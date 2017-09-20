Computer Science Degrees Aren't Returning On Investment For Coders, Research Finds (theregister.co.uk) 65
According to a new survey, coders with a bachelor's degree in computer science only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year than those who don't have one. The survey of 4,700 developers in the UK was conducted by Stack Overflow, a community site frequented by developers for answers to technical questions. The Register reports the findings: This is despite the average degree now costing 9,000 BP a year in tuition fees alone. Average student debt is now more than 50,000 BP, according the Institute of Fiscal Studies. The research found that the median salary of those who did not have higher education was 35,000 BP per year, while those who gained a bachelor's degree earned 38,000 BP and postgraduates took home 42,000 BP. It found that 48 per cent of developers with less than four years of professional experience currently hold a Computer Science-related undergraduate degree, while 49 per cent had completed an online course instead. The research also found that JavaScript developers were most in demand, with almost 27 per cent of jobs advertised on Stack Overflow now requiring this skill, followed by Java (22 per cent), Python (16 per cent), C# (15 per cent) and ReactJS (9 per cent).
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It probably IS hard to explain to relatives who have engineering degrees why you're called an "engineer" when you're not an engineer.
Re: (Score:2)
- Serenus of Antinouplis
Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
You can learn coding in a couple of days. Computer science is something different.
Re: (Score:2)
And all of them had the exact same duties: take specs, design an algorithm when needed, and implement it in a programming language.
Some companies gave the title 'engineer' because that was how the pay grades worked.
My job title changed to "engineer" when my duties started to include things like:
- Going through contracts and turning them into milestones.
- Timeline and budget estimation, and tracking projects relative to the estimate.
- Managing a team and mentoring other people.
- Appraisal of and response to issues raised by professional ethics, safety, privacy, environmental impact, and other legal requirements and the public interest.
You know, actual engineering.
Re: (Score:3)
That all sounds like management rather than engineering...
Re: (Score:2)
The key word here is "include". I still mostly write software, but now they make me understand everything from instruction timings to community outreach.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't even work for a private company. Nice try though.
Re: (Score:2)
Did they give you an additional title when you learned all the meaningless jargon?
Re: (Score:2)
Making things on time and on budget isn't meaningless,but it's surprisingly hard when you're doing actual research for a living.
Re: (Score:2)
Engineering is the professional art of applying science to the optimum conversion of the resources of nature to the us
Re: (Score:1)
True, but these days people have largely forgotten the actual purpose of university and treat it more like a factory for churning out wage slaves. You really shouldn't need a tertiary degree for a lot of jobs. Hell for some jobs you'd be better prepared if you left half way through secondary school and did an apprenticeship. But I guess when jobs are scarce and people look down on the "uneducated" then it makes sense that people are spending longer and longer in school and not getting proportional benefi
Re: (Score:2)
CS : Software Engineering : Coders
:: Physics : Mechanical Engineering : Engineering Technologists.
Having more head chefs in the kitchen doesn't get the food out faster.
Degree (Score:1)
I'll take a Biology, Physics, double-E, etc major who taught him/her self to code over a CS major any day of the week.
Demonstrate that you are smart. Then demonstrate the ability to learn and adapt.
Re: (Score:3)
Why? You listed them in increasing order of incompetence. The only people who write shittier code than EEs are mathematicians.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.
Re: (Score:2)
^ Person who has never had to maintain software written by a biologist detected.
I've had to maintain code written by physical scientists and I can attest to the fact that they write code using empirical testing and not thinking about what they are doing.
For example, one math guy wrote a bunch of code in Pascal that I had to translate to FORTRAN. After doing that, I noticed that he wasn't initializing any of his arrays, and that starting with all-zero entries resulted in all-zero answers. Well, he said, he didn't initialize them to anything because the random values they started with
Re: (Score:1)
Enjoy dealing with highly coupled unmaintainable spaghetti code.
Sincerely,
CS Major who makes a good living refactoring the garbage put out by self-taught coders.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much. What an employer wants to know is if you are skilled enough for the position. A degree provides assurance of at least a minimum level of skill, but demonstrating the required skill through through experience is just as good (or better, if the candidate is a recent grad. They always need additional training.) That's why most jobs ask for a minimum degree "or equivalent experience".
Generally speaking, if you have serious experience then a degree is of minimal or no value. If you have a medium lev
Re: (Score:2)
Consider: what's the big O efficiency of a particular algorithm?
When I do interviews, I have a couple of "sanity check" problems that I use to try to weed out the candidates who may be great at crafting code, but not great at designing software. A big-O problem is one of these.
Re: (Score:2)
How are a CS major and understanding big O efficiency related? A smart person will quickly grasp this concept. End of story.
If you NEED a CS major to get such a simple concept, I really don't want you writing code.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. It is a good sanity check.
Stupid study (Score:3)
who gets paid in pounds lol
Re: (Score:2)
who gets paid in pounds lol
I was going to say Civil Engineers, or maybe Tori Black...
CS degrees in job market aren't about pay scale (Score:2)
CS degrees in the job market aren't about the pay scale.
They're about getting past the bureaucrats in the HR departments. So they're about being hired at all.
You can make as much (or even more) if you're a substantial programming talent even without a degree. But that does you no good if you have no job and make nothing.
Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability. The schools were teaching a lot of stuff that wasn't really useful on a job (for instance:
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the late '60s (Minsky's "first period") a 4-year CS degree actually HURT employability.
This was true all the way through the '80s.
Pounds? (Score:2)
only earn 3,000 British Pounds (BP) more a year
Can someone convert this to something I understand, like Dogecoins per fortnight?
Re: (Score:2)
I think with the current Brexit exchange rate this equates to a large bag of candy. Higher skilled employees require more sugar for cognition and literally gain pounds.
Ummmm.... (Score:1)
Faulty comparison (Score:2)
Comparing the salary of a coder with a degree, to the salary of a coder without a degree, is apples to oranges. You want to compare the salary of an unemployed person to a coder without a degree. Most people go to school to learn the skill. A degree is nothing more than one type of proof-of-skill. Not every industry needs proof-of-skill to be hired.
It was worth it (Score:4, Insightful)
I often hear that "I'd rather have a self-taught English major, because they show dedication and adaptability", and I respect that, but I this attitude also sort of dismisses the fact that CS students can be just as dedicated and adaptable, and also have a large amount of relevant knowledge on the subject. I have worked with people with and without degrees in the relevant field, and those with seem to lean on me far less than those without. Just my personal experience.
I wouldn't say that I'd be lost without my CS degree, but I doubt very much I'd be able to get where I am today as quickly as I did, without it. Plus, I really did love my classes, so even if it isn't a "positive return on investment" (which I still kind of doubt is really the case), I do not at all regret earning the degree.
In other news ... (Score:2)
Telescope Builders are often only mediocre Astronomers.
Big surprise!