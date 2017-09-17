IBM Open Sources Their Own JVM/JDK As Eclipse OpenJ9 (eclipse.org) 13
IBM has open sourced a "high performance, scalable virtual machine" with "a great pedigree... [it's] at the core of many IBM enterprise software products." Slashdot reader dxb1230 writes: IBM has open sourced their JDK/JVM implementation named J9 as OpenJ9. The community now has an alternative implementation of Java which has been well tested on enterprise workloads and hardware. This unlike, OpenJDK, has all the bells and whistles like jit.
Are you saying that OpenJDK doesn't have a JIT compiler? That seems untrue.
You beat me to asking this very question. OpenJDK most certainly does have JIT (both c1 and c2). I'm all for having an alternative JRE -- but OpenJDK has been great for running my production workloads for a while now.
Not intended as a troll, but a sincere question of a C-veteran of soon 20 years: why do people use Java?
To block the only apology I've heard so far - "portability": way back when (10 years or so?) Java-applications were a major PITA to install, as they needed Java version X.Y.Z; every last digit significant. It seems that these days applications have fixed this by shipping the entire Java run-time in the installation package. So the applications are not portable even between the language implementations.
Most of the Java code out there isn't GUI code, and yes, high portability is one of the major reasons. And honestly, I have compiled code written 15 years ago that still runs on newer JVMs
The summary is wrong in several counts.
It's not a JDK but simply a JVM. A JDK would comprise at least a JVM, a java compiler and the needed class libraries. As the linked FAQ in the first entry says:
"Is Eclipse OpenJ9 a replacement for OpenJDK?
No. Eclipse OpenJ9 is a Java virtual machine (JVM), the engine that runs Java applications, whereas OpenJDK is a complete development kit that contains other components, like the Java class libraries, as well as a JVM. By default, OpenJDK builds with a JVM called Hotspot."
The "unlike OpenJDK also has all the bells and whistles like jit" is also wrong.
Hotspot almost 20 years ago replaced the JVM of that age which was a JIT compiling virtual machine, as was standard quite some time before. Hotspot however has JIT too but also does adaptive optimization on the fly which was the new cool thing back then. As wikipedia says:
" It features improved performance via methods such as just-in-time compilation and adaptive optimization." What it does and why it is called Hotspot is, it constantly checks what parts of the code are used the most often and it then optimizes those parts over time further if possible.
However it always uses JIT compilation like almost every other VM software does. Maybe IBM has some secret sauce JIT that Hotspot lacks, but the summary doesn't tell which or gives any other indication why IBM JIT is better than old Sun JIT
The IDE where the startup time is measured in geological time.
I've seen glaciers move several feet while Eclipse started up.
IIRC avian has its own class library or it can use OpenJDK or the Android class library.