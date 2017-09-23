IBM Open Sources 'WebSphere Liberty' For Java Microservices and Cloud-Native Apps (techrepublic.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: On Wednesday, IBM revealed the Open Liberty project, open sourcing its WebSphere Liberty code on GitHub to support Java microservices and cloud-native apps. The company created Liberty five years ago to help developers more quickly and easily create applications using agile and DevOps principles, according to an IBM developerWorks blog post from Ian Robinson, WebSphere Foundation chief architect at IBM... Developers can also choose to move to the commercial versions of WebSphere Liberty at any time, he noted, which include technical support and more specialized features... "We hope Open Liberty will help more developers turn their ideas into full-fledged, enterprise ready apps," Robinson wrote. "We also hope it will broaden the WebSphere family to include more ideas and innovations to benefit the broader Java community of developers at organizations big and small."
IBM argues that Open Liberty, along with the OpenJ9 VM they open sourced last week, "provides the full Java stack from IBM with a fully open licensing model."
Interestingly, Slashdot ran a story asking "IBM WebSphere SE To Be Opened?" -- back in 2000.
Wow, ain't that slow to load. Seems IBM is going for the cool kids with tech from 70s...
Their blog probably runs on Websphere. Which is not only blazing fast, but also is always a delight to work with, given its exciting Jython api and impenetrable maze of modules and dependencies.
Here's the Websphere recipe: take tomcat and apache httpd, add a gallon of barf and 2GB of xml files, and make a drunk intern who majored in industrial masonry design the admin GUI. Then make this masterpiece mature in a dutch oven while evil entities from a parallel nightmarish universe fly around it, tainting it wi
How's the security? Perhaps they need a few baton-twirlers.
What about open sourcing AIX
Or what about killing it with fire instead?
Then dissolving the ashes in acid, then drying them out and burning them again. And then dissolving them in a different acid.
Developers can also choose to move to the commercial versions of WebSphere Liberty at any time, he noted
In other words, get your application running, albeit poorly at first. Then IBM salemen will descend on you and try to figure out how much you have in your checking account.