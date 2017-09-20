Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds

Posted by BeauHD from the higher-education dept.
According to a new survey, coders with a bachelor's degree in computer science only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year than those who don't have one. The survey of 4,700 developers in the UK was conducted by Stack Overflow, a community site frequented by developers for answers to technical questions. The Register reports the findings: This is despite the average degree now costing 9,000 BP a year in tuition fees alone. Average student debt is now more than 50,000 BP, according the Institute of Fiscal Studies. The research found that the median salary of those who did not have higher education was 35,000 BP per year, while those who gained a bachelor's degree earned 38,000 BP and postgraduates took home 42,000 BP. It found that 48 per cent of developers with less than four years of professional experience currently hold a Computer Science-related undergraduate degree, while 49 per cent had completed an online course instead. The research also found that JavaScript developers were most in demand, with almost 27 per cent of jobs advertised on Stack Overflow now requiring this skill, followed by Java (22 per cent), Python (16 per cent), C# (15 per cent) and ReactJS (9 per cent).

  • Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @08:49PM (#55235531)
    Computer Science degrees aren't supposed to lead to jobs as "coders". That's like saying someone with a degree in mechanical engineering aren't getting a good return on their investment in the degree when they get a job doing oil changes.

    You can learn coding in a couple of days. Computer science is something different.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      True, but these days people have largely forgotten the actual purpose of university and treat it more like a factory for churning out wage slaves. You really shouldn't need a tertiary degree for a lot of jobs. Hell for some jobs you'd be better prepared if you left half way through secondary school and did an apprenticeship. But I guess when jobs are scarce and people look down on the "uneducated" then it makes sense that people are spending longer and longer in school and not getting proportional benefi

    • CS : Software Engineering : Coders :: Physics : Mechanical Engineering : Engineering Technologists.

      Having more head chefs in the kitchen doesn't get the food out faster.

    • Computer Science degrees aren't supposed to lead to jobs as "coders".

      The thing is, for most people they still do - but what it should help with is getting to some kind of architecture position a bit faster. I don't think most people would want architects that had not done substantial coding though, right? I believe the term we had for that at one place I worked was "Architecture Astronaut" because the were so far out of touch with how real projects worked...

      I do wonder if the huge cost of college these da

      • Number of senior programmer analysts required at my last place-- 300.
        Number of architects required-- 3 (it was briefly 5-- for maybe 6 months one time).

    • Long term matters. Do you want that stupid entry level job for the next 40 years? I suspect most people want to be promoted, lead teams, and especially be able to design stuff and work on new projects. That is much more likely to happen with a degree; CS or EE degree helps a lot, but any degree will help there. The field is already chock full of people who can just barely code, and have no clue whatsoever why their algorithm takes days to run even though they're using all the latest fashions in coding.

    • That's like saying someone with a degree in mechanical engineering aren't getting a good return on their investment in the degree when they get a job doing oil changes.

      More like getting a job as a technical draftsman or a CNC milling machine operator, but the intent of your analogy is good.

    • You can learn coding in a couple of days.

      No, you absolutely can not. It takes decades to become a competent programmer. You might be able to learn a handful of core abstractions within a couple of days, you can only learn how to make scalable real-world systems on a budget/time-constraint with arbitrary levels of complexity of decades of trial and error. CS degree holders actually tend to be fairly shit at that because they have the complex side with none of the underlying understanding of why you do or do not do particular things in a given si

    • You can learn to write sentences in a couple of days. Writing a book is something else.

      There are a lot of people with programming jobs who are highly overpaid, they can only write sentences but not a book.

    • Bachelor's degrees in computer science are absolutely supposed to lead to jobs as coders. But not as "code monkeys".

      Masters and Doctorates lead to jobs as actual Computer Scientists.

      A 4 year degree teaches you theory, teaches you to think rigorously (mostly the math), makes you well rounded (english, government, history), gives you good written and verbal communication skills (english classes), and gives you a good base in math- which you may never use (in which case it will rot), gives you better design

  • I'll take a Biology, Physics, double-E, etc major who taught him/her self to code over a CS major any day of the week.

    Demonstrate that you are smart. Then demonstrate the ability to learn and adapt.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by 0xdeadbeef ( 28836 )

      Why? You listed them in increasing order of incompetence. The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        Well CS people write shitty embedded and DSP code and, and EE write shitty all-other code.

        • No this is not the case. Most people write shitty code, because they are lazy, fall victim to not invented here etc. However, natural scientists are not trained in modularization and abstraction. They usually are taught analysis and less discrete math. In EE things are a little different, but they still have limited knowledge of programming pattern and modularization beyond their duplication of structures.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.

        Anecdotally, many years ago, when I was in college, two friends of mine -- an EE major and a Math/CompSci major like me -- convinced me to join them in taking an upper-division, suitable for graduate work EE course titled 'Microprocessors'. It was essentially assembly-language programming at the hardware level -- controlling SIO and PIO chips, for example. At the first exam, half the class couldn't read a microprocessor timing diagram to answer the question 'If an address is put on the address bus for a rea

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Oh, yes. Mathematicians are the worst. Sure, their code will usually do what it should, but it will be bad in any other respect. Quite often you cannot even read it and forget about trying to modify it. That makes it unusable for anything besides run-once-then-throw-away projects.

        There are exceptions though. I personally know one mathematician that can code really well. His problem was that his last employer did not allow him to code (a large insurance), because they made extremely bad experiences with math

      • So fucking true, bank i worked for hired a mathematician to help with creating some complex algorithms, and to be honest, we did need him for that. At first we let him implement them, but after a while we just told him to give us the algorithm and we would do the coding around it. Which worked well for a while, until he decided to go to a year long prayer thing in the US? Never did figure out how someone like that got stuck on religion?

    • ^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.

      • ^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.

        I've had to maintain code written by physical scientists and I can attest to the fact that they write code using empirical testing and not thinking about what they are doing.

        For example, one math guy wrote a bunch of code in Pascal that I had to translate to FORTRAN. After doing that, I noticed that he wasn't initializing any of his arrays, and that starting with all-zero entries resulted in all-zero answers. Well, he said, he didn't initialize them to anything because the random values they started with

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Enjoy dealing with highly coupled unmaintainable spaghetti code.

      Sincerely,

      CS Major who makes a good living refactoring the garbage put out by self-taught coders.

    • First of all being an X major is not the same as completing a degree in X.

      Secondly completing a degree in X at some shitty for-profit scam school is not the same as completing a degree in X at a reputable university.

      Thirdly, what do you think computer science is? I'll give you a hint, it's not coding for the same reason electrical engineering isn't soldering.

    • They all write horrible code which does its job but become incomprehensible after month (including the author).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Good luck with that if your code needs to be maintained, be secure or needs to have good performance. Sure, a lot of CS grads are not engineers and do not understand engineering. But to find really good coders, they need to be both engineers (which is a state of mind) and CS grads. The non-CS grads stay limited in what they can do. The non-engineer CS grads can do, but the engineering may be really bad.

      Hence you need CS grads for anything more advanced, but you need to select pretty carefully which CS grads

  • Stupid study (Score:2, Funny)

    by kamapuaa ( 555446 )

    who gets paid in pounds lol

    • who gets paid in pounds lol

      I was going to say Civil Engineers, or maybe Tori Black...

    • who gets paid in pounds lol

      More like who only gets paid 5 figures in pounds, euros, or US/OZ/NZ dollars? The results talk about 35k vs 38k when the starting base salary for a new grad in Silicon Valley is at least 6 figures. Apparently location is roughly an order of magnitude more important than this survey's concern about a degree.

  • CS degrees in the job market aren't about the pay scale.

    They're about getting past the bureaucrats in the HR departments. So they're about being hired at all.

    You can make as much (or even more) if you're a substantial programming talent even without a degree. But that does you no good if you have no job and make nothing.

    Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability. The schools were teaching a lot of stuff that wasn't really useful on a job (for instance:

    • Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability.

      This was true all the way through the '80s.

      • A CS degree helped employability for _military_ work in that period. The money for leading edge research involved military work, such as guidance systems and cryptography.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      Once you have a few years of experience, they stop asking anymore. I dropped out of school in the '80s to take a programming job. I always thought I'd eventually get sick of the industry and go back to school. I guess after three decades it's silly to keep saying that. I'm frequently asked to weigh in on hiring decisions and personally put more stock in an active github account and a gung-ho attitude than I do some piece of paper. You can still get into the industry without a degree, as long as you can get

  • Pounds? (Score:2, Funny)

    by mentil ( 1748130 )

    only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year

    Can someone convert this to something I understand, like Dogecoins per fortnight?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      I think with the current Brexit exchange rate this equates to a large bag of candy. Higher skilled employees require more sugar for cognition and literally gain pounds.

    • about $3000 post brexit. I'm not sure the students are hurting so much financially, many of them will have their debts automatically cancelled before they pay them off. There is a maximum payment per year that's low to nothing if the wages are low.

    • Current exchange rate 1 UKP = 1.35 USD ...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mouldy ( 1322581 )
        What is with the random currency acronyms in this story (and your comment) - are these Americanisms?

        £ or GBP are far more commonplace than BP or UKP - I'd never heard of BP or UKP in the context of British currency until today.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      Well, as a British guy with twenty years of currencies experience I'd like to ask the same question. Never once seen Sterling referred to as BP before - GBP is the term, or Sterling, or Pound Sterling. British Pounds? The phrase just doesn't get used.
  • Last time I checked, giving a dumbass the ability to code, simply results in dumbass code :-P

  • Comparing the salary of a coder with a degree, to the salary of a coder without a degree, is apples to oranges. You want to compare the salary of an unemployed person to a coder without a degree. Most people go to school to learn the skill. A degree is nothing more than one type of proof-of-skill. Not every industry needs proof-of-skill to be hired.

  • It was worth it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by VocationalZero ( 1306233 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @09:26PM (#55235715) Journal
    I can't be the only one who is proud of their CS degree. The courses I took challenged me greatly, and often taught me the answers to questions that I didn't even think to ask. Maybe I was lucky, but the professors I had helped me expand my knowledge far quicker than I could have done without them. Their dedication to education showed, and made it far easier to learn the concepts, history, and practical application of software development and computer science in general.

    I often hear that "I'd rather have a self-taught English major, because they show dedication and adaptability", and I respect that, but I this attitude also sort of dismisses the fact that CS students can be just as dedicated and adaptable, and also have a large amount of relevant knowledge on the subject. I have worked with people with and without degrees in the relevant field, and those with seem to lean on me far less than those without. Just my personal experience.

    I wouldn't say that I'd be lost without my CS degree, but I doubt very much I'd be able to get where I am today as quickly as I did, without it. Plus, I really did love my classes, so even if it isn't a "positive return on investment" (which I still kind of doubt is really the case), I do not at all regret earning the degree.
    • so I'm gonna ask: If we know a CS degree is a poor return on investment doesn't that put it in the same boat as a liberal arts degree? e.g. something you do for fun that you probably shouldn't have?

      • If I may disagree? A CS degree may be a poor return on investment, but it generally _has_ a measurable and positive return on investment.

        • just as the ex-CSO of Equifax. She did pretty well for herself until something major blew up on her watch. And I've known lots of PMs making 6 figures with liberal arts degrees. Often being good at talking your way into a job is worth more than being able to do the job.

    • Yes, the degree is highly helpful. It's just that today there is a very strong anti-elite element out there that is actively encouraging people to skip all education. I really don't know what the motivation is.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        I noticed the same thing. In the CS area, I think the mechanism is pretty clear though, all those no/wrong-degree coders are trying to make sure they are not seen as inferior (which they are, often grossly so, with a tiny number of exceptions). I run into this all the time with personnel of customers.

        The really problematic thing is that you usually only understand the worth of a degree several years after you have gotten it. That allows the anti-degree people to claim that those with degree are just lying a

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I can't be the only one who is proud of their CS degree. The courses I took challenged me...

      The degree gave me an overview of hardware, machine language, and low-level algorithms that I probably otherwise would ignore if I jumped directly into "corporate" programming languages and tools. It can give one a better understanding and appreciation for performance and edge cases, like why floating-point numbers can mangle monetary values under some circumstances.

      And a well-rounded education makes one a better wri

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I teach on the side, and my current Software Security course is about half students that actually work 50-60% as....coders. Why are they going for a CS degree while already having a reasonable job? Most answer that they found they have trouble understanding the theory behind the stuff they work on and that this decreases the quality of their work and limits their future options.

  • Please use the pound sign. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Please use the £ pound sign, or use the exchange abbreviation GBP.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by HxBro ( 98275 )

      the problem is, the Great British Pound has devalued so much, it's no longer great :(

  • In other news ... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @09:38PM (#55235787)

    Telescope Builders are often only mediocre Astronomers.

    Big surprise!

  • Well, I have a computer science degree, AND a math minor. I detect a math problem here.

    Average salary with degree: 38,000
    Average salary without degree: 35,000
    Difference: 3,000

    Cost of a degree (according to the article): 50,000
    Divide 50,000 by 3,000, and you get 16.67.

    So in 17 years, a degree DOES pay for itself, even if one accepts all the numbers as fact.

    • they pay back 9% of everything they earn over 21k. all remaining debt is cancelled after 30 years. So ignoring wage inflation and government rule changes, they'll only pay back 45,900 and inflation will take a bite out of the real value of that.

      In other words, they'll earn 3k extra and their degree financing will cost them 1530 so they are 1470 up on the deal every year.

      Now if you assume they could have been earning 35000 per year instead of attending university then that opportunity cost starts them $105k

    • We can do better than that. Any recent UK graduate who took out the loans for going to Uni will be paying it back directly from their wages. You can use a site like https://listentotaxman.com/uk-... [listentotaxman.com] to work out what this means for their income.

      If I put in 35k without any student loan it comes out to 27,081.48 per year (2,256.79 pcm), after all deductions. For 38k with the 'Plan 1' (higher %age paid back per month) student loan repayments it comes out to 27,301.23 per year (2,275.10 pcm). Note that the a

  • Remove an avenue of fraud/abuse and you might see a bit more value in that direction.
  • Well that's a bit odd seeing how when I put in my situation, a CS equivalent degree with one year of full time experience post graduation (didn't include the year of full time employment I got before graduating), into the StackOverflow salary calculator released a few days ago the calculator gave me an average salary of 54.000 GBP. Contrast that with the 35.000 GBP salary (which isn't too far off from what I'm actually making here in Finland) being reported here and I get the feeling that either the calcula

  • when coders don't have a broad understanding (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @03:49AM (#55236935)

    A degree guarantees a broad understanding of computing related issues. Of course some people without a degree may have this, but these are a few of the things I have seen:

    A business rule that had been modified a number of times by requests from the business; "do X when Y", "do X when Z but not A", "Assume A is false when not Y", and so on for many years. The result was a huge condition with brackets that could not easily be understood. Writing it as a boolean expression and simplifying it revealed that several of the variables in the conditions were not relevant (it did the same thing when they were true or false), much of the complexity was because some test was being applied in multiple conditions and the whole lot simplified down to a short clear expression.

    A coder had produced a phenomenal amount of code, counted by lines. In peer review it turned out he didn't understand how to call library classes, and copied the library code into every module which used it

    A coder defined a macro defining the boolean "or" "|" as "and"! It turned out that he was totally confused by an expression opening a file as F_READ | F_WRITE, and thought that the compiler writers and everyone else in history had got "or" and "and" the wrong way round.

    A definition which was obviously a finite state machine written as spaghetti code, where all that was needed was a table of state, event, action, new-state

    This is a legend in our company. An Array copy function defined, despite one being available as
    # This function only works on arrays up to size of three elements
    A[0] = B[0]
    if (B.size > 1)
    A[1] = B[1]
    if (B.size > 2)
    A[2] = B[2]
    if (B.size > 3)
    A[3] = B[3]
     And yes, the language had loops and a built-in array copy function.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Yes, I have seen numerous similar things from non-degree coders as well.

    • Yep, good computer scientists need very broad understanding of software development. Unfortunately many companies prefer a very specific understanding optimized to the current job and dropped as soon as the job is complete for someone else with a very specific understanding of the next job.

  • In the 1980 America outsourced manufacturing over seas. Now, the H-1B program is the outsourcing of education. The loss of manufacturing jobs has created social unrest, just think what the loss of education will do to developed countries. But not only is it bad for the people, it is bad for the economy. GDP is calculated as C + G + I + (E - M) where M are imports. As we bring is H-1B workers that imports both Labor and Knowledge reducing the GDP. And Solow's growth model is Growth = is a function of bot

  • BP my arse.

    "pounds sterling", "GBP" (that's the ISO code) or just plain old "pounds" are all acceptable.

    You could use the symbol (the one that looks like a curly L, not the one like a sharp sign), but slashdot would probably convert it to [(*Ä*)] or something.

    Chunter chunter comprehensives chunter chunter Wilson.

  • On the minus side (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @06:15AM (#55237191)

    Once, management finally realizes to that coders without a degree are in most cases actually far more expensive due to lack of skill and limits in what they can do, those without that degree will find themselves unemployed pretty fast and pretty permanently. The funny thing is that the coders without degree do not realize what they miss. Sure, as long as it is simple business logic, almost anybody could do it. But as soon as it gets more complicated, I have yet to find a coder without CS degree that actually gets it and that is really expensive in the long run.

  • I don't know there are a lot of assumptions about what is CS degree, its probably different now. Eg: version control software, mobile phones+software development were not in the course.

    This was my CS degree in a nutshell from early 2000's. The Software engineers did 80% the same subjects.

    There were plenty of electives: eg: i could add subjects for math, ethics, or neural networks, video games, social-science, electrical engineering, operating system design and probably few more.

    1st year undergrad:

    *Some sor

