eclipse.org) 10
IBM has open sourced a "high performance, scalable virtual machine" with "a great pedigree... [it's] at the core of many IBM enterprise software products." Slashdot reader dxb1230 writes: IBM has open sourced their JDK/JVM implementation named J9 as OpenJ9. The community now has an alternative implementation of Java which has been well tested on enterprise workloads and hardware. This unlike, OpenJDK, has all the bells and whistles like jit.
Are you saying that OpenJDK doesn't have a JIT compiler? That seems untrue.
You beat me to asking this very question. OpenJDK most certainly does have JIT (both c1 and c2). I'm all for having an alternative JRE -- but OpenJDK has been great for running my production workloads for a while now.
Not intended as a troll, but a sincere question of a C-veteran of soon 20 years: why do people use Java?
To block the only apology I've heard so far - "portability": way back when (10 years or so?) Java-applications were a major PITA to install, as they needed Java version X.Y.Z; every last digit significant. It seems that these days applications have fixed this by shipping the entire Java run-time in the installation package. So the applications are not portable even between the language implementations.
Most of the Java code out there isn't GUI code, and yes, high portability is one of the major reasons. And honestly, I have compiled code written 15 years ago that still runs on newer JVMs
Because they don't understand lower languages like C or someone told them that Object Oriented programming is a good paradigm.
Java is indeed a PITA but it abstracts away the complicated stuff and by the time you've come to the conclusion that Java is the wrong choice for pretty much every project beyond a certain complexity, you're in too deep to make the switch.
The summary is wrong in several counts.
It's not a JDK but simply a JVM. A JDK would comprise at least a JVM, a java compiler and the needed class libraries. As the linked FAQ in the first entry says:
"Is Eclipse OpenJ9 a replacement for OpenJDK?
No. Eclipse OpenJ9 is a Java virtual machine (JVM), the engine that runs Java applications, whereas OpenJDK is a complete development kit that contains other components, like the Java class libraries, as well as a JVM. By default, OpenJDK builds with a JVM called Hots
IIRC avian has its own class library or it can use OpenJDK or the Android class library.