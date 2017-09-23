Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming Bug Python

Do Strongly Typed Languages Reduce Bugs? (acolyer.org) 55

Posted by EditorDavid from the dynamic-discussions dept.
"Static vs dynamic typing is always one of those topics that attracts passionately held positions," writes the Morning Paper -- reporting on an "encouraging" study that attempted to empirically evaluate the efficacy of statically-typed systems on mature, real-world code bases. The study was conducted by Christian Bird at Microsoft's "Research in Software Engineering" group with two researchers from University College London. Long-time Slashdot reader phantomfive writes: This study looked at bugs found in open source Javascript code. Looking through the commit history, they enumerated the bugs that would have been caught if a more strongly typed language (like Typescript) had been used. They found that a strongly typed language would have reduced bugs by 15%.

Does this make you want to avoid Python?

Do Strongly Typed Languages Reduce Bugs? More | Reply

Do Strongly Typed Languages Reduce Bugs?

Comments Filter:
  • >>> The study was conducted by Christian Bird at Microsoft's...

    This came from Microsoft, so most likely the premise for the study was specifically designed to generate results that would strongly suggest that one of Microsoft's horrid, awful, crap, packages would be superior to some free open-source package. (It looks like Python and Javascript are being targeted by Microsoft, in order to try and supplant it with their Typescript crapola.)

    As far as I'm concerned, the source of this study mak

    • Re:You have to look at the source (Score:5, Informative)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @05:32PM (#55251657) Homepage

      Since I have programmed in many different languages I have personally discovered that strongly statically typed languages do solve a lot of problems because the problems are encountered already at compile time, not during runtime. The problems are also less elusive.

      There are of course still bugs around, but they are more often on the strategical level than on a pure sloppiness level caused by misspellings and mismatching methods where a method is changed but one caller isn't.

    • Re:You have to look at the source (Score:4, Informative)

      by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @05:33PM (#55251659)

      Microsoft's big platforms are C,C++,C# this really doesn't do much for them.

      Lots of Borland/Pascal programmers are saying we told you so though.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Heebie ( 1163973 )

        Lots of Borland/Pascal programmers are saying we told you so though.

        That I can see. ;)

      • Yup. Many errors are detected at compile time. And, given the speed of the Borland Pascal and Delphi compilers, there was little time wasted. This resulted in most errors being of the run time variant. Strong debugging tools make it a breeze to knock them out.

        Needless to say, neither the compiler nor debugger saved you from a piss poor algorithm or design.

      • C++ is pretty strongly typed. It's only static type analysis though, but no weaker than Pascal or Ada.

        A lot of the bugs I see aren't messing up static types, but when you do see static typing problems then that means the programmer needs better training (not just experience since a lot of "experienced" people are stuck with bad habits). In particular the static type errors often come from sloppy thinking, a rush to get code checked in quickly, a misunderstanding of types, and so forth. Especially programm

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Urgh, Typescript. Well, MS has creates some truly bad languages and they are still hard at it. Of course, the only aim MS ever had with its own languages was to chain people to its equally horrible platforms. This study seems to be just another element of this strategy.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What is wrong with Typescript?

        I used JS for some of my hobby projects, but then switched to TS.
        I found that the compiler catches a LOT of bugs. Type-Os, incompatible type assignments, incomplete branching (not all cases covered). At the end I even switched on the NULL checking, and I was astonished how many possible problems were still hiding in my code with regards to possibly NULL objects...

        During my use, I did not see any real drawback.
        The dependency on the compiler (external tool) was of course a negati

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zilym ( 3470 )

      Perhaps so. On the other hand, Microsoft has written tons of software over the years and perhaps this study might be born out of decades of experience?

      From my own ~20 years of experience writing software (never at Microsoft, mind you), I'd tend to agree with them that dynamic typing is a very good way to introduce subtle errors that would have been easily detected in a static typed system. God knows how many man hours of my life were burned hunting down such bugs created by people before me in my software e

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        On the other hand, static typing generally induces a slow compilation step that you have to wait through hundreds of times when developing a significant application.

        Hopefully the compilation step isn't that slow -- if it is, ask your boss for a faster development computer, it will pay for itself many times over. In my C++ coding, a partial recompile (just of the files I've edited recently) rarely takes longer than 10 seconds. (A full recompile could take several minutes, but that generally isn't necessary).

        When that 10-second recompile step immediately catches newly-introduced bugs that would have taken me minutes or hours to detect and diagnose via run-time testing

    • Ignoring the fact Microsoft sponsored this paper, could you point out the specific issues you have with Typescript and why you would avoid it?

      I am a NodeJS developer, who has been considering Typescript, so I would be curious by your insight. I just want to make sure you aren't judging with a similar bias?

    • I'm not entirely sure. The Code Complete book was written for Microsoft employees to help them write better code (too bad they didn't learn too much from it). Given the abysmal state of Microsoft quality I could believe that there's a group languishing and underfunded at Microsoft that is hoping to improve their own quality.

  • I suspect that there is something like a "law of conservation of bugs" or something in software - you take away one vector for bugs to originate and you just move them into another place.

    Dynamic languages do have an easy way to introduce bugs - especially languages like javascript that simply create new variables if you have a typo.

    But there is the old adage in statically typed compiled languages "Hey, my code compiles! Now I get to find out where all my bugs really are."

    This also applies to other aspects

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I fully agree. Bugs are just getting more destructive and harder to find the less permissive a language is. Also, if you cannot make type-errors, then any random person can write type-error free code. Type-errors simply cease to become a quality-metric in that case. That does not mean that the code is better in any way though.

    • That seems to imply that the number of bugs is (relatively) constant. Adding automatic bounds checking to a language prevents a whole category of bugs, particularly ones that can be quite nasty. Sure if you had only skillful and exceptionally careful programmers, you wouldn't get those types of bugs either, but that's wishful thinking in most cases.

      If there is some truth to what you I suspect its for tangental reasons. I'd hypothesize that languages that solve many of those categories of errors have much

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swilver ( 617741 )

      And I suspect there is no such law at all as it seems based on nothing.

      Better languages do result in less bugs. They may open vectors for a different type of bug, but that does not mean they are as frequent or as dangerous.

      Take memory management. One misstep and your program gets killed or crashes because it reads or writes from memory that does not belong to it. Very easy to do in some languages, while other languages completely eliminate this class of bugs. Of course poor memory management can then re

  • A friend of mine likes to say: "If you want to do something robust, code it in Ada. If you want to do something quick, code it in Python".

  • This observation doesn't make me wish to ditch a programming language, but it does make me glad I do test-driven development.

  • The more you catch at compile time, the less there is to bite you on the ass at runtime. Cheaper in terms of development effort too to fix bugs before customer reports them.
  • Easy enough to add strong typing in Python by adding a type check decorator to each function and method.

  • Python is very powerful when working alone. When working in teams, it becomes nightmare, because if one changes something, others are not automatically informed, and runtime errors (which may hide under conditionals) are introduced.

    Also, javascript is shit and a typed language would be better, whether it is typescript or elm or whatever else.

Slashdot Top Deals

"No matter where you go, there you are..." -- Buckaroo Banzai

Close