IBM Open Sources Their Own JVM/JDK As Eclipse OpenJ9 (eclipse.org) 5
IBM has open sourced a "high performance, scalable virtual machine" with "a great pedigree... [it's] at the core of many IBM enterprise software products." Slashdot reader dxb1230 writes: IBM has open sourced their JDK/JVM implementation named J9 as OpenJ9. The community now has an alternative implementation of Java which has been well tested on enterprise workloads and hardware. This unlike, OpenJDK, has all the bells and whistles like jit.
OpenJDK no JIT? (Score:1)
Are you saying that OpenJDK doesn't have a JIT compiler? That seems untrue.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the Java code out there isn't GUI code, and yes, high portability is one of the major reasons. And honestly, I have compiled code written 15 years ago that still runs on newer JVMs
It's not a JDK (Score:1)
The summary is wrong in several counts.
It's not a JDK but simply a JVM. A JDK would comprise at least a JVM, a java compiler and the needed class libraries. As the linked FAQ in the first entry says:
"Is Eclipse OpenJ9 a replacement for OpenJDK?
No. Eclipse OpenJ9 is a Java virtual machine (JVM), the engine that runs Java applications, whereas OpenJDK is a complete development kit that contains other components, like the Java class libraries, as well as a JVM. By default, OpenJDK builds with a JVM called Hots