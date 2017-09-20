Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Programming The Almighty Buck United Kingdom Science Technology

Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds (theregister.co.uk) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the higher-education dept.
According to a new survey, coders with a bachelor's degree in computer science only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year than those who don't have one. The survey of 4,700 developers in the UK was conducted by Stack Overflow, a community site frequented by developers for answers to technical questions. The Register reports the findings: This is despite the average degree now costing 9,000 BP a year in tuition fees alone. Average student debt is now more than 50,000 BP, according the Institute of Fiscal Studies. The research found that the median salary of those who did not have higher education was 35,000 BP per year, while those who gained a bachelor's degree earned 38,000 BP and postgraduates took home 42,000 BP. It found that 48 per cent of developers with less than four years of professional experience currently hold a Computer Science-related undergraduate degree, while 49 per cent had completed an online course instead. The research also found that JavaScript developers were most in demand, with almost 27 per cent of jobs advertised on Stack Overflow now requiring this skill, followed by Java (22 per cent), Python (16 per cent), C# (15 per cent) and ReactJS (9 per cent).

Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds More | Reply

Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds

Comments Filter:

  • Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @08:49PM (#55235531)
    Computer Science degrees aren't supposed to lead to jobs as "coders". That's like saying someone with a degree in mechanical engineering aren't getting a good return on their investment in the degree when they get a job doing oil changes.

    You can learn coding in a couple of days. Computer science is something different.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      True, but these days people have largely forgotten the actual purpose of university and treat it more like a factory for churning out wage slaves. You really shouldn't need a tertiary degree for a lot of jobs. Hell for some jobs you'd be better prepared if you left half way through secondary school and did an apprenticeship. But I guess when jobs are scarce and people look down on the "uneducated" then it makes sense that people are spending longer and longer in school and not getting proportional benefi

    • CS : Software Engineering : Coders :: Physics : Mechanical Engineering : Engineering Technologists.

      Having more head chefs in the kitchen doesn't get the food out faster.

  • I'll take a Biology, Physics, double-E, etc major who taught him/her self to code over a CS major any day of the week.

    Demonstrate that you are smart. Then demonstrate the ability to learn and adapt.

    • Why? You listed them in increasing order of incompetence. The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        Well CS people write shitty embedded and DSP code and, and EE write shitty all-other code.

    • ^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.

      • ^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.

        I've had to maintain code written by physical scientists and I can attest to the fact that they write code using empirical testing and not thinking about what they are doing.

        For example, one math guy wrote a bunch of code in Pascal that I had to translate to FORTRAN. After doing that, I noticed that he wasn't initializing any of his arrays, and that starting with all-zero entries resulted in all-zero answers. Well, he said, he didn't initialize them to anything because the random values they started with

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Enjoy dealing with highly coupled unmaintainable spaghetti code.

      Sincerely,

      CS Major who makes a good living refactoring the garbage put out by self-taught coders.

  • Stupid study (Score:3)

    by kamapuaa ( 555446 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @09:01PM (#55235591) Homepage

    who gets paid in pounds lol

  • CS degrees in the job market aren't about the pay scale.

    They're about getting past the bureaucrats in the HR departments. So they're about being hired at all.

    You can make as much (or even more) if you're a substantial programming talent even without a degree. But that does you no good if you have no job and make nothing.

    Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability. The schools were teaching a lot of stuff that wasn't really useful on a job (for instance:

    • Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability.

      This was true all the way through the '80s.

  • only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year

    Can someone convert this to something I understand, like Dogecoins per fortnight?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      I think with the current Brexit exchange rate this equates to a large bag of candy. Higher skilled employees require more sugar for cognition and literally gain pounds.

  • Last time I checked, giving a dumbass the ability to code, simply results in dumbass code :-P

  • Comparing the salary of a coder with a degree, to the salary of a coder without a degree, is apples to oranges. You want to compare the salary of an unemployed person to a coder without a degree. Most people go to school to learn the skill. A degree is nothing more than one type of proof-of-skill. Not every industry needs proof-of-skill to be hired.

  • It was worth it (Score:4, Insightful)

    by VocationalZero ( 1306233 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @09:26PM (#55235715) Journal
    I can't be the only one who is proud of their CS degree. The courses I took challenged me greatly, and often taught me the answers to questions that I didn't even think to ask. Maybe I was lucky, but the professors I had helped me expand my knowledge far quicker than I could have done without them. Their dedication to education showed, and made it far easier to learn the concepts, history, and practical application of software development and computer science in general.

    I often hear that "I'd rather have a self-taught English major, because they show dedication and adaptability", and I respect that, but I this attitude also sort of dismisses the fact that CS students can be just as dedicated and adaptable, and also have a large amount of relevant knowledge on the subject. I have worked with people with and without degrees in the relevant field, and those with seem to lean on me far less than those without. Just my personal experience.

    I wouldn't say that I'd be lost without my CS degree, but I doubt very much I'd be able to get where I am today as quickly as I did, without it. Plus, I really did love my classes, so even if it isn't a "positive return on investment" (which I still kind of doubt is really the case), I do not at all regret earning the degree.

  • Telescope Builders are often only mediocre Astronomers.

    Big surprise!

Slashdot Top Deals

Remember the good old days, when CPU was singular?

Close