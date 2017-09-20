Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds (theregister.co.uk) 185
According to a new survey, coders with a bachelor's degree in computer science only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year than those who don't have one. The survey of 4,700 developers in the UK was conducted by Stack Overflow, a community site frequented by developers for answers to technical questions. The Register reports the findings: This is despite the average degree now costing 9,000 BP a year in tuition fees alone. Average student debt is now more than 50,000 BP, according the Institute of Fiscal Studies. The research found that the median salary of those who did not have higher education was 35,000 BP per year, while those who gained a bachelor's degree earned 38,000 BP and postgraduates took home 42,000 BP. It found that 48 per cent of developers with less than four years of professional experience currently hold a Computer Science-related undergraduate degree, while 49 per cent had completed an online course instead. The research also found that JavaScript developers were most in demand, with almost 27 per cent of jobs advertised on Stack Overflow now requiring this skill, followed by Java (22 per cent), Python (16 per cent), C# (15 per cent) and ReactJS (9 per cent).
It probably IS hard to explain to relatives who have engineering degrees why you're called an "engineer" when you're not an engineer.
PE is a bought title. Your peers and co-workers suffer your input because you're the paid-for scapegoat.
Yes, it is. Most places require a degree and professional certification of some kind before you can call yourself an engineer. North Korea may be an exception.
Wrong.
https://www.nspe.org/resources... [nspe.org]
You don't need to become a PE in the US. In fact, it is highly unusual unless you are signing off on certain documents. I took the exam straight out of school, but in my company of hundreds of engineers only one is a PE - and he works for facilities! So I don't have my PE because there is a apprenticeship requirement that I can't meet. (Technically there is a way around that requirement, but it's simply not worth the effort.)
Unless you drive a train you are not an engineer if you do not have an engineering degree. Get over it.
- Serenus of Antinouplis
Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
You can learn coding in a couple of days. Computer science is something different.
True, but these days people have largely forgotten the actual purpose of university and treat it more like a factory for churning out wage slaves. You really shouldn't need a tertiary degree for a lot of jobs. Hell for some jobs you'd be better prepared if you left half way through secondary school and did an apprenticeship. But I guess when jobs are scarce and people look down on the "uneducated" then it makes sense that people are spending longer and longer in school and not getting proportional benefi
CS : Software Engineering : Coders
:: Physics : Mechanical Engineering : Engineering Technologists.
Having more head chefs in the kitchen doesn't get the food out faster.
Coders, not exactly - architects, yes... (Score:1)
Computer Science degrees aren't supposed to lead to jobs as "coders".
The thing is, for most people they still do - but what it should help with is getting to some kind of architecture position a bit faster. I don't think most people would want architects that had not done substantial coding though, right? I believe the term we had for that at one place I worked was "Architecture Astronaut" because the were so far out of touch with how real projects worked...
I do wonder if the huge cost of college these da
Number of senior programmer analysts required at my last place-- 300.
Number of architects required-- 3 (it was briefly 5-- for maybe 6 months one time).
Long term matters. Do you want that stupid entry level job for the next 40 years? I suspect most people want to be promoted, lead teams, and especially be able to design stuff and work on new projects. That is much more likely to happen with a degree; CS or EE degree helps a lot, but any degree will help there. The field is already chock full of people who can just barely code, and have no clue whatsoever why their algorithm takes days to run even though they're using all the latest fashions in coding.
That's like saying someone with a degree in mechanical engineering aren't getting a good return on their investment in the degree when they get a job doing oil changes.
More like getting a job as a technical draftsman or a CNC milling machine operator, but the intent of your analogy is good.
You can learn coding in a couple of days.
No, you absolutely can not. It takes decades to become a competent programmer. You might be able to learn a handful of core abstractions within a couple of days, you can only learn how to make scalable real-world systems on a budget/time-constraint with arbitrary levels of complexity of decades of trial and error. CS degree holders actually tend to be fairly shit at that because they have the complex side with none of the underlying understanding of why you do or do not do particular things in a given si
You can learn to write sentences in a couple of days. Writing a book is something else.
There are a lot of people with programming jobs who are highly overpaid, they can only write sentences but not a book.
Bachelor's degrees in computer science are absolutely supposed to lead to jobs as coders. But not as "code monkeys".
Masters and Doctorates lead to jobs as actual Computer Scientists.
A 4 year degree teaches you theory, teaches you to think rigorously (mostly the math), makes you well rounded (english, government, history), gives you good written and verbal communication skills (english classes), and gives you a good base in math- which you may never use (in which case it will rot), gives you better design
I have designed and developed software and have had many different titles.
Programmer, engineer, analyst, systems analyst, software engineer, etc
....
And all of them had the exact same duties: take specs, design an algorithm when needed, and implement it in a programming language.
Some companies gave the title 'engineer' because that was how the pay grades worked.
Titles are also used to boost people's egos while the company gets away with paying shit. "It's not in the budget for a cost of living increase, bu
And all of them had the exact same duties: take specs, design an algorithm when needed, and implement it in a programming language.
Some companies gave the title 'engineer' because that was how the pay grades worked.
My job title changed to "engineer" when my duties started to include things like:
- Going through contracts and turning them into milestones.
- Timeline and budget estimation, and tracking projects relative to the estimate.
- Managing a team and mentoring other people.
- Appraisal of and response to issues raised by professional ethics, safety, privacy, environmental impact, and other legal requirements and the public interest.
You know, actual engineering.
That all sounds like management rather than engineering...
The key word here is "include". I still mostly write software, but now they make me understand everything from instruction timings to community outreach.
True. I started saying engineer about myself periodically once I was a member of the engineering departments, and I get "must attend" invites to hardware design reviews. I'm not really an engineer, not having the proper certificate. However, I asked around, and apparently most hardware and RF engineers don't have such certificates, it's only necessary when a name is needed on some official documents.
Did they give you an additional title when you learned all the meaningless jargon?
Making things on time and on budget isn't meaningless,but it's surprisingly hard when you're doing actual research for a living.
I was just kidding, man. No offense meant.
Certain buzzwords, like "milestones" and "mentoring" just bring me back to the bad old days when I had to work for a living. Those words are as good as any others, I guess, and I'm sure you're really good at what you do. I'll bet you have a high level of core competency and are able to adapt to shifting paradigms, thereby meeting strategic aims by standardizing infrastructure and facilitating supply-based consolidation while developing robust and scalable platfor
I'm sure you're really good at what you do.
I'm not so sure, but thanks for the kind words anyway.
Engineering is the professional art of applying science to the optimum conversion of the resources of nature to the us
The question of whether or not software engineering is really engineering is an interesting question. It's certainly applying science, you're certainly using (and, at its best, accounting for) natural resources, and you're really building things that could really hurt people.
My degree is in actual software engineering from an engineering college.
Not only were the courses tougher than the CS program (with more math, more science), the focus on software is slightly different and more towards creating systems and solving problems using existing software rather than the actual solution. But that is the fantasy they sell. In reality you end up sitting in a chair writing the implementation eight hours a day (most of the time) out of school, even if you've been trained otherwise.
It do
I don't even work for a private company. Nice try though.
I'd think that very few software engineering graduates are coders.
Software engineering teaches a very broad base of various coding styles, computer science, and tops it off with a lot of software design methodology.
A software engineer is training to be an architect, not a builder. An automotive engineer (design), not a machinist.
Degree (Score:1)
I'll take a Biology, Physics, double-E, etc major who taught him/her self to code over a CS major any day of the week.
Demonstrate that you are smart. Then demonstrate the ability to learn and adapt.
Why? You listed them in increasing order of incompetence. The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.
No this is not the case. Most people write shitty code, because they are lazy, fall victim to not invented here etc. However, natural scientists are not trained in modularization and abstraction. They usually are taught analysis and less discrete math. In EE things are a little different, but they still have limited knowledge of programming pattern and modularization beyond their duplication of structures.
The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.
Anecdotally, many years ago, when I was in college, two friends of mine -- an EE major and a Math/CompSci major like me -- convinced me to join them in taking an upper-division, suitable for graduate work EE course titled 'Microprocessors'. It was essentially assembly-language programming at the hardware level -- controlling SIO and PIO chips, for example. At the first exam, half the class couldn't read a microprocessor timing diagram to answer the question 'If an address is put on the address bus for a rea
Oh, yes. Mathematicians are the worst. Sure, their code will usually do what it should, but it will be bad in any other respect. Quite often you cannot even read it and forget about trying to modify it. That makes it unusable for anything besides run-once-then-throw-away projects.
There are exceptions though. I personally know one mathematician that can code really well. His problem was that his last employer did not allow him to code (a large insurance), because they made extremely bad experiences with math
That's because they're taught MatLab is the end all of everything you'll ever need. It's the closest thing to programming that they know and MatLab has just enough functionality to hobble along as a general purpose language (it might be turing complete?).
No the issue is that they do not know what architecture is and they have limited skills in modularization. Yes EE people are better than natural scientists, but still they did not get the complete set of pattern and processes necessary to be good in that particular department.
^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.
^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.
I've had to maintain code written by physical scientists and I can attest to the fact that they write code using empirical testing and not thinking about what they are doing.
For example, one math guy wrote a bunch of code in Pascal that I had to translate to FORTRAN. After doing that, I noticed that he wasn't initializing any of his arrays, and that starting with all-zero entries resulted in all-zero answers. Well, he said, he didn't initialize them to anything because the random values they started with
Probably because it was some complex mathematics/statistics/image processing algorithm that had to be converted.
Enjoy dealing with highly coupled unmaintainable spaghetti code.
Sincerely,
CS Major who makes a good living refactoring the garbage put out by self-taught coders.
First of all being an X major is not the same as completing a degree in X.
Secondly completing a degree in X at some shitty for-profit scam school is not the same as completing a degree in X at a reputable university.
Thirdly, what do you think computer science is? I'll give you a hint, it's not coding for the same reason electrical engineering isn't soldering.
They all write horrible code which does its job but become incomprehensible after month (including the author).
Good luck with that if your code needs to be maintained, be secure or needs to have good performance. Sure, a lot of CS grads are not engineers and do not understand engineering. But to find really good coders, they need to be both engineers (which is a state of mind) and CS grads. The non-CS grads stay limited in what they can do. The non-engineer CS grads can do, but the engineering may be really bad.
Hence you need CS grads for anything more advanced, but you need to select pretty carefully which CS grads
Pretty much. What an employer wants to know is if you are skilled enough for the position. A degree provides assurance of at least a minimum level of skill, but demonstrating the required skill through through experience is just as good (or better, if the candidate is a recent grad. They always need additional training.) That's why most jobs ask for a minimum degree "or equivalent experience".
Generally speaking, if you have serious experience then a degree is of minimal or no value. If you have a medium lev
A degree provides an assurance of a *very low* skill level. Some people are very highly skilled at getting degrees they definitely don't deserve.
That said, the degree is not worth very much. Ideally the knowledge gained on the road to getting that degree is very valuable. Many people don't actually retain (or never acquired) this knowledge, and therefore are not getting a good return on investment.
A degree is supposed to guarantee an at least halfway decent skill level and a versatile foundation to build additional skills on. If a degree doesn't do this, then it's clearly not worth even the paper it's printed on.
Instead of "very low", perhaps "very broad" is a more appropriate guarantee from a school. Companies on the other hand often want a very specific set of skills for the job they want. Too specific to make sense to teach in a school, without making, say, 1000 students with skills specific to 100 jobs.
Of course many companies want to hire people who already have the skills these days, rather than training people up. This despite the fact that few to no colleges can give a student years of experience with ARINC 429, MIL 1553, military GPS or TACAN radios to name a few possible things I've seen companies looking for experience on.
Stupid study (Score:2, Funny)
who gets paid in pounds lol
who gets paid in pounds lol
I was going to say Civil Engineers, or maybe Tori Black...
who gets paid in pounds lol
More like who only gets paid 5 figures in pounds, euros, or US/OZ/NZ dollars? The results talk about 35k vs 38k when the starting base salary for a new grad in Silicon Valley is at least 6 figures. Apparently location is roughly an order of magnitude more important than this survey's concern about a degree.
CS degrees in job market aren't about pay scale (Score:2)
CS degrees in the job market aren't about the pay scale.
They're about getting past the bureaucrats in the HR departments. So they're about being hired at all.
You can make as much (or even more) if you're a substantial programming talent even without a degree. But that does you no good if you have no job and make nothing.
Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability. The schools were teaching a lot of stuff that wasn't really useful on a job (for instance:
Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability.
A CS degree helped employability for _military_ work in that period. The money for leading edge research involved military work, such as guidance systems and cryptography.
Re: (Score:2)
Pounds? (Score:2, Funny)
only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year
Can someone convert this to something I understand, like Dogecoins per fortnight?
I think with the current Brexit exchange rate this equates to a large bag of candy. Higher skilled employees require more sugar for cognition and literally gain pounds.
Current exchange rate 1 UKP = 1.35 USD
...
£ or GBP are far more commonplace than BP or UKP - I'd never heard of BP or UKP in the context of British currency until today.
Faulty comparison (Score:2)
Comparing the salary of a coder with a degree, to the salary of a coder without a degree, is apples to oranges. You want to compare the salary of an unemployed person to a coder without a degree. Most people go to school to learn the skill. A degree is nothing more than one type of proof-of-skill. Not every industry needs proof-of-skill to be hired.
It was worth it (Score:5, Insightful)
I often hear that "I'd rather have a self-taught English major, because they show dedication and adaptability", and I respect that, but I this attitude also sort of dismisses the fact that CS students can be just as dedicated and adaptable, and also have a large amount of relevant knowledge on the subject. I have worked with people with and without degrees in the relevant field, and those with seem to lean on me far less than those without. Just my personal experience.
I wouldn't say that I'd be lost without my CS degree, but I doubt very much I'd be able to get where I am today as quickly as I did, without it. Plus, I really did love my classes, so even if it isn't a "positive return on investment" (which I still kind of doubt is really the case), I do not at all regret earning the degree.
I've got karma to burn (Score:2)
If I may disagree? A CS degree may be a poor return on investment, but it generally _has_ a measurable and positive return on investment.
So do liberal arts degrees (Score:2)
Yes, the degree is highly helpful. It's just that today there is a very strong anti-elite element out there that is actively encouraging people to skip all education. I really don't know what the motivation is.
Re: (Score:3)
I noticed the same thing. In the CS area, I think the mechanism is pretty clear though, all those no/wrong-degree coders are trying to make sure they are not seen as inferior (which they are, often grossly so, with a tiny number of exceptions). I run into this all the time with personnel of customers.
The really problematic thing is that you usually only understand the worth of a degree several years after you have gotten it. That allows the anti-degree people to claim that those with degree are just lying a
The degree gave me an overview of hardware, machine language, and low-level algorithms that I probably otherwise would ignore if I jumped directly into "corporate" programming languages and tools. It can give one a better understanding and appreciation for performance and edge cases, like why floating-point numbers can mangle monetary values under some circumstances.
And a well-rounded education makes one a better wri
I teach on the side, and my current Software Security course is about half students that actually work 50-60% as....coders. Why are they going for a CS degree while already having a reasonable job? Most answer that they found they have trouble understanding the theory behind the stuff they work on and that this decreases the quality of their work and limits their future options.
Please use the pound sign. (Score:1)
Please use the £ pound sign, or use the exchange abbreviation GBP.
the problem is, the Great British Pound has devalued so much, it's no longer great
:(
In other news ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Telescope Builders are often only mediocre Astronomers.
Big surprise!
Math (Score:2)
Well, I have a computer science degree, AND a math minor. I detect a math problem here.
Average salary with degree: 38,000
Average salary without degree: 35,000
Difference: 3,000
Cost of a degree (according to the article): 50,000
Divide 50,000 by 3,000, and you get 16.67.
So in 17 years, a degree DOES pay for itself, even if one accepts all the numbers as fact.
they pay back 9% of everything they earn over 21k. all remaining debt is cancelled after 30 years. So ignoring wage inflation and government rule changes, they'll only pay back 45,900 and inflation will take a bite out of the real value of that.
In other words, they'll earn 3k extra and their degree financing will cost them 1530 so they are 1470 up on the deal every year.
Now if you assume they could have been earning 35000 per year instead of attending university then that opportunity cost starts them $105k
Not making less due to paying back the loan(s). (Score:2)
We can do better than that. Any recent UK graduate who took out the loans for going to Uni will be paying it back directly from their wages. You can use a site like https://listentotaxman.com/uk-... [listentotaxman.com] to work out what this means for their income.
If I put in 35k without any student loan it comes out to 27,081.48 per year (2,256.79 pcm), after all deductions. For 38k with the 'Plan 1' (higher %age paid back per month) student loan repayments it comes out to 27,301.23 per year (2,275.10 pcm). Note that the a
Get rid of the guest workers. (Score:1)
Hmmm.... (Score:1)
when coders don't have a broad understanding (Score:3)
A degree guarantees a broad understanding of computing related issues. Of course some people without a degree may have this, but these are a few of the things I have seen:
A business rule that had been modified a number of times by requests from the business; "do X when Y", "do X when Z but not A", "Assume A is false when not Y", and so on for many years. The result was a huge condition with brackets that could not easily be understood. Writing it as a boolean expression and simplifying it revealed that several of the variables in the conditions were not relevant (it did the same thing when they were true or false), much of the complexity was because some test was being applied in multiple conditions and the whole lot simplified down to a short clear expression.
A coder had produced a phenomenal amount of code, counted by lines. In peer review it turned out he didn't understand how to call library classes, and copied the library code into every module which used it
A coder defined a macro defining the boolean "or" "|" as "and"! It turned out that he was totally confused by an expression opening a file as F_READ | F_WRITE, and thought that the compiler writers and everyone else in history had got "or" and "and" the wrong way round.
A definition which was obviously a finite state machine written as spaghetti code, where all that was needed was a table of state, event, action, new-state
This is a legend in our company. An Array copy function defined, despite one being available as
# This function only works on arrays up to size of three elements
A[0] = B[0]
if (B.size > 1)
A[1] = B[1]
if (B.size > 2)
A[2] = B[2]
if (B.size > 3)
A[3] = B[3]
And yes, the language had loops and a built-in array copy function.
Yes, I have seen numerous similar things from non-degree coders as well.
Yep, good computer scientists need very broad understanding of software development. Unfortunately many companies prefer a very specific understanding optimized to the current job and dropped as soon as the job is complete for someone else with a very specific understanding of the next job.
Not having that degree basically assures really bad coding, in more hidden form for the smarter non-degree coders. The converse is not true, i.e. a degree does not assure good code.
H-1B outsources education and reduces real growth (Score:1)
Currencies (Score:2)
BP my arse.
"pounds sterling", "GBP" (that's the ISO code) or just plain old "pounds" are all acceptable.
You could use the symbol (the one that looks like a curly L, not the one like a sharp sign), but slashdot would probably convert it to [(*Ä*)] or something.
Chunter chunter comprehensives chunter chunter Wilson.
On the minus side (Score:4, Insightful)
Once, management finally realizes to that coders without a degree are in most cases actually far more expensive due to lack of skill and limits in what they can do, those without that degree will find themselves unemployed pretty fast and pretty permanently. The funny thing is that the coders without degree do not realize what they miss. Sure, as long as it is simple business logic, almost anybody could do it. But as soon as it gets more complicated, I have yet to find a coder without CS degree that actually gets it and that is really expensive in the long run.
What subjects define CS? (Score:1)
I don't know there are a lot of assumptions about what is CS degree, its probably different now. Eg: version control software, mobile phones+software development were not in the course.
This was my CS degree in a nutshell from early 2000's. The Software engineers did 80% the same subjects.
There were plenty of electives: eg: i could add subjects for math, ethics, or neural networks, video games, social-science, electrical engineering, operating system design and probably few more.
1st year undergrad:
*Some sor
Consider: what's the big O efficiency of a particular algorithm?
When I do interviews, I have a couple of "sanity check" problems that I use to try to weed out the candidates who may be great at crafting code, but not great at designing software. A big-O problem is one of these.
How are a CS major and understanding big O efficiency related? A smart person will quickly grasp this concept. End of story.
If you NEED a CS major to get such a simple concept, I really don't want you writing code.
How are a CS major and understanding big O efficiency related? A smart person will quickly grasp this concept. End of story. If you NEED a CS major to get such a simple concept, I really don't want you writing code.
You might think so, but in my experience this is simply not true. I've met many many many people who write code that purport to understand these topics (who can answer simple interview questions about this as well) but then write code that clearly indicates that they don't. CS majors with experience is the best filter I've found for understanding this topic and even that's a bit weak depending on the school. My hypothesis is that there is a certain number of iterations you need to do before you understan
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Blame Open Source. (Score:2)
The problem is the permissive licenses. I've made that mistake myself in the past.
Now any Free Software I write is released under the Affero license (AGPL). Akaik that license is the most viral and the least prone to capitalist exploitation.
Coders exist on many different levels. Depending on the work, a highly qualified engineer may well be coding his own software.