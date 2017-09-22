Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Oracle Java

Oracle Announces Java SE 9 and Java EE 8 (oracle.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the dispatch dept.
rastos1 writes: Oracle has announced the general availability of Java SE 9 (JDK 9), Java Platform Enterprise Edition 8 (Java EE 8) and the Java EE 8 Software Development Kit (SDK). JDK 9 is a production-ready implementation of the Java SE 9 Platform Specification, which was recently approved together with Java EE 8 in the Java Community Process (JCP). Java SE 9 provides more than 150 new features, including a new module system and improvements that bring more scalability, improved security, better performance management and easier development to the world's most popular programming platform.

Oracle Announces Java SE 9 and Java EE 8 More | Reply

Oracle Announces Java SE 9 and Java EE 8

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

A man is known by the company he organizes. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close