Oracle Announces Java SE 9 and Java EE 8 (oracle.com) 19
rastos1 writes: Oracle has announced the general availability of Java SE 9 (JDK 9), Java Platform Enterprise Edition 8 (Java EE 8) and the Java EE 8 Software Development Kit (SDK). JDK 9 is a production-ready implementation of the Java SE 9 Platform Specification, which was recently approved together with Java EE 8 in the Java Community Process (JCP). Java SE 9 provides more than 150 new features, including a new module system and improvements that bring more scalability, improved security, better performance management and easier development to the world's most popular programming platform.
...but the way Oracle runs it, probably getting to be most-hated and most-abandoned too. At some point most-abandoned will cross with most popular and it won't be most popular anymore.
When faced to make an "Enterprise Level Product" and you have to pick a Language to code it in, you have few choices that will get past the execs.
.NET, Java, C/C++ The other languages out there from Node.JS, Python, Ruby, PHP, Rust... Either do not have "Enterprise Support" (whatever that means) and in general these lanagues the Execs never heard of them before and really don't want a lecture to explain it to them.
All 9 of us are thrilled (Score:4, Insightful)
I will let them know.
The rest of us are stuck with Java 1.4.2, 6, and 7 due to poorly written apps using RMI to go to c:\program files(x85)\...to check version numbers and using == instead of = to run.
Or we left long ago to Ror.
You will never escape poorly written software no matter what language it is. One of the toughest things to teach new coders out of school, is to think forward.
These are most common arguments with New Hires.
1. Don't hard code paths in the system. Especially if it is in code that needs to be compiled.
2. Don't try to be too clever with condense code, There will be a requirement change and less clever code is easier to fix.
Production Ready? (Score:2)
"JDK 9 is a production-ready implementation..."
It's about time that they're ready for production.
Too little, too late (Score:2)
Only one feature would actually matter (Score:1)
Can it run ALL code and applets written for ALL previous java implementations? No? Then come back when its done.